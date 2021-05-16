Minnesota health officials report 805 new COVID cases and 10 deaths

New cases continue to decline, starting in mid-April, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Of the COVID-related deaths, six were residents of the Twin Cities Metro Area. One death was reported in Douglas, Rice, Shirburn, and St. Louis counties. Their age ranged from their early 60s to their 90s. The two were residents of a long-term life support facility.

Although the increase in cases has slowed, some indicators used by MDH to monitor public health risk are above the “attention” or “high risk” thresholds.

Community infections with COVID-19 remain high. Community infections are defined as other known cases or cases of viruses that have not been tracked to an outbreak. About 44% of new cases are due to the expansion of the community. MDH defines community infection rates above 30% as “high risk” to public health.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline. As of Thursday, 464 people were hospitalized for the virus across Minnesota. Of them, 123 were being treated in the intensive care unit. This is down from the April 22 peak of the recent spring wave of the virus, where 202 people across the state were being treated in the intensive care unit.

Immunization efforts have been delayed but are continuing. As of Thursday, more than 2.7 million Minnesota people over the age of 16 have been vaccinated at least once, and nearly 2.4 million have completed the vaccine series. Adolescents aged 12 to 15 were allowed to receive the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday.

State-wide case rate

Hospitalization, death

Active hospitalization: 464

Total cumulative hospitalization: 31,393

Newly reported deaths: Ten

Total deaths: 7,296

vaccination

First dose administered: 2,722,944

Completed series: 2,325,495

As a public service, we have published this article to everyone, regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, consider helping local journalism by clicking the subscribe button in the upper right corner of the home page.