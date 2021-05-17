The Lancet women and cardiovascular disease Commission: reducing the global burden by 2030

1. Global Burden of Disease Collaborative Network Global Burden of Disease Study 2019 (GBD 2019) results. Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation,

Seattle, WA, USA

2. Roth GA

Johnson C

Abajobir A

et al. Global, regional, and national burden of cardiovascular diseases for 10 causes, 1990 to 2015. J Am Coll Cardiol. 70: 1-25

3. Is the long-term decline in cardiovascular-disease mortality in high-income countries over? Evidence from national vital statistics. Int J Epidemiol. 48: 1815-1823

4. Arora S

Stouffer GA

Kucharska-Newton AM

et al. Twenty year trends and sex differences in young adults hospitalized with acute myocardial infarction. Circulation. 139: 1047-1056

5. Gabet A

Danchin N

Juillière Y

Olié V Acute coronary syndrome in women: rising hospitalizations in middle-aged French women, 2004–14. Eur Heart J. 38: 1060-1065

6. Legato MJ

Johnson PA

Manson JE Consideration of sex differences in medicine to improve health care and patient outcomes. JAMA. 316: 1865-1866

7. Bairey Merz CN

Andersen H

Sprague E

et al. Knowledge, attitudes, and beliefs regarding cardiovascular disease in women: the Women’s Heart Alliance. J Am Coll Cardiol. 70: 123-132

8. Cushman M

Shay CM

Howard VJ

et al. Ten-year differences in women’s awareness related to coronary heart disease: results of the 2019 American Heart Association national survey: a special report from the American Heart Association. Circulation. 143: e239-e248

9. Redfors B

Angerås O

Råmunddal T

et al. Trends in gender differences in cardiac care and outcome after acute myocardial infarction in western Sweden: a report from the Swedish Web-system for Enhancement of Evidence-based Care in Heart Disease Evaluated According to Recommended Therapies (SWEDEHEART). J Am Heart Assoc. 4e001995

10. Nanna MG

Wang TY

Xiang Q

et al. Sex differences in the use of statins in community practice. Circ Cardiovasc Qual Outcomes. 12e005562

11. Udell JA

Fonarow GC

Maddox TM

et al. Sustained sex-based treatment differences in acute coronary syndrome care: insights from the American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines Coronary Artery Disease Registry. Clin Cardiol. 41: 758-768

12. SDG 3: ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

13. Shaw LJ

Pepine CJ

Xie J

et al. Quality and equitable health care gaps for women: attributions to sex differences in cardiovascular medicine. J Am Coll Cardiol. 70: 373-388

14. UN Sustainable Development Goals Goal 3: ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

15. National Collaborating Centre for Infectious Diseases Understanding the measurement of Global Burden of Disease.

16. What data sources go into the GBD?.

17. Disease GBD

Injury I

Prevalence C Global, regional, and national incidence, prevalence, and years lived with disability for 354 diseases and injuries for 195 countries and territories, 1990–2017: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017. Lancet. 392: 1789-1858

18. Out of alignment? Limitations of the Global Burden of Disease in assessing the allocation of global health aid. Public Health Ethics. 10: 244-256

19. Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation Cardiovascular diseases, females, age-standardized, 2019, prevalent cases per 100 000.

20. Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation Cardiovascular diseases, females, age-standardized, annual % change, 2010–2019, prevalent cases per 100 000.

21. Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation Cardiovascular diseases, females, age-standardized, 2019, deaths per 100 000.

22. Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation Cardiovascular diseases, females, age-standardized, annual % change, 2010–2019, deaths per 100 000.

23. Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation GBD 2019. Deaths per 100 000—females, age-standardized.

24. Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation GBD 2019. Deaths per 100 000—females, age-standardized.

25. Roth GA

Nguyen G

Forouzanfar MH

Mokdad AH

Naghavi M

Murray CJ Estimates of global and regional premature cardiovascular mortality in 2025. Circulation. 132: 1270-1282

26. Yusuf S

Hawken S

Ounpuu S

et al. Effect of potentially modifiable risk factors associated with myocardial infarction in 52 countries (the INTERHEART study): case-control study. Lancet. 364: 937-952

27. Rapsomaniki E

Timmis A

George J

et al. Blood pressure and incidence of twelve cardiovascular diseases: lifetime risks, healthy life-years lost, and age-specific associations in 1·25 million people. Lancet. 383: 1899-1911

28. Ji H

Kim A

Ebinger JE

et al. Sex differences in blood pressure trajectories over the life course. JAMA Cardiol. 5: 19-26

29. Gorgui J

Gorshkov M

Khan N

Daskalopoulou SS Hypertension as a risk factor for ischemic stroke in women. Can J Cardiol. 30: 774-782

30. Wenger NK

Arnold A

Bairey Merz CN

et al. Hypertension across a woman’s life cycle. J Am Coll Cardiol. 71: 1797-1813

31. Gerdts E

Okin PM

De Simone G

et al. Gender differences in left ventricular structure and function during antihypertensive treatment: the Losartan Intervention for Endpoint Reduction in Hypertension Study. Hypertension. 51: 1109-1114

32. Costa-Hong VA

Muela HCS

Macedo TA

Sales ARK

Bortolotto LA Gender differences of aortic wave reflection and influence of menopause on central blood pressure in patients with arterial hypertension. BMC Cardiovasc Disord. 18: 123

