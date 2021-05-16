May 16 COVID-19 Update: 1 death, 18,995 additional doses, 167 new cases, 156 recovery

Reported vaccine

An additional 18,995 COVID-19 vaccines were given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines given in the state to 590,952. This is a daily record of vaccines administered, primarily due to volume expansion due to increased involvement of pharmacies in the COVID vaccination program.

The 18,995 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were given to residents living in the following zones: Far North Central, 9; Far North East, 170; Northwest, 665; North Central, 960; Northeast, 626; Saskatoon, 5,796; Central West, 319; Central East, 1,328; Regina, 5,805; Southwest, 525; South Central , 1,132; and southeast, 1,083. 490 doses were given with the living area reserved.

74% of people over the age of 40 are taking their first dose. 66% over the age of 30 receive the first dose. 57% of people over the age of 18 receive the first dose.

Status of population vaccination as of May 15, 2021 group Estimated

population received

First dose Fully vaccinated 80 years and over 51,307 45,477 (89%) 13,249 (26%) 70-79 years old 79,818 69,788 (87%) 5,826 (7%) 60-69 years old 138,471 112,817 (81%) 5,764 (4%) 50-59 years old 147,466 102,041 (69%) 7,148 (5%) 40-49 years old 151,896 91,569 (60%) 6,103 (4%) 30-39 years old 183,246 77,754 (42%) 6,087 (3%) 18-29 years old 189,909 41,536 (22%) 4,375 (2%)

Details of all state vaccinations, including first and second doses, can be found at: https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness.. As a source database of vaccine information, Panorama is subject to continuous data updates, and as a result, counts may be revised daily.

Vaccination reservation system open to people over 20 years old

The state’s age-based vaccination program qualifications are currently over 20 years old. Remains over 18 years old in the North Saskatchewan Management District. This applies to all vaccination clinics: booked bookings, drive-throughs / walk-ins, pharmacies, mobile clinics.

Priority frontline workers are also eligible.A list of those professions is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vax-eligibility.. Eligible priority groups can visit a drive-through or walk-in clinic, arrange an appointment with a participating pharmacy, or call 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829) to make an SHA appointment. You can make a reservation through the system. High-priority front-line workers are required to provide proof of employment (salary statement, letter from employer, or copy of professional license) at the time of vaccination.

Residents over 20 can book online www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 Or call 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829). You can also participate in scheduled drive-throughs and book at participating pharmacies. For details on how to make a reservation, please see the following URL. www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-booking.. Please do not call until you can make an appointment for vaccination.

The Saskatchewan Department of Health plans drive-through clinics and walk-in clinics throughout the state. For the addresses and opening hours of these clinics, see. www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax..

A current list of pharmacies offering vaccinations is available at the following URL: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies.. Use the map tool to find a participating pharmacy near you.

There may be clinic options outside your community, and residents are encouraged to consider those alternative locations for vaccination. When traveling to another community for booking, avoid additional stops if possible. More clinics will be added as new vaccine shipments are received.

Drayton, North Dakota has a vaccination clinic where qualified truck drivers and essential energy workers can be vaccinated. The clinic is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 6pm.

A second appointment to the priority population is possible from tomorrow

As of 8 am on Monday, May 17, anyone over the age of 85, or who took the first dose before February 15, is eligible to book a second dose. Individuals who have been diagnosed with or are being treated for cancer, and who have undergone a solid organ transplant, will receive a letter of eligibility by mail granting preferential access to the second dose.

For all other residents, eligibility to book a second dose will be announced according to the age base and priority of the first dose.

Starting Monday, May 17th, a second vaccination will be available at participating pharmacies in the state through the Saskatchewan State Health Department (SHA) drive-through clinic and walk-in clinic, as well as clinics run by Canadian Indigenous Services and Northern Inter. Become. Tribal Health Department (NITHA).

At this time, online booking is not yet available for the second dose. It will be available in the next few days.

Be prepared to know the date of your first vaccination. If you do not know the date, or if you misplace the wallet card provided during the first dose, call 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829) to provide the date or confirm vaccination. please. MySaskHealthRecord account history.

When booking a second dose, the clinic or pharmacy will verify the timing and brand of the first dose to ensure that you receive the second dose within the recommended time frame. The types of vaccines available at each location will be advertised to ensure that the same vaccine brand is received on the second vaccination.

At this time, public health plans to offer a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to match the brand of the first dose. A national review of the safety and efficacy of changing the second dose brand is underway, and the state policy on maintaining the same brand on the second dose has been updated following this review. There is a possibility that

Daily COVID-19 statistics

There are 167 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan on May 16, bringing the state to a total of 44,531 cases.

Today, one new death has been reported in the Saskatoon Zone over the age of 80.

The new case is in the next zone. Far Northeast, 1; Northwest, 20; North Central, 16; Saskatoon, 54; Central West, 1; Central East, 6; Regina, 29; Southwest, 3; South Central, 11; and Southeast, 14.6 New The case holds residence information. One case with pending residence information was assigned to the Saskatoon zone.

A total of 41,932 and 2,082 collections are considered active.

There are 137 people in the hospital. 113 people are inpatient: Far Northwest, 1; Northwest, 4; North Central, 5; Saskatoon, 47; Central East, 3; Regina, 43; Southwest, 3; South Central, 3; and Southeast , 4. 24 people are in the intensive care room. Northwest, one person. North Central, 1; Saskatoon, 10; Central East, 1; and Regina, 11.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 191 (15.6 new cases per 100,000). A graph comparing today’s average with the data collected over the last few months is available at the following URL: https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases..

There were 2,827 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on May 15, 2021.

To date, 822,565 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of May 14, 2021, when figures for other states and countries were available, the per capita rate for Saskatchewan was 691,293 tests per million people. The national tax rate was 878,397.

As of May 15, screening in Saskatchewan identified 9,215 strains of concern and reported in the following zones: Far Northeast, 15; Northwest, 392; North Central, 283; Northeast, 54; Saskatoon, 1,258; Central West, 100; Central East, 444; Regina, 4,371; Southwest, 314; South Central, 670; and Southeast, 956. There are 152 screened VOCs with pending residence.

There are no new strain results reported today. Of the 4,443 VOCs with strains identified by Saskatchewan whole genome sequencing, 4,341 are B.1.1.1.7 (UK), 87 are P.1 (Brazil), and 10 are B.1.351 (SA), 5 Is B.1.617 (Indian).

Variants of concern that have been identified may appear in both columns of the website, depending on the testing of that case. Adding cases identified by screening and cases that have undergone whole-genome sequencing can result in double counting of individual cases.

Total number of health care workers, breakdown of total cases by source of infection, age, gender, region, total number of tests to date, test rate per person, and current number of variants of concern identified Detailed statistics on http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases..

Negative COVID-19 test results on your mobile phone

Starting Wednesday, May 19th, you may be notified via an automated text messaging system that your COVID-19 test is negative. In preparation for this notification option, starting Friday, May 14, the Saskatchewan Department of Health (SHA) will introduce data collection through drive-through and online request forms for static test sites. All patients with a positive COVID-19 test will continue to receive public health calls, provide self-quarantine instructions, and complete contact tracing questions. If the COVID-19 test is negative, you can receive the result by text message on your mobile phone.

During the COVID-19 test, you will be asked to give permission to receive a negative test result by text message. These text messages are identified as originating from the Saskatchewan Department of Health and are asked to confirm that they are the correct recipients of the results. If you are not the correct recipient and you are provided with the wrong contact number, the Saskatchewan Department of Health will use other contact methods to provide those negative test results to the right person. You will not be asked for personal information by text message.

Regina Public Health Order Renewal

Starting tomorrow, all Regina restaurants and licensed facilities will be able to resume face-to-face meals, following guidance currently applicable throughout the state.

Limited to 4 seats per table.

For indoor seats:

If there is an impermeable barrier between the tables, a distance of 2 meters is required between the tables.

If there is no impermeable barrier between the tables, a distance of 3 meters is required between the tables.

With or without barriers, outdoor patios and decks require a distance of 2 meters between patrons at different tables.

Alcohol will not be sold at licensed facilities after 10 pm.

Restaurants and licensed facilities must maintain guest / booking information for all patrons.

Restaurants and authorized establishment guidelines are available at the following URL: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/re-open-saskatchewan-plan/ Guidelines / Restaurants and Authorized Facilities-Guidelines..

All other measures are in place at this time and existing public health orders remain in force in all regions of Saskatchewan except the Regina region. Full details of currently valid public health orders are available at the following URL: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-Countermeasures..

Don’t let COVID-19 go home with you

Saskatchewan continues to monitor COVID-19 trends throughout the state, but public health urges all residents to ensure that intra-state and interstate travel is for essential purposes only. I am.

If you need to travel between states, be aware of the risk of infection in those jurisdictions and the public health orders in force there and will be tested shortly after returning home.

General COVID-19 information

For inquiries from the general public [email protected]..

I know your risk. Keep yourself and others safe: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/about-covid-19/know- Your risk..