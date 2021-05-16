Fraser Health has added four first-come-first-served vaccination clinics to Sally – North Delta Reporter





The state is accelerating its COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the city of Sally by adding four first-come-first-served vaccination clinics. In a news release published on May 16, the state announced that it would create four pop-up vaccination clinics for people over the age of 18 with 4,000 additional Pfizer and Moderna over the next few days. The clinic will be at Bear Creek Park (13750 88 Avenue) from May 17th to 18th from 8am to 7pm and from May 22nd to 23rd from 8am to 7pm at the Sally Sports and Leisure Complex. It will be held at (16555 Fraser Highway). If it is administered 1,000 times, it will end early. The first 1,000 Sally residents arriving daily at the new clinic will receive a wristband and same-day reservation from the organizer. Clinic staff need to verify their IDs so that people living in Sally are given vaccine priorities. Staff are available to assist with bookings and bookings at other clinics throughout Sally, as needed. “These nearby clinics play an important role in our strategy of immunizing as many people as possible as soon as possible. It protects our healthcare system and opens up your business. Keep it and help us gain immunity in the community, “said Dr. Victoria Lee, CEO of Fraser Health, in the release. “We are grateful to the city of Sally and its community organizations and leaders for their enthusiastic support for new opportunities to reach diverse people.” Related item: Sally’s weekly COVID-19 cases decrease in week 2 This effort is made possible through a partnership between the state, Fraser Health and the city. “The city of Sally is proud to be part of an effort to provide more vaccines to the people in Sally who need it,” said Mayor of Sally, Doug McCallum. “By making the vaccine accessible to as many residents as possible, we can make Sally’s community safer and protect ourselves and each other from COVID-19.” The new clinic will offer additional options for people in Surrey to be vaccinated next week, but anyone eligible over the age of 18 can register and book through the state to get others in the community. You can get an appointment for vaccination at the clinic. Get a vaccination system. “Vaccination efforts in Sally are expanding rapidly, finding new ways to vaccinate people and protect communities from COVID-19,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix. “We have made great strides and need to continue. These new clinics will reach more people in Sally and get vaccinated in the way they work for them. Will help. “