33. Matthews KA

Crawford SL

Chae CU

et al. Are changes in cardiovascular disease risk factors in midlife women due to chronological aging or to the menopausal transition?. J Am Coll Cardiol. 54: 2366-2373

34. Matthews KA

El Khoudary SR

Brooks MM

et al. Lipid changes around the final menstrual period predict carotid subclinical disease in postmenopausal women. Stroke. 48: 70-76

35. Jousilahti P

Vartiainen E

Tuomilehto J

Puska P Sex, age, cardiovascular risk factors, and coronary heart disease: a prospective follow-up study of 14 786 middle-aged men and women in Finland. Circulation. 99: 1165-1172

36. McQueen MJ

Hawken S

Wang X

et al. Lipids, lipoproteins, and apolipoproteins as risk markers of myocardial infarction in 52 countries (the INTERHEART study): a case-control study. Lancet. 372: 224-233

37. Fulcher J

O’Connell R

Voysey M

et al. Efficacy and safety of LDL-lowering therapy among men and women: meta-analysis of individual data from 174 000 participants in 27 randomised trials. Lancet. 385: 1397-1405

38. Peters SAE

Colantonio LD

Zhao H

et al. Sex differences in high-intensity statin use following myocardial infarction in the United States. J Am Coll Cardiol. 71: 1729-1737

39. Culver AL

Ockene IS

Balasubramanian R

et al. Statin use and risk of diabetes mellitus in postmenopausal women in the Women’s Health Initiative. Arch Intern Med. 172: 144-152

40. Schwartz GG

Steg PG

Szarek M

et al. Alirocumab and cardiovascular outcomes after acute coronary syndrome. N Engl J Med. 379: 2097-2107

41. Sever P

Gouni-Berthold I

Keech A

et al. LDL-cholesterol lowering with evolocumab, and outcomes according to age and sex in patients in the FOURIER Trial. Eur J Prev Cardiol. ()

42. Zhang Z

Wei TF

Zhao B

et al. sex differences associated with circulating PCSK9 in patients presenting with acute myocardial infarction. Sci Rep. 93113

43. Peters SA

Huxley RR

Woodward M Diabetes as risk factor for incident coronary heart disease in women compared with men: a systematic review and meta-analysis of 64 cohorts including 858 507 individuals and 28 203 coronary events. Diabetologia. 57: 1542-1551

44. de Jong M

Woodward M

Peters SAE Diabetes, glycated hemoglobin, and the risk of myocardial infarction in women and men: a prospective cohort study of the UK Biobank. Diabetes Care. 43: 2050-2059

45. Sattar N

Rawshani A

Franzén S

et al. Age at diagnosis of type 2 diabetes mellitus and associations with cardiovascular and mortality risks. Circulation. 139: 2228-2237

46. Roffi M

Radovanovic D

Erne P

Urban P

Windecker S

Eberli FR Gender-related mortality trends among diabetic patients with ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction: insights from a nationwide registry 1997–2010. Eur Heart J Acute Cardiovasc Care. 2: 342-349

47. Appelman Y

van Rijn BB

Ten Haaf ME

Boersma E

Peters SA Sex differences in cardiovascular risk factors and disease prevention. Atherosclerosis. 241: 211-218

48. Hyperglycemia in pregnancy and its implications for a woman’s future risk of cardiovascular disease. Diabetes Res Clin Pract. 145: 193-199

49. Rawshani A

Sattar N

Franzén S

et al. Excess mortality and cardiovascular disease in young adults with type 1 diabetes in relation to age at onset: a nationwide, register-based cohort study. Lancet. 392: 477-486

50. Dantas AP

Fortes ZB

de Carvalho MH Vascular disease in diabetic women: why do they miss the female protection?. Exp Diabetes Res. 2012570598

51. Grundy SM

Brewer Jr, HB

Cleeman JI

Smith Jr, SC

Lenfant C Definition of metabolic syndrome: report of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute/American Heart Association conference on scientific issues related to definition. Circulation. 109: 433-438

52. Janssen I

Powell LH

Crawford S

Lasley B

Sutton-Tyrrell K Menopause and the metabolic syndrome: the Study of Women’s Health Across the Nation. Arch Intern Med. 168: 1568-1575

53. Bateman BT

Shaw KM

Kuklina EV

Callaghan WM

Seely EW

Hernández-Díaz S Hypertension in women of reproductive age in the United States: NHANES 1999–2008. PLoS One. 7e36171

54. Wilsgaard T

Schirmer H

Arnesen E Impact of body weight on blood pressure with a focus on sex differences: the Tromso Study, 1986–1995. Arch Intern Med. 160: 2847-2853

55. Wilson PWF

D’Agostino RB

Sullivan L

Parise H

Kannel WB Overweight and obesity as determinants of cardiovascular risk: the Framingham experience. Arch Intern Med. 162: 1867-1872

56. Callaway LK

Prins JB

Chang AM

McIntyre HD The prevalence and impact of overweight and obesity in an Australian obstetric population. Med J Aust. 184: 56-59

57. Gallagher D

Visser M

Sepúlveda D

Pierson RN

Harris T

Heymsfield SB How useful is body mass index for comparison of body fatness across age, sex, and ethnic groups?. Am J Epidemiol. 143: 228-239

58. Lai YH

Liu ME

Su CH

et al. Obesity-related changes in cardiac structure and function among Asian men and women. J Am Coll Cardiol. 69: 2876-2878

59. Appropriate body-mass index for Asian populations and its implications for policy and intervention strategies. Lancet. 363: 157-163

60. Epidemiology of obesity and diabetes and their cardiovascular complications. Circ Res. 118: 1723-1735

61. Foreman KJ

Marquez N

Dolgert A

et al. Forecasting life expectancy, years of life lost, and all-cause and cause-specific mortality for 250 causes of death: reference and alternative scenarios for 2016–40 for 195 countries and territories. Lancet. 392: 2052-2090

62. Walli-Attaei M

Joseph P

Rosengren A

et al. Variations between women and men in risk factors, treatments, cardiovascular disease incidence, and death in 27 high-income, middle-income, and low-income countries (PURE): a prospective cohort study. Lancet. 396: 97-109

63. Lanas F

Avezum A

Bautista LE

et al. Risk factors for acute myocardial infarction in Latin America: the INTERHEART Latin American study. Circulation. 115: 1067-1074

64. Najjar RS

Moore CE

Montgomery BD Consumption of a defined, plant-based diet reduces lipoprotein(a), inflammation, and other atherogenic lipoproteins and particles within 4 weeks. Clin Cardiol. 41: 1062-1068

65. Turner-McGrievy GM

Davidson CR

Wingard EE

Wilcox S

Frongillo EA Comparative effectiveness of plant-based diets for weight loss: a randomized controlled trial of five different diets. Nutrition. 31: 350-358

66. Bellettiere J

LaMonte MJ

Evenson KR

et al. Sedentary behavior and cardiovascular disease in older women: the Objective Physical Activity and Cardiovascular Health (OPACH) study. Circulation. 139: 1036-1046

67. Chomistek AK

Cook NR

Rimm EB

Ridker PM

Buring JE

Lee IM Physical activity and incident cardiovascular disease in women: is the relation modified by level of global cardiovascular risk?. J Am Heart Assoc. 7e008234

68. O’Neil A

Scovelle AJ

Milner AJ

Kavanagh A Gender/sex as a social determinant of cardiovascular risk. Circulation. 137: 854-864

69. Reimers AK

Schmidt SCE

Demetriou Y

Marzi I

Woll A Parental and peer support and modelling in relation to domain-specific physical activity participation in boys and girls from Germany. PLoS One. 14e0223928

70. Jefferis BJ

Sartini C

Lee IM

et al. Adherence to physical activity guidelines in older adults, using objectively measured physical activity in a population-based study. BMC Public Health. 14: 382

71. Cigarette smoking as a risk factor for coronary heart disease in women compared with men: a systematic review and meta-analysis of prospective cohort studies. Lancet. 378: 1297-1305

72. Anand SS

Islam S

Rosengren A

et al. Risk factors for myocardial infarction in women and men: insights from the INTERHEART study. Eur Heart J. 29: 932-940

73. Smoking prevalence and attributable disease burden in 195 countries and territories, 1990–2015: a systematic analysis from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2015. Lancet. 389: 1885-1906

74. Olie V

Pasquereau A

Assogba FAG

et al. Changes in tobacco-related morbidity and mortality in French women: worrying trends. Eur J Public Health. 30: 380-385

75. Guh JY

Chen HC

Tsai JF

Chuang LY Betel-quid use is associated with heart disease in women. Am J Clin Nutr. 85: 1229-1235

76. Vidyasagaran AL

Siddiqi K

Kanaan M Use of smokeless tobacco and risk of cardiovascular disease: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Eur J Prev Cardiol. 23: 1970-1981

77. Qasim H

Karim ZA

Rivera JO

Khasawneh FT

Alshbool FZ Impact of electronic cigarettes on the cardiovascular system. J Am Heart Assoc. 6e006353

78. Bhatnagar A

Whitsel LP

Ribisl KM

et al. Electronic cigarettes: a policy statement from the American Heart Association. Circulation. 130: 1418-1436

79. Latin America makes progress on tobacco control. Lancet Respir Med. 5: 470

80. Honigberg MC

Zekavat SM

Aragam K Association of premature natural and surgical menopause with incident cardiovascular disease. JAMA. 322: 2411-2421

81. Molecular and cellular basis of cardiovascular gender differences. Science. 308: 1583-1587

82. Rossouw JE

Anderson GL

Prentice RL

et al. Risks and benefits of estrogen plus progestin in healthy postmenopausal women: principal results from the Women’s Health Initiative randomized controlled trial. JAMA. 288: 321-333

83. Tepper NK

Godfrey EM

Folger SG

Whiteman MK

Marchbanks PA

Curtis KM Hormonal contraceptive use among women of older reproductive age: considering risks and benefits. J Womens Health (Larchmt). 27: 413-417

84. Women’s reproductive factors and incident cardiovascular disease in the UK Biobank. Heart. 104: 1069-1075

85. Greendale GA

Sternfeld B

Huang M

et al. Changes in body composition and weight during the menopause transition. JCI Insight. 4124865

86. Zhao D

Guallar E

Ouyang P

et al. Endogenous sex hormones and incident cardiovascular disease in post-menopausal women. J Am Coll Cardiol. 71: 2555-2566

87. Zhu D

Chung HF

Dobson AJ

et al. Age at natural menopause and risk of incident cardiovascular disease: a pooled analysis of individual patient data. Lancet Public Health. 4: e553-e564

88. Honigberg MC

Zekavat SM

Aragam K

et al. Association of premature natural and surgical menopause with incident cardiovascular disease. JAMA. 3222411

