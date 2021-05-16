Control your blood pressure





Dr. Ssilk Mar Sharma

World Hypertension Day is celebrated on May 17th every year. The main purpose of the day is to educate the general public and raise awareness of high blood pressure, also commonly known as high blood pressure. The extended theme of World Hypertension Day is to accurately measure, control and live longer blood pressure with the goal of raising hypertension (BP) awareness in all populations around the world. The main focus of this theme is on combating low awareness and accurate blood pressure measurements around the world, especially in low to middle income areas. This raising awareness task became even more difficult, especially as the second wave of Covid revived in our setup, but it still needs to be managed with all the resources available in both online and offline modes.

Symptoms of high blood pressure:

High blood pressure is generally a state of silence. Many people do not experience any symptoms. It can take years or even decades to reach a level that is so severe that the symptoms become apparent. Nevertheless, these symptoms may be due to other problems.

Symptoms of severe high blood pressure include:

*headache

* Dyspnea

*nosebleed

* Flushing

*dizzy

* Chest pain

* Loss of sight

These symptoms require immediate medical attention. Although it does not occur in all people with high blood pressure, waiting for symptoms of this condition can be fatal. The best way to tell if you have high blood pressure is to measure your blood pressure on a regular basis.

Adult blood pressure category

Blood pressure category Systolic blood pressure Diastolic blood pressure

Usually <120mm Hg and <80mm Hg

Rised 120-129mm Hg and <80mm Hg

High blood pressure

Stage 1130-139 mm Hg or 80-89 mm Hg

Stage 2140 mm Hg or 90 mm Hg

Hypertension emergencies: Hypertension is usually a chronic condition that causes gradual damage over the years. However, blood pressure rises so rapidly and severely that it can be an emergency medical treatment that often requires immediate treatment with hospitalization.

In these situations, high blood pressure can cause:

Memory loss, personality changes, poor concentration, irritability or progressive unconsciousness

* Stroke

* Severe damage to the main arteries of your body (aortic dissection)

* Chest pain

* heart attack

* Sudden failure of the heart pump, leading to backup of fluid in the lungs, causing shortness of breath (pulmonary edema)

* Sudden loss of renal function

* Complications during pregnancy (pre-eclampsia or eclampsia)

* Blindness

Prevention of high blood pressure

Healthy lifestyle changes help control the factors that cause high blood pressure.Here are some of the most common home remedies

Developing a Healthy Diet: A healthy diet for the heart is essential for reducing high blood pressure. It is also important for managing controlled hypertension and reducing the risk of complications. These complications include heart disease, stroke, and heart attack.

A heart-friendly diet emphasizes foods such as:

*fruit

* Vegetables

* Whole grains

* Fish-like lean protein

Increased physical activity

Reaching a healthy weight should include more physical activity. Exercise not only helps you lose weight, but also helps reduce stress, naturally lowers blood pressure, and strengthens the cardiovascular system.

Aim for moderate physical activity for 150 minutes every week. It’s about 30 minutes 5 times a week.

Reach healthy weight

If you are overweight or obese, lose weight and gain weight with a heart-friendly diet

Physical activity can help lower your blood pressure.

Stress management

Exercise is a great way to manage stress. Other activities may also be useful. These include:

*meditation

* Deep breath

*Massage

* Muscle relaxation

* Yoga or Tai Chi

All of these are proven stress reduction technologies. Getting enough sleep can also help reduce stress levels.

Adopt a cleaner lifestyle

If you are a smoker, stop. The chemicals in cigarette smoke damage body tissues and harden the walls of blood vessels.

If you drink too much alcohol on a regular basis or are alcoholic, ask for help to reduce or stop drinking altogether. Alcohol can raise blood pressure.

Important message:

Proper management can control high blood pressure and prevent its complications.

Effective lifestyles and medications are available that can control high blood pressure in most people. The new drug provides better control while avoiding side effects that were previously limited in treatment.

Optimizing better health requires close cooperation between the doctor and the patient.

The latest evidence shows that people with uncontrolled or untreated hypertension may be at risk of becoming seriously ill with COVID-19. It is also important to note that people with untreated hypertension appear to be at greater risk of complications from COVID-19 than those who manage hypertension with medication.

There is still no evidence that hypertension is associated with COVID-19 outcomes, or that the use of ACE inhibitors or ARBs is harmful or beneficial during a COVID-19 pandemic. The use of these drugs should be maintained for the control of blood pressure and should not be discontinued, at least based on current evidence at this time.

All hypertensive patients, especially those with other comorbidities, should get a jab to reduce morbidity and mortality, as covid vaccination is progressing at a faster pace. When it comes to vaccination, the benefits far outweigh the risks of people with cardiovascular problems. All hypertensive patients should have ACE inhibitors, beta-blockers, or blood diluents before attending vaccination appointments, especially if there are cardiovascular complications such as heart chest pain or angina. It is advisable to take blood pressure medications such as.

The unintended consequences of discontinuing effective treatment of hypertension without appropriate alternatives titrated for blood pressure measurements under direct medical supervision have unnecessarily increased patients cardiovascular. And perhaps at risk of coronavirus. Moreover, as primary care prioritizes acute illness over routine contact (including blood pressure checks), managing such titrations makes the proposed strategy unrealistic and access to care. There is a risk of further diluting.

(The author is the Dean of Cardiology).

Feedback [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos