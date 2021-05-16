We asked three health professionals: What do parents of children under the age of 12 need to know about new mask recommendations? | National

Dallas — A huge number of Texas people are ready to return to their pre-pandemic lifestyle, thanks to new guidance released by federal health officials on masks this week.
With the striking signal that the country is one step closer to returning to normal, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that people who were fully vaccinated with COVID-19 would be face masked and social at any size of rally. Announced that it is no longer necessary to wear a distance. Children over the age of 12 are eligible for Pfizer-BioNTech Shots, and there is increasing evidence of the effectiveness of vaccines to prevent infection and disease transmission.
When people take off their masks and celebrate, the question remains as to how the new guidance will affect children who are not yet vaccinated. Children under the age of 17 account for a small proportion of coronavirus cases nationwide and in Texas. However, parents want to know how to best protect their children.
This is what three health professionals said parents of children under the age of 12 need to know about the new guidelines.
-Children under 12 still need to be masked
Health experts said children under the age of 12 should follow the same guidance as unvaccinated people. That means wearing a mask in a group setting and keeping a social distance.
Dr. Angela Moemeka, a pediatrician at Mark 9 Pediatrics in Coppell, said: “Life should continue until it is fully vaccinated, as it was during a pandemic.”
Dr. Michael Chang, an assistant professor of pediatrics at UT Health in Houston, said children under the age of 12 should continue to limit interaction with strangers, saying, “Playing outside is probably a safer situation than inside. “.
Experts said guidance for children under the age of 12 could change in the coming months, as the overall number of cases decreases as more people are vaccinated.
“The CDC update guidance is actually good,” Chan said. “It doesn’t mean you don’t know what they’re doing, it means they’re actually kept up to date.”
— Vaccinated parents can feel comfortable without a mask
According to health experts, fully vaccinated parents of children under the age of 12 may find it comfortable to throw away their masks. You can still get sick after vaccination, but such cases are rare. In most cases, the vaccine will reduce the symptoms of the coronavirus.
Following this week’s CDC announcement, people who chose not to vaccinate have also been questioned as to whether they should stop wearing masks. However, according to Moe Mecha, fully vaccinated people have a very high level of protection, so don’t worry.
“For a fully vaccinated person, there’s really no reason to wonder if others around you are. That’s the overall purpose of the CDC guidelines,” she said. It was. Don’t worry, “Oh, I don’t wear a mask, but others don’t, are they vaccinated?” That does not matter. It’s really up to you to make sure you’re fully vaccinated. “
Chan reiterated that feeling, adding that parents should not be worried that their children are in significant danger as more people are unmasking.
“The important thing is, I think the child can stay safe as long as he can physically keep him away and wear a mask until the vaccine is available,” he said.
— Parents need to ask about school, day care and summer camp guidelines
Health professionals say that children under the age of 12 wear face coverings and physical distance in school, day care, summer camps, or other group settings where others may be maskless. I said it was necessary.
Dr. Diana Cervantes, an assistant professor and epidemiologist at the University of North Texas Health Sciences Center, said parents “ask a lot of questions” and need to be constantly informed about precautions in a group environment with young children. It was.
“For the majority of infected children, they have no signs of symptoms or they are very minor,” Cervantes said. “The percentages that can have serious consequences are small, so you need to keep that in mind.”
Cervantes added that parents need to assess their individual circumstances and determine the right balance between keeping their children safe while allowing them to interact with each other.
“Just be informed and think,’Am I comfortable with that?'” She said. “But undoubtedly, science has shown whether you are vaccinated and the risk of getting infected and then infecting others is very low, so this decision was made.”
— Families with children should avoid traveling by plane and opt for a road trip instead
Mr Chan said he was asked many questions about whether it was safe for families with unvaccinated children to travel by plane, but he disagrees.
“Being in a nearby internal environment will still be a relatively risky activity than traveling by car or outside,” he said.
He said that if a family with young children decides to fly, the child should wear a mask throughout the airport and flight.
According to Cervantes, small travel options may include traveling to camps and parks. She said staying home instead of choosing a big vacation can avoid endangering young children.
“Parents need to stay deep in their hearts, COVID hasn’t disappeared, it hasn’t been eradicated,” she said.
— A larger share of children may test positive for COVID-19 — it is expected
Throughout the pandemic, infants are infected with COVID-19 at a lower rate than older people. However, as more adults are protected by the vaccine, the proportion of children infected with the virus may increase, Moe Mecha said.
“What we see is that the numbers are changing, so we don’t see much of an increase in numbers. The new infections we see are primarily in that younger age group. You can see, “she says. Said. “That is, from 1000 to 800 to 600 (cases), but we know that many of the affected people are not yet vaccinated, and that is expected to happen.”
— That trend is already clear in Dallas County.
According to county data, children under the age of 17 account for more than 20% of Dallas County cases reported in both April and May. Last year, that age group accounted for about 6% of all cases reported in April and 10% of all cases reported in May.
When a child becomes ill, he or she may experience serious viral complications, which are still rare. Therefore, it is important that infants take precautions against the virus up to two weeks after being completely vaccinated.
Cervantes said parents should always be positively aware of COVID-19 trends, as they “can change all the time.”
“We are at this great time and the level is very low and we expect it to continue,” she said. “But that doesn’t mean it’s gone forever, so you don’t have to worry about COVID.”
In a CDC analysis of more than 25 million COVID-19 cases, just over 542,000 (only 2.1%) were children under 4 years of age. According to the CDC, more than 2.6 million people, or 10.2%, were children aged 5 to 17 years.
According to state data, of the approximately 80,000 confirmed cases in Texas for which demographic data are available, 277 (less than half a percent) were children under the age of one. Approximately 1,300 cases have been reported among children aged 1 to 9 years, accounting for approximately 1.7% of cases. Over 3,700 children between the ages of 10 and 19 account for about 4.8% of cases.
According to state data, approximately 9.1 million people across Texas, or 40.7% over the age of 16, are fully vaccinated, and approximately 11.7 million are vaccinated at least once. Slightly more than 5,400 children in the 12-15 year group receive at least one dose.
— Parents need to keep talking to their children about the importance of masks
Moemeka said it was important for parents to talk to their children about why they still needed a face cover.
She puts the responsibility on the children to make sure their families have masks, and having them put on masks on toys and stuffed animals is something parents can do to reduce their stress. Told.
“Make it safe, not scary,” she said. “Tell them about this in the same way you taught them to wash their hands before eating.”
© 2021 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.