89. Kok HS

van Asselt KM

van der Schouw YT

et al. Heart disease risk determines menopausal age rather than the reverse. J Am Coll Cardiol. 47: 1976-1983

90. Manson JE

Chlebowski RT

Stefanick ML

et al. Menopausal hormone therapy and health outcomes during the intervention and extended poststopping phases of the Women’s Health Initiative randomized trials. JAMA. 310: 1353-1368

91. Rossouw JE

Prentice RL

Manson JE

et al. Postmenopausal hormone therapy and risk of cardiovascular disease by age and years since menopause. JAMA. 297: 1465-1477

92. Hodis HN

Mack WJ

Henderson VW

et al. Vascular effects of early versus late postmenopausal treatment with estradiol. N Engl J Med. 374: 1221-1231

93. Hulley S

Grady D

Bush T

et al. Randomized trial of estrogen plus progestin for secondary prevention of coronary heart disease in postmenopausal women. Heart and Estrogen/progestin Replacement Study (HERS) Research Group. JAMA. 280: 605-613

94. Menopause hormone therapy: what a cardiologist needs to know.

95. Minissian MB

Kilpatrick S

Eastwood JA

et al. Association of spontaneous preterm delivery and future maternal cardiovascular disease. Circulation. 137: 865-871

96. Leon LJ

McCarthy FP

Direk K

et al. Preeclampsia and cardiovascular disease in a large UK pregnancy cohort of linked electronic health records: a CALIBER study. Circulation. 140: 1050-1060

97. Kramer CK

Campbell S

Retnakaran R Gestational diabetes and the risk of cardiovascular disease in women: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Diabetologia. 62: 905-914

98. Timpka S

Fraser A

Schyman T

et al. The value of pregnancy complication history for 10-year cardiovascular disease risk prediction in middle-aged women. Eur J Epidemiol. 33: 1003-1010

99. Mosca L

Linfante AH

Benjamin EJ

et al. National study of physician awareness and adherence to cardiovascular disease prevention guidelines. Circulation. 111: 499-510

100. ACOG practice bulletin no. 206: use of hormonal contraception in women with coexisting medical conditions. Obstet Gynecol. 133: e128-e150

101. Farley TM

Meirik O

Chang CL

Poulter NR Combined oral contraceptives, smoking, and cardiovascular risk. J Epidemiol Community Health. 52: 775-785

102. Curtis KM

Mohllajee AP

Martins SL

Peterson HB Combined oral contraceptive use among women with hypertension: a systematic review. Contraception. 73: 179-188

103. Stampfer MJ

Willett WC

Colditz GA

Speizer FE

Hennekens CH A prospective study of past use of oral contraceptive agents and risk of cardiovascular diseases. N Engl J Med. 319: 1313-1317

104. Bozdag G

Mumusoglu S

Zengin D

Karabulut E

Yildiz BO The prevalence and phenotypic features of polycystic ovary syndrome: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Hum Reprod. 31: 2841-2855

105. Boomsma CM

Eijkemans MJ

Hughes EG

Visser GH

Fauser BC

Macklon NS A meta-analysis of pregnancy outcomes in women with polycystic ovary syndrome. Hum Reprod Update. 12: 673-683

106. Merz CNB

Shaw LJ

Azziz R

et al. Cardiovascular disease and 10-year mortality in postmenopausal women with clinical features of polycystic ovary syndrome. J Womens Health. 25: 875-881

107. Zhou Y

Wang X

Jiang Y

et al. Association between polycystic ovary syndrome and the risk of stroke and all-cause mortality: insights from a meta-analysis. Gynecol Endocrinol. 33: 904-910

108. Zhao L

Zhu Z

Lou H

et al. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and the risk of coronary heart disease (CHD): a meta-analysis. Oncotarget. 7: 33715-33721

109. Bentley-Lewis R

Seely E

Dunaif A Ovarian hypertension: polycystic ovary syndrome. Endocrinol Metab Clin North Am. 40 (): 433-449

110. Daan NM

Louwers YV

Koster MP

et al. Cardiovascular and metabolic profiles amongst different polycystic ovary syndrome phenotypes: who is really at risk?. Fertil Steril. 102 (): 1444

111. Unique cardiovascular risk factors in women. Heart. 105: 1656-1660

112. Fairweather D

Frisancho-Kiss S

Rose NR Sex differences in autoimmune disease from a pathological perspective. Am J Pathol. 173: 600-609

113. The increased cardiovascular risk in patients affected by autoimmune diseases: review of the various manifestations. J Clin Med Res. 7: 379-384

114. Schoenfeld SR

Lu L

Rai SK

Seeger JD

Zhang Y

Choi HK Statin use and mortality in rheumatoid arthritis: a general population-based cohort study. Ann Rheum Dis. 75: 1315-1320

115. O’Neil A

Fisher AJ

Kibbey KJ

et al. Depression is a risk factor for incident coronary heart disease in women: an 18-year longitudinal study. J Affect Disord. 196: 117-124

116. Wheeler A

Schrader G

Tucker G

Adams R

Tavella R

Beltrame JF Prevalence of depression in patients with chest pain and non-obstructive coronary artery disease. Am J Cardiol. 112: 656-659

117. Prata J

Ramos S

Martins AQ

Rocha-Gonçalves F

Coelho R Women with coronary artery disease: do psychosocial factors contribute to a higher cardiovascular risk?. Cardiol Rev. 22: 25-29

