World Hypertension Day 2021: Three Yoga Practices to Lower Blood Pressure

Hypertension is a lifestyle-related disease that affects more than 30% of the world’s adult population, or more than 1 billion people worldwide, especially during an ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. I am. Increased prevalence in all age groups, courtesy of unhealthy dietary patterns, increased stress levels during frequent blockades, it is important to keep them within normal limits.

As World Hypertension Day arrives on May 17th this Tuesday, it is important to raise awareness and promote accurate blood pressure measurement methods, especially among low- and middle-income earners. Instead of this year’s theme, “Measure, Control, and Live Longer Blood Pressure,” we’ll show you three yoga exercises you can do at home to help lower your blood pressure levels and overcome high blood pressure.

1. Shavasana or corpse pose

Method: Straighten your legs, relax your arms on both sides and lie on your back. Gently close your eyes while keeping your feet at a comfortable distance in a natural position and keep your arms straight along your body, but with your palms facing up and resting away from your torso.

Breathe naturally, make your body feel heavy on the ground, and focus all your attention on your toes. Then shift your attention and begin to release parts of your body, organs, and cells, working consciously from your toes to the top of your head. If it wanders, gently return your mind to your body.

Be careful not to fall asleep and relax your face while feeling your eyes fall into the socket and your chin soften. Pay attention to the sounds around you and try to find the farthest sound until you find the one closest to you.

When you feel relaxed, slowly regain consciousness and end the pose by twisting your fingers and toes with your eyes closed. Pull in your knees and slowly roll to one side in a Suhasana pose. Rest for a while in a comfortable sitting position and gently open your eyes, slowly turning your attention outwards.

Shavasana or corpse pose (Instagram / yogui.mi.comigo)

advantage: Shabasana with deep breathing relaxes the nervous system more than any other yoga asana, which causes an immediate drop in body temperature. It relieves stress, repairs cells, relaxes the body and helps self-healing without tablets for pregnant women.

2. Anulom Vilom Pranyaam or alternative nostril breathing

Method: Start by sitting with your legs crossed. Place your hands on your lap and close your eyes. Place your right thumb in the right nostril and close it. Inhale 4 counts deep through your left nostril.

Then close the left nostril with your right ring finger and hold for 2 seconds. In this step, you hold your breath with both nostrils closed. Remove your right thumb from your right nostril and exhale deeply through your right nostril.

With your ring finger in your left nostril, inhale 4 counts through your right nostril, close both nostrils for 2 seconds, and exhale deeply through your left nostril. Repeat this process for 5 minutes. Focus on your breathing while doing it.

Anulom Vilom Pranayam or Alternate Nostril Breathing (Twitter / shailendrverma)

advantage: This breathing technique has many benefits, including improved immune system, improved memory, improved respiratory and cardiovascular health, and regulation of blood pressure. This yoga asana also helps improve sleep and relieve stress.

As an ancient practice of controlling breathing, pranayama aims to connect the body and mind, remove toxins and supply oxygen to the body, providing the physiological benefits of healing. Pranayama’s stress-relieving effects improve sleep quality, increase attention and reduce high blood pressure.

3. Bujangasana or Cobra pose

Method: Lying on your stomach. Place your palms next to your chest, your arms close to your body, and your elbows outward. Inhale and lift your forehead, neck and shoulders.

Use the power of your arms to raise your core. Look up while breathing normally. Make sure your stomach is pressed against the floor. Hold the pose for 5 seconds. Slowly lay your stomach flat. Place your arms next to your body with your head on one side.

Bujangasana or Cobra pose (Photo by Tabitha Turner of Unsplash)

advantage: Yoga reclining back-bending asanas, called bujangasana or cobra poses, strengthen the spine, buttocks, buttocks muscles, chest, abdomen, shoulders and lungs, improve blood circulation and at the same time relieve body stress.

prevention: It is also a useful treatment for asthma patients, but it should not be used during an asthma attack.

World Hypertension Day, initiated by the World Hypertension League, is held on May 17th each year. Through various themes each year, WHL aims not only to raise awareness about hypertension, but also to raise awareness of its factors and preventive measures.

