COVID lab leak theory becomes mainstream





A group of prominent scientists has published a letter calling for a new study of the origin of COVID-19. This includes the theory that it was leaked from the Institute of Virology. Important reason: The possibility that SARS-CoV-2 was created in a Chinese laboratory and accidentally escaped from animals rather than appearing naturally was initially dismissed as a conspiracy theory. However, this letter shows that potential lab leaks are being taken more and more seriously. News promotion: In the letter Release Journal Thursday ScienceA group of prominent epidemiologists and biologists wrote that “theories of both accidental release from the laboratory and the spillover effect of zoonotic diseases are still feasible.” Flashback: World Health Organization-led survey conducted in China earlier this year Conclusion The zoonoses spillover from animals was “very likely”, but the laboratory leak of the zoonotic virus was rejected as “very unlikely”. .. Letter ScienceHowever, “the two theories did not have a balanced consideration,” he said, and only four of the 313 pages of the report address the possibility of a laboratory accident. Line spacing: so Controversial exchange This week, along with Senator Rand Paul, Anthony Fauci said, “More on what happened in China,” denying that the National Institutes of Health funded a “gain-of-function” study at the Wuhan Institute of Virginology in China. I totally agree with the investigation. ” Virology. Former New York Times science journalist Nicholas Wade recently asked more questions. In a long article In particular, note the lack of clear evidence of animal spillover more than 16 months after the pandemic began. Conclusion: Chinese government Problem opacityWe may never know the true origin of the virus, which killed millions of people.

