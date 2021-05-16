Two more died, 507 new cases





To provide important public security information to the community, the Statesman Journal makes this daily update related to the coronavirus available for free. To support such important local journalism Consider becoming a digital subscriber.. We’ll update this story all day with the latest news about the coronavirus and its effects in Oregon on Sunday, May 16th. Coronavirus: 2 more dead, 507 new cases Oregon health officials announced two COVID-19-related deaths, including a man in Marion County, on Sunday, increasing the total to 2,587. Authorities also reported 507 new cases across the state, including 90 in Marion County and 9 in Pork County. The state-wide total is currently 195,684. Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday were Benton (7), Craccamah (45), Colombia (3), Couse (12), Crook (6), Deschutz (58), Douglas (7). ), Jackson (15), Jefferson (5), Josephine (6), Kramas (20), Lane (39), Lincoln (3), Lynn (39), Malfur (3), Multnomah (96), Washington (30) ), And Yamhill (14). A 74-year-old man from Marion County, who tested positive on April 29, died at Salem Hospital on May 14. An 88-year-old man from Jackson County, who tested positive on April 22, died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on April 22. Both patients had an underlying condition. Oregon vaccination Oregon reported 23,075 COVID-19 vaccinations added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 18,438 doses were given on Saturday and 4,637 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Saturday. The state is currently vaccinated with 3,538,855 million doses. COVID-19 hospitalization increased The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 across Oregon increased to 339 on Sunday, seven more than on Saturday. There are 82 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit bed, seven more than Saturday. COVID-19 in numbers This is the latest data from the Oregon Department of Health as of Sunday, May 16th. 2,587: Death from COVID-19.

Death from COVID-19. 195,684: The total number of cases.

The total number of cases. 339: Hospitalized patients. Oregon COVID-19 by county This is the number of cases and deaths tested both positively and presumed as of Sunday, May 16th. Baker: 959 cases, 14 dead

Benton: 3,127 cases, 20 deaths

Craccamus: 17,677 cases, 214 deaths

Clatsop: 994 cases, 8 dead

Colombia: 1,759 cases, 29 deaths

Coos: 2,089 cases, 35 deaths

Crook: 1,138 cases, 22 dead

Curry: 646 cases, 10 people died

Deshuts: 9,180 cases, 74 deaths

Douglas: 3,298 cases, 71 dead

Gilliam: 63 cases, 1 death

Grants: 523, 6 dead

Harney: 348 cases, 8 dead

Hood River: 1,196 cases, 31 dead

Jackson: 10,953 cases, 140 deaths

Jefferson: 2,220 cases, 37 dead

Josephine: 3,370 cases, 71 deaths

Klamath: 4,506 cases, 64 deaths

Lake: 455 cases, 7 dead

Lane: 13,128 cases, 149 deaths

Lincoln: 1,388 cases, 21 dead

Rin: 5,017 cases, 68 deaths

Malheur: 3,530 cases, 63 deaths

Marion: 22,229 cases, 308 deaths

Tomorrow: 1,111 cases, 16 dead

Multnomah: 38,714 cases, 593 deaths

Pork: 3,788 cases, 53 deaths

Sherman: 58 cases, 1 death

Tillamook: 652 cases, 3 dead

Umatira: 8,236 cases, 84 deaths

Union: 1,451 cases, 23 deaths

Warowa: 185 cases, 5 dead

Wasco: 1,381 cases, 28 deaths

Washington: 25,787 cases, 233 deaths

Wheeler: 32 cases, 1 death

Yan Hill: 4,496 cases, 76 deaths Source: Oregon Health Department Virginia Barreda is the latest news and public security reporter for the Statesman Journal.She can be reached at 503-399-6657 or [email protected].. Follow her on Twitter. @ vbarreda2..







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos