Health
World Hypertension Day 2021: Date, History, Theme, Its Importance in Covid-19
World Hypertension Day will be held in May, emphasizing the need to raise awareness about “silent killer” and help people understand that it is a preventable and controllable condition. High stress levels, obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and poor diets are some of the main reasons for high blood pressure in adolescents.
Hypertension, also known as hypertension, is a major risk factor for serious medical conditions such as coronary artery disease, stroke, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, loss of vision, chronic kidney disease, and even dementia. Conscious lifestyle changes and medications can lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of health complications.
date:
World Hypertension Day, initiated by the World Hypertension League, is held on May 17th each year.
History and significance:
The World Hypertension League, which was launched on May 14, 2005, has dedicated May 17 as World Hypertension Day every year since 2006. The first theme in 2005 was “recognition of hypertension”, but in 2006 it was “treat”. As WHL affects more than 30% of the world’s adult population, which accounts for more than 1 billion people worldwide, it raises awareness of hypertension as well as its factors and preventative measures through a variety of themes each year. I am aiming for that. ..
Hypertension is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease such as coronary heart disease and stroke. It is also a trigger for chronic kidney disease, heart failure, arrhythmias and dementia.
theme:
The theme of World Hypertension Day for the five years from 2013 to 2018 was “Know Your Numbers”, which aimed to raise awareness of hypertension in all people around the world, but the theme of 2021 was “Your Measure blood. ” Apply pressure, control it and live longer! In particular, raise awareness among low- and middle-income earners and promote accurate blood pressure measurement methods.
Importance in Covid-19:
According to Dr. Santosh Kumar Dora, senior cardiologist at the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai, people with high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease can develop more serious symptoms and complications when infected with the coronavirus. It is suggested that. “A pandemic has also led to an increased prevalence of hypertension in all age groups, which is caused by increased stress levels, lack of outdoor exercise due to frequent blockades, and unhealthy dietary patterns. “I will.” Dr. Santosh emphasized the importance of controlling and controlling hypertension during the Covid-19 pandemic, adding: “Blood pressure should be checked regularly. If it turns out to be elevated, you should treat it and try to keep it within normal limits.”
Prevention:
Dr. Santosh recommended that managing prehypertension is key. According to him, “prehypertension is a stage of systolic blood pressure of 120-139 mm Hg and diastolic blood pressure of 80-89 mm Hg. Hypertension is a stage of systolic blood pressure of 140 mm Hg or more and diastolic blood pressure of 90 mm. It is considered to be present if it is above mmHg. At the prehypertension stage, efforts should be made to effectively control blood pressure. “
Here are some of the ways he recommends to reduce high blood pressure:
1. Exercise- Studies show that an active lifestyle helps lower systolic blood pressure by an average of 4-9 mmHg. Exercise helps maintain a healthy weight, which helps control blood pressure. However, it is important to continue exercising on a regular basis. Aerobics, flexibility and strength training exercises can help in the long run. Nowadays, due to strict restrictions, you cannot exercise outdoors, so you need to do indoor exercises such as yoga, walking in the house, and Zumba dance. It is helpful to add a simple routine of dynamic exercise for 30-45 minutes a day.
2. Dash diet- Eating a healthy heart diet is important for controlling blood pressure and reducing the risk of heart attack, heart disease, stroke, and other illnesses. A diet to stop food hypertension (DASH) patterns is one of the effective ways to control high blood pressure. The Dash Diet consists of whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, low-fat dairy products, lean meats and fish, and low-salt. Salt intake should be limited to less than 2300 mg of sodium per day. This is equivalent to a tablespoon of salt (5 gm). Avoid adding saturated fats, trans fats and sugar.
3. Do not stop dosing- If someone is diagnosed with high blood pressure (systolic blood pressure above 140 and / or diastolic blood pressure above 90), medication is essential in addition to diet and exercise. The drug should be increased in stages to keep the blood pressure within range. A common mistake many patients make is to discontinue blood pressure medication when it is within normal limits. Whenever you stop taking the medicine, you will return to the previous level. Blood pressure rises to very high levels and can cause acute complications. Therefore, do not lower or stop prescribed blood pressure medications without the advice of your doctor.
4. Quit smoking- Although smoking has not been conclusively proven to cause high blood pressure, each cigarette that smokes temporarily raises blood pressure for a few minutes after it is finished. Avoid all forms of tobacco and indirect smoking for overall health and to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.
5. Do not drink- Drinking too much alcohol can raise your blood pressure to unhealthy levels. If you drink more than 3 glasses at a time, your blood pressure will rise temporarily, but if you drink a lot of alcohol repeatedly, your blood pressure may rise in the long term. If you have high blood pressure, avoid alcohol or drink moderately.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