118. Lespérance F

Frasure-Smith N

Talajic M

Bourassa MG Five-year risk of cardiac mortality in relation to initial severity and one-year changes in depression symptoms after myocardial infarction. Circulation. 105: 1049-1053

119. Denollet J

Martens EJ

Smith OR

Burg MM Efficient assessment of depressive symptoms and their prognostic value in myocardial infarction patients. J Affect Disord. 120: 105-111

120. Xu X

Bao H

Strait KM

et al. Perceived stress after acute myocardial infarction: a comparison between young and middle-aged women versus men. Psychosom Med. 79: 50-58

121. Anand SS

Razak F

Davis AD

et al. Social disadvantage and cardiovascular disease: development of an index and analysis of age, sex, and ethnicity effects. Int J Epidemiol. 35: 1239-1245

122. Hare DL

Stewart AGO

Driscoll A

Mathews S

Toukhsati SR Screening, referral and treatment of depression by Australian cardiologists. Heart Lung Circ. 29: 401-404

123. Jha MK

Qamar A

Vaduganathan M

Charney DS

Murrough JW Screening and management of depression in patients with cardiovascular disease: JACC state-of-the-art review. J Am Coll Cardiol. 73: 1827-1845

124. Garcia-Moreno C

Jansen HAFM

Ellsberg M

Heise L

Watts CH

on behalf of the WHO Multi-country Study on Women’s Health and Domestic Violence against Women Study Team Prevalence of intimate partner violence: findings from the WHO multi-country study on women’s health and domestic violence. Lancet. 368: 1260-1269

125. Abuse as a gendered risk factor for cardiovascular disease: a conceptual model. J Cardiovasc Nurs. 28: E1-E8

126. Wright EN

Hanlon A

Lozano A

Teitelman AM The association between intimate partner violence and 30-year cardiovascular disease risk among young adult women. J Interpers Violence. ()

127. Wright EN

Hanlon A

Lozano A

Teitelman AM The impact of intimate partner violence, depressive symptoms, alcohol dependence, and perceived stress on 30-year cardiovascular disease risk among young adult women: a multiple mediation analysis. Prev Med. 121: 47-54

128. Breiding MJ

Black MC

Ryan GW Chronic disease and health risk behaviors associated with intimate partner violence—18 US states/territories, 2005. Ann Epidemiol. 18: 538-544

129. Stene LE

Jacobsen GW

Dyb G

Tverdal A

Schei B Intimate partner violence and cardiovascular risk in women: a population-based cohort study. J Womens Health (Larchmt). 22: 250-258

130. Newton TL

Parker BC

Ho IK Ambulatory cardiovascular functioning in healthy postmenopausal women with victimization histories. Biol Psychol. 70: 121-130

131. Greenberg KL

Leiter E

Donchin M

Agbaria N

Karjawally M

Zwas DR Cardiovascular health literacy and patient-physician communication intervention in women from disadvantaged communities. Eur J Prev Cardiol. 26: 1762-1770

132. Ghisi GLM

Chaves GSDS

Britto RR

Oh P Health literacy and coronary artery disease: a systematic review. Patient Educ Couns. 101: 177-184

133. Berkman ND

Davis TC

McCormack L Health literacy: what is it?. J Health Commun. 15: 9-19

134. Diederichs C

Jordan S

Domanska O

Neuhauser H Health literacy in men and women with cardiovascular diseases and its association with the use of health care services—results from the population-based GEDA2014/2015EHIS survey in Germany. PLoS One. 13e0208303

135. Clouston SAP

Manganello JA

Richards M A life course approach to health literacy: the role of gender, educational attainment and lifetime cognitive capability. Age Ageing. 46: 493-499

136. Kutner M

Greenberg E

Jin Y

Paulsen C The health literacy of America’s Adults: results from the 2003 National Assessment of Adult Literacy.

137. Health literacy and the internet: a study on the readability of Australian online health information. Aust N Z J Public Health. 39: 309-314

138. Spicing up your advice for south Asian and Anglo-Australians with type 2 diabetes and CVD: do cultural constructions of diet matter?. Appetite. 120: 679-697

139. Bourdrel T

Bind MA

Béjot Y

Morel O

Argacha JF Cardiovascular effects of air pollution. Arch Cardiovasc Dis. 110: 634-642

140. Newby DE

Mannucci PM

Tell GS

et al. Expert position paper on air pollution and cardiovascular disease. Eur Heart J. 36: 83-93b

141. Miller KA

Siscovick DS

Sheppard L

et al. Long-term exposure to air pollution and incidence of cardiovascular events in women. N Engl J Med. 356: 447-458

142. Hart JE

Chiuve SE

Laden F

Albert CM Roadway proximity and risk of sudden cardiac death in women. Circulation. 130: 1474-1482

143. Argacha JF

Bourdrel T

van de Borne P Ecology of the cardiovascular system: a focus on air-related environmental factors. Trends Cardiovasc Med. 28: 112-126

144. Schultz WM

Kelli HM

Lisko JC

et al. Socioeconomic status and cardiovascular outcomes: challenges and interventions. Circulation. 137: 2166-2178

145. Bleiweis R

Boesch D

Cawthorne Gaines A The basic facts about women in poverty.

146. Kamphuis CB

Turrell G

Giskes K

Mackenbach JP

van Lenthe FJ Socioeconomic inequalities in cardiovascular mortality and the role of childhood socioeconomic conditions and adulthood risk factors: a prospective cohort study with 17-years of follow up. BMC Public Health. 121045

147. Manrique-Garcia E

Sidorchuk A

Hallqvist J

Moradi T Socioeconomic position and incidence of acute myocardial infarction: a meta-analysis. J Epidemiol Community Health. 65: 301-309

148. Rosengren A

Smyth A

Rangarajan S

et al. Socioeconomic status and risk of cardiovascular disease in 20 low-income, middle-income, and high-income countries: the Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiologic (PURE) study. Lancet Glob Health. 7: e748-e760

149. Stringhini S

Zaninotto P

Kumari M

Kivimäki M

Lassale C

Batty GD Socio-economic trajectories and cardiovascular disease mortality in older people: the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing. Int J Epidemiol. 47: 36-46

150. Backholer K

Peters SAE

Bots SH

Peeters A

Huxley RR

Woodward M Sex differences in the relationship between socioeconomic status and cardiovascular disease: a systematic review and meta-analysis. J Epidemiol Community Health. 71: 550-557

151. The association between socioeconomic status and cardiovascular risk factors among middle-aged and older men and women. Women Health. 54: 15-34

152. Loucks EB

Rehkopf DH

Thurston RC

Kawachi I Socioeconomic disparities in metabolic syndrome differ by gender: evidence from NHANES III. Ann Epidemiol. 17: 19-26

153. Gebreab SY

Diez Roux AV

Brenner AB

et al. The impact of lifecourse socioeconomic position on cardiovascular disease events in African Americans: the Jackson Heart Study. J Am Heart Assoc. 4e001553

154. Poverty and obesity: the role of energy density and energy costs. Am J Clin Nutr. 79: 6-16

155. Chapter 9—variations in family composition. in: Carey WB Coleman WL Crocker AC Elias ER Feldman HM Developmental–behavioral pediatrics. 4th edn. Saunders,

Philadelphia, PA : 94-102

156. Wise LA

Krieger N

Zierler S

Harlow BL Lifetime socioeconomic position in relation to onset of perimenopause. J Epidemiol Community Health. 56: 851-860

157. The ramifications of recent health policy actions for cardiovascular care of women: progress, threats, and opportunities. Clin Cardiol. 41: 173-178

158. Cook NL

Ayanian JZ

Orav EJ

Hicks LS Differences in specialist consultations for cardiovascular disease by race, ethnicity, gender, insurance status, and site of primary care. Circulation. 119: 2463-2470

159. Spagnolo PA

Manson JE

Joffe H Sex and gender differences in health: what the COVID-19 pandemic can teach us. Ann Intern Med. 173: 385-386

160. The sex, gender and COVID-19 project The COVID-19 sex-disaggregated data tracker.

161. Gebhard C

Regitz-Zagrosek V

Neuhauser HK

Morgan R

Klein SL Impact of sex and gender on COVID-19 outcomes in Europe. Biol Sex Differ. 11: 29

162. The shadow pandemic: violence against women during COVID-19.

163. Progress of the world’s women: 2019–2020 families in a changing world report—global factsheet.

164. Klein SL

Jedlicka A

Pekosz A The Xs and Y of immune responses to viral vaccines. Lancet Infect Dis. 10: 338-349

165. Sharma G

Volgman AS

Michos ED Sex differences in mortality from COVID-19 pandemic: are men vulnerable and women protected?. JACC Case Rep. 2: 1407-1410

166. Gemmati D

Bramanti B

Serino ML

Secchiero P

Zauli G

Tisato V COVID-19 and individual genetic susceptibility/receptivity: role of ACE1/ACE2 genes, immunity, inflammation and coagulation. Might the double x-chromosome in females be protective against SARS-CoV-2 compared to the single X-chromosome in males?. Int J Mol Sci. 21E3474

167. Poluzzi E

Raschi E

Motola D

Moretti U

De Ponti F Antimicrobials and the risk of torsades de pointes: the contribution from data mining of the US FDA adverse event reporting system. Drug Saf. 33: 303-314

168. Giudicessi JR

Noseworthy PA

Friedman PA

Ackerman MJ Urgent guidance for navigating and circumventing the QTc-Prolonging and torsadogenic potential of possible pharmacotherapies for coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19). Mayo Clin Proc. 95: 1213-1221

169. Abi-Gerges N

Philp K

Pollard C

Wakefield I

Hammond TG

Valentin JP Sex differences in ventricular repolarization: from cardiac electrophysiology to Torsades de Pointes. Fundam Clin Pharmacol. 18: 139-151

170. The cardiovascular disease epidemic in African American women: recognizing and tackling a persistent problem. J Womens Health (Larchmt). 29: 891-893

171. Health disparities across the lifespan: meaning, methods, and mechanisms. Ann N Y Acad Sci. 1186: 5-23

172. Health disparities and health equity: concepts and measurement. Annu Rev Public Health. 27: 167-194

173. Navar-Boggan AM

Peterson ED

D’Agostino Sr, RB

Pencina MJ

Sniderman AD Using age- and sex-specific risk thresholds to guide statin therapy: one size may not fit all. J Am Coll Cardiol. 65: 1633-1639

174. Piepoli MF

Hoes AW

Agewall S

et al. 2016 European guidelines on cardiovascular disease prevention in clinical practice: the Sixth Joint Task Force of the European Society of Cardiology and other societies on cardiovascular disease prevention in clinical practice (constituted by representatives of 10 societies and by invited experts) developed with the special contribution of the European Association for Cardiovascular Prevention & Rehabilitation (EACPR). Eur Heart J. 37: 2315-2381

175. Grundy SM

Stone NJ

Bailey AL

et al. 2018 AHA/ACC/AACVPR/AAPA/ABC/ACPM/ADA/AGS/APhA/ASPC/NLA/PCNA guideline on the management of blood cholesterol: a report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Task Force on Clinical Practice Guidelines. Circulation. 139: e1082-e1143

176. Arnett DK

Blumenthal RS

Albert MA

et al. 2019 ACC/AHA guideline on the primary prevention of cardiovascular disease: executive summary: a report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Task Force on Clinical Practice Guidelines. J Am Coll Cardiol. 74: 1376-1414

177. Rossello X

Dorresteijn JA

Janssen A

et al. Risk prediction tools in cardiovascular disease prevention: a report from the ESC Prevention of CVD Programme led by the European Association of Preventive Cardiology (EAPC) in collaboration with the Acute Cardiovascular Care Association (ACCA) and the Association of Cardiovascular Nursing and Allied Professions (ACNAP). Eur J Prev Cardiol. 26: 1534-1544

178. Lloyd-Jones DM

Braun LT

Ndumele CE

et al. Use of risk assessment tools to guide decision-making in the primary prevention of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease: a special report from the American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology. J Am Coll Cardiol. 73: 3153-3167

179. Mosca L

Mochari-Greenberger H

Dolor RJ

Newby LK

Robb KJ Twelve-year follow-up of American women’s awareness of cardiovascular disease risk and barriers to heart health. Circ Cardiovasc Qual Outcomes. 3: 120-127

180. American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association ASCVD risk estimator.

181. Strategies to reduce the global burden of direct maternal deaths. Obstet Med. 10: 5-9

182. Maintaining cardiovascular health: an approach specific to women. Maturitas. 124: 68-71

183. Shaw LJ

Shaw RE

Merz CN

et al. Impact of ethnicity and gender differences on angiographic coronary artery disease prevalence and in-hospital mortality in the American College of Cardiology–National Cardiovascular Data Registry. Circulation. 117: 1787-1801

184. Bairey Merz CN

Pepine CJ

Walsh MN

et al. Ischemia and no obstructive coronary artery disease (INOCA): developing evidence-based therapies and research agenda for the next decade. Circulation. 135: 1075-1092

185. Shaw LJ

Merz CN

Pepine CJ

et al. The economic burden of angina in women with suspected ischemic heart disease: results from the National Institutes of Health—National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute—sponsored Women’s Ischemia Syndrome Evaluation. Circulation. 114: 894-904

186. Reynolds HR

Shaw LJ

Min JK

et al. Association of sex with severity of coronary artery disease, ischemia, and symptom burden in patients with moderate or severe ischemia: secondary analysis of the ISCHEMIA randomized clinical trial. JAMA Cardiol. 5: 773-786

187. Jespersen L

Hvelplund A

Abildstrøm SZ

et al. Stable angina pectoris with no obstructive coronary artery disease is associated with increased risks of major adverse cardiovascular events. Eur Heart J. 33: 734-744

188. Padro T

Manfrini O

Bugiardini R

et al. ESC Working Group on Coronary Pathophysiology and Microcirculation position paper on ‘coronary microvascular dysfunction in cardiovascular disease’. Cardiovasc Res. 116: 741-755

189. Kunadian V

Chieffo A

Camici PG

et al. An EAPCI expert consensus document on ischaemia with non-obstructive coronary arteries in collaboration with European Society of Cardiology Working Group on Coronary Pathophysiology & Microcirculation endorsed by Coronary Vasomotor Disorders International Study Group. Eur Heart J. 41: 3504-3520

190. Hung MY

Hsu KH

Hung MJ

Cheng CW

Cherng WJ Interactions among gender, age, hypertension and C-reactive protein in coronary vasospasm. Eur J Clin Invest. 40: 1094-1103

191. Cardiac syndrome X and microvascular coronary dysfunction. Trends Cardiovasc Med. 22: 161-168

192. Ong P

Camici PG

Beltrame JF

et al. International standardization of diagnostic criteria for microvascular angina. Int J Cardiol. 250: 16-20

193. Primary coronary microvascular dysfunction: clinical presentation, pathophysiology, and management. Circulation. 121: 2317-2325

194. Coronary microvascular disease pathogenic mechanisms and therapeutic options: JACC state-of-the-art review. J Am Coll Cardiol. 72: 2625-2641

195. Bortone AS

Hess OM

Eberli FR

et al. Abnormal coronary vasomotion during exercise in patients with normal coronary arteries and reduced coronary flow reserve. Circulation. 79: 516-527

196. Mosseri M

Yarom R

Gotsman MS

Hasin Y Histologic evidence for small-vessel coronary artery disease in patients with angina pectoris and patent large coronary arteries. Circulation. 74: 964-972

197. Beltrame JF

Crea F

Kaski JC

et al. International standardization of diagnostic criteria for vasospastic angina. Eur Heart J. 38: 2565-2568

198. Ford TJ

Stanley B

Sidik N

et al. 1-year outcomes of angina management guided by invasive coronary function testing (CorMicA). JACC Cardiovasc Interv. 13: 33-45

199. Knuuti J

Wijns W

Saraste A

et al. ESC Guidelines for the diagnosis and management of chronic coronary syndromes. Eur Heart J. 41: 407-477

200. Montalescot G

Sechtem U

Achenbach S

et al. 2013 ESC guidelines on the management of stable coronary artery disease: the Task Force on the management of stable coronary artery disease of the European Society of Cardiology. Eur Heart J. 34: 2949-3003

201. Khuddus MA

Pepine CJ

Handberg EM

et al. An intravascular ultrasound analysis in women experiencing chest pain in the absence of obstructive coronary artery disease: a substudy from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute-sponsored Women’s Ischemia Syndrome Evaluation (WISE). J Interv Cardiol. 23: 511-519

202. Pasupathy S

Air T

Dreyer RP

Tavella R

Beltrame JF Systematic review of patients presenting with suspected myocardial infarction and nonobstructive coronary arteries. Circulation. 131: 861-870

203. Reynolds HR

Maehara A

Kwong RY

et al. Coronary optical coherence tomography and cardiac magnetic resonance imaging to determine underlying causes of myocardial infarction with nonobstructive coronary arteriesin women. Circulation. 143: 624-640

204. Ibanez B

James S

Agewall S

et al. 2017 ESC Guidelines for the management of acute myocardial infarction in patients presenting with ST-segment elevation: the Task Force for the management of acute myocardial infarction in patients presenting with ST-segment elevation of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). Eur Heart J. 39: 119-177

205. Thygesen K

Alpert JS

Jaffe AS

et al. Third universal definition of myocardial infarction. Eur Heart J. 33: 2551-2567

206. Collet JP

Thiele H

Barbato E

et al. 2020 ESC Guidelines for the management of acute coronary syndromes in patients presenting without persistent ST-segment elevation. Eur Heart J. ()

207. Tamis-Holland JE

Jneid H

Reynolds HR

et al. Contemporary diagnosis and management of patients with myocardial infarction in the absence of obstructive coronary artery disease: a scientific statement from the American Heart Association. Circulation. 139: e891-e908

208. Smilowitz NR

Mahajan AM

Roe MT

et al. Mortality of myocardial infarction by sex, age, and obstructive coronary artery disease status in the ACTION Registry–GWTG (Acute Coronary Treatment and Intervention Outcomes Network Registry–Get With the Guidelines). Circ Cardiovasc Qual Outcomes. 10e003443

209. Bainey KR

Welsh RC

Alemayehu W

et al. Population-level incidence and outcomes of myocardial infarction with non-obstructive coronary arteries (MINOCA): insights from the Alberta contemporary acute coronary syndrome patients invasive treatment strategies (COAPT) study. Int J Cardiol. 264: 12-17

210. Kang WY

Jeong MH

Ahn YK

et al. Are patients with angiographically near-normal coronary arteries who present as acute myocardial infarction actually safe?. Int J Cardiol. 146: 207-212

211. Planer D

Mehran R

Ohman EM

et al. Prognosis of patients with non-ST-segment-elevation myocardial infarction and nonobstructive coronary artery disease: propensity-matched analysis from the Acute Catheterization and Urgent Intervention Triage Strategy trial. Circ Cardiovasc Interv. 7: 285-293

212. Andersson HB

Pedersen F

Engstrøm T

et al. Long-term survival and causes of death in patients with ST-elevation acute coronary syndrome without obstructive coronary artery disease. Eur Heart J. 39: 102-110

213. Grodzinsky A

Arnold SV

Gosch K

et al. Angina frequency after acute myocardial infarction in patients without obstructive coronary artery disease. Eur Heart J Qual Care Clin Outcomes. 1: 92-99

214. Hayes SN

Kim ESH

Saw J

et al. Spontaneous coronary artery dissection: current state of the science: a scientific statement from the American Heart Association. Circulation. 137: e523-e557

215. Nishiguchi T

Tanaka A

Ozaki Y

et al. Prevalence of spontaneous coronary artery dissection in patients with acute coronary syndrome. Eur Heart J Acute Cardiovasc Care. 5: 263-270

216. Spontaneous coronary artery dissection. Can J Cardiol. 29: 1027-1033

217. Saw J

Mancini GBJ

Humphries KH Contemporary review on spontaneous coronary artery dissection. J Am Coll Cardiol. 68: 297-312

218. Saw J

Aymong E

Mancini GB

Sedlak T

Starovoytov A

Ricci D Nonatherosclerotic coronary artery disease in young women. Can J Cardiol. 30: 814-819

219. Nakashima T

Noguchi T

Haruta S

et al. Prognostic impact of spontaneous coronary artery dissection in young female patients with acute myocardial infarction: a report from the Angina Pectoris-Myocardial Infarction Multicenter Investigators in Japan. Int J Cardiol. 207: 341-348

220. Rashid HN

Wong DT

Wijesekera H

et al. Incidence and characterisation of spontaneous coronary artery dissection as a cause of acute coronary syndrome—a single- Australian experience. Int J Cardiol. 202: 336-338

221. Elkayam U

Jalnapurkar S

Barakkat MN

et al. Pregnancy-associated acute myocardial infarction: a review of contemporary experience in 150 cases between 2006 and 2011. Circulation. 129: 1695-1702

222. Saw J

Ricci D

Starovoytov A

Fox R

Buller CE Spontaneous coronary artery dissection: prevalence of predisposing conditions including fibromuscular dysplasia in a tertiary center cohort. JACC Cardiovