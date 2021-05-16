New York’s reopening from COVID-19 makes great strides this week

The reopening of New York will take a big step this week as most COVID-19 pandemic capacity limits will be lifted on Wednesday.

This means that companies ranging from retail stores to hair salons, fitness centers and family entertainment centers no longer need to run at a fixed rate. However, you must maintain the 6-foot social distance requirement.

Includes churches, mosques, synagogues and other places of worship.

The MTA has extended its free COVID-19 vaccination program at four sites until May 22nd. Vaccinations for riders and transit employees are available at Brooklyn’s Pen Station 34th Street Corridor and Broadway Junction as well as from 3 pm to 8 pm. Grand Central Terminal’s Vander Built Hall and Bronx’s East 180 Street Station (8 am to 1 pm)

According to officials, the site can serve up to 300 people a day on a walk-in and can be vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine on a first-in, first-out basis.

Starting Wednesday, indoor social gatherings can be expanded from the current 100 to 250, and outdoor residential gatherings are allowed up to 500 people, requiring social distance.

Large-scale events such as sports, performing arts, and live entertainment are not subject to quota restrictions if participants indicate that they are vaccinated or have recently tested negative for COVID-19. .. The venue can allow unvaccinated people by adhering to social distance guidelines.

Also, starting Monday, the New York City subway system will return to 24-hour operation.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement on Sunday that the incidence of new COVID-19 cases across the state remains low, with only 1% of the test results reported on Saturday being positive.

Of the 1,561 new cases reported on Saturday, 90 were in Nassau County and 95 in Suffolk County. Thirty-three deaths from COVID-19 have been reported, including one in Nassau and two in Suffolk.

Cuomo warned people about their lack of confidence due to their low numbers and encouraged everyone to be vaccinated.

“The fight against COVID may seem over, but it’s important to remember that 33 New Yorkers died yesterday. 33 families are sad today,” Cuomo said in a statement. I did. “Follow social distance guidelines, adhere to safety protocols, and if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, get vaccinated. If not for yourself, for your fellow New Yorkers.”

On Saturday, Cuomo said that about half of all New Yorkers received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest figures released on Sunday show that 1.2 million people have been vaccinated at least once on Long Island and 1 million have completed the vaccine series.

Vaccination numbers in New York and across the country have slowed in recent weeks as those most eager to get vaccinated receive their shots and health officials are trying to convince those who are reluctant.

Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to include children between the ages of 12 and 15. These vaccinations began Thursday in New York.

Some parents are in a hurry to vaccinate their children immediately, while others are reluctant to vaccinate their children.

