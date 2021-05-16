Health
Fauci says the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine in a real-world setting is better than expected
During a pre-recorded speech to kick off ATS2021 International ConferenceFauci reaffirms what researchers and clinicians have learned about the disease since its first onset in China from late 2019 to early 2020, and the remaining challenges to defeat the virus. Did.
He called it “the most devastating respiratory disease pandemic of the last 102 years.”
He repeatedly emphasized that estimates of illness and death are likely to be underestimated, both globally and in the United States. Approximately 160 million people have been infected and 3.3 million have died worldwide. Nearly 580,000 people have died in the United States and more than 30 million have infectious diseases.
The United States has not yet lowered its baseline number of infections to lower levels, as each of the three deadly surges over the past year has made the country worse than before. Today, the number of infections per day has dropped from 60,000 a few weeks ago to about 40,000.
He implemented a very strong vaccination program, in contrast to Israel, which is now almost free of infection.
See Recent editorial He wrote for the journal ScienceFauci pointed out that the scientific research that produced the three approved vaccines in the United States began decades ago.The belief that vaccine technology is somehow unproven is only one of many contributing factors. Vaccine hesitant In the United States.
US clinical trials of the Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have shown 95% and 94.1% efficacy. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine tested in the United States, Brazil and South Africa showed 66% overall efficacy and 85% efficacy for severe illness.
“Now, as many people know, real-world efficacy is often not as good as the pristine efficacy of clinical trials,” Fauci said. .. “We have found the exact opposite of the COVID-19 vaccine. In the real world, this vaccine is as easy, if not good, as effective.”
He cited a study of more than 23,000 employees at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, where vaccination began on December 15, 2020. The infection rate for fully vaccinated workers was only 0.05%.
Another study examined the effectiveness of the vaccine in eight locations in the United States with nearly 4,000 essential and front-line healthcare workers. For 78,902 man-days with full vaccination (0.04/1000 man-days), there were infections confirmed by only three polymerase chain reactions (PCR).
Fauci also Lancet Earlier this month, we investigated the impact of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine on infections, hospitalizations and deaths in Israel after a national vaccination campaign was launched on December 20, 2020. This study used national surveillance data for the first four months of the campaign.
The campaign began around the time of a nationwide blockade on December 27, when SARS-CoV-2 infections surged in Israel. An additional blockade was implemented on January 8, 2021. The country began a gradual reopening on February 7th and 21st. , 2021, the blockade was lifted on March 7.
The number of infections plummeted as vaccinations became more widespread, and study authors attributed the decline in campaigns rather than blockades. Indeed, Fauci said the number of incidents continued to decline even as the country reopened.
He said the Israeli subspecies B.1.1.7 is now the predominant subspecies here. The effectiveness of the vaccine extends beyond the age group, with a 97.5% effectiveness in preventing severe or serious illness and a 96.7% effectiveness in preventing death from COVID-19.
According to another study, Fauci also used the Qatar example. In this example, the vaccine was 100% effective in preventing death from the B.1.351 mutant in South Africa.
All this is summarized in the “competition” between viruses and vaccines, Forch said.
“Vaccination of an overwhelming proportion of the population can definitely control the outbreak, just like other viral diseases such as measles, smallpox and polio. The message is vaccinated. I did. “
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]