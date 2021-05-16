



A study of 177,723 adults in the United Kingdom found that vegetarians had healthier levels of disease markers than meat-eating people. Of the participants, 4111 were vegetarian as well as those who did not eat lean meat, chicken or fish. 166,516 people were meat eaters. The UK Biobank study was completed by researchers at the University of Glasgow. It examined biomarkers in people between the ages of 37 and 73 and found low levels of vegetarian biomarkers that could lead to cell damage and chronic illness. The researchers analyzed the association of 19 urine and blood biomarkers associated with diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, liver, bone and joint health, and renal function. From the Faculty of Human Nutrition at the University of Otago, Dr. Alihill explained what biomarkers are and what the study might reveal. “You can think of biomarkers as something you can measure in your body. You can use them to predict if you might get sick, etc. Play rugby or put in Dan Carter. It’s like. Your social rugby group-you’ll probably win … you’ll get a lot of points, but that doesn’t always lead to it. “ She said that vegetarians can have low levels of calcium and vitamin D if they consume less dairy products. “The important thing about nutrition is that balance is everything. “Vegetarians usually have higher levels of fruits and vegetables. These are associated with higher biomarker status, but even if you are eating meat, you can do that. You can … If you get the fruits and vegetables, that’s great. “ She said she was unaware of studies that could link excessive meat intake to cancer, but at best it could be a prediction. Other factors such as physical activity and dietary carbohydrate content were important, she said. “In general, vegetarians tend to eat healthier, so they tend to consume low-fat products and become more active, so we know there is a link there. Therefore, biomarkers are caused by the diet itself. “ For vegetarians, she said it was important to balance protein with legumes and legumes. “Something like pepper or rice is really good to ensure you get all the protein you need.” She quoted several UK universities that do not serve meat on campus and said there was a shift in people away from meat on their diet. “There is an interest in diet, but there is a growing interest in sustainability.”

