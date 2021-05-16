Yoga helps children with ADHD get more attention





Toddlers with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) appear to benefit from yoga and breathing techniques, showing positive effects. In fact, continuous two exercises improve attention, reduce hyperactivity, reduce fatigue, and allow you to engage in complex activities longer, according to the Biological Psychiatry Journal. The study states. This study, conducted by a psychologist at Ural Federal University, focused on the impact of exercise on the voluntary regulation and management-related functions of 16 children with ADHD. The children were 6 to 7 years old. Read again: New ADHD drug for children over 10 years “In principle, children with ADHD lack the part of the brain that is responsible for regulating brain activity-the reticular formation-,” said Sergei, head of the university’s brain and neurocognitive development lab. Kiselef said. This leads to the fact that they often experience inadequate hyperactivity, increased distraction and malaise, and their regulatory and control functions suffer a second time, Kiselef, who led the study. Said. “We used diaphragmatic rhythmic deep breathing, a special breathing technique based on the development of abdominal breathing. Such breathing provides better oxygen to the brain and the reticulum copes well with its role. When the reticulum receives enough oxygen, it begins to better regulate the child’s activity, “he said. In addition to breathing exercises, psychologists used body-oriented techniques, especially exercise with polar “tension relief.” Training was given three times a week for 2-3 months (depending on the program). Read again: Children determine their emotions by what they hear, not what they see He pointed out that exercise has an immediate effect that appears immediately, but it also has a delay effect. “Exercise has been found to have a positive effect on the regulatory and control functions of children with ADHD. One year after the end of the exercise. This happens because the child’s correct breathing is automated and a better supply. Oxygen to the brain has a beneficial effect on the behavior and psyche of children with ADHD, “he added. This technique was first developed by Russian neuropsychologist Anna Semenovich as part of a neuropsychological correction technique. However, college psychologists have tested how useful this approach is for children with ADHD. However, the study was a pilot, Kiselev said, demonstrating that these exercises have positive effects. However, more work needs to be done, such as increasing the number of children with ADHD. This also takes into account factors such as gender, age, severity of illness, and problems associated with the child (conversation, regulation, etc.). Since 2013, the Ural Federal University Brain and Neurocognitive Development Laboratory has been working on brain and mental processes in children who are typically developing and those who are deviating, especially those at risk of development. I am conducting research on maturity. Children with autism and ADHD, severe traumatic brain injury. The Institute is one of the leading Russian centers for the study of brain development and neurocognitive processes in children. Read again: How yoga helped deal with covid-19

