You need to be aware of the six symptoms of this “silent killer”





World Hypertension Day 2021: High blood pressure can cause serious complications such as heart attack, stroke, dementia, chronic kidney disease, and vision loss.

New Delhi | Jaglan Lifestyle Desk: High blood pressure is another name for high blood pressure that can cause serious complications such as heart attack, stroke, dementia, chronic kidney disease, and vision loss. People who suffer from high blood pressure are generally unaware because they do not have the specific symptoms to detect the early stages of the disease. Therefore, World Hypertension Day 2021 is held on May 17th every year to raise awareness among people. The day was initiated by the 85 National Hypertension Leagues and the World Hypertension League (WHL), an umbrella of social organizations. Hypertension is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease and is also known as a silent killer because of its unknown symptoms. As the day approaches, we’ll give you some necessary information, including the symptoms of high blood pressure and the history and importance of the day. World Hypertension Day 2021 History World Hypertension Day was first celebrated on May 14, 2005, but was celebrated from 2006 to May 17. The day begins to begin recognizing high blood pressure because people do not have the proper knowledge about the disease. World Hypertension Day 2021 Theme This year’s theme is to “measure blood pressure accurately, control it, and live longer” to combat low awareness rates around the world. People suffering from high blood pressure can take free online classes on accurate automatic blood pressure measurements. Symptoms of high blood pressure There are no specific symptoms until the organs are seriously affected, but we have brought some common signs and symptoms that can warn you: –Severe headache

–Blurred vision

-shortness of breath

– Malaise

-nausea

-nosebleed Healthy diet People suffering from high blood pressure are advised to eat a healthy diet. According to psychologists, there are several categories of foods that control blood pressure.Check below –Leaf vegetables

-Berry, especially blueberry

-Red beet

-Skim milk, buttermilk, yogurt

-oatmeal

– banana

-Fish containing salmon, mackerel and omega 3 fatty acids

-seed

–Barley

– tomato

– whole wheat

–Jowar

-Vajra

– Greenpeace

– cucumber

-Carrera

–Oats

–Mungdal

-Poha

– onion

– papaya

-Amla

-Green Chana Contributor:

Niharika Sanjeeiv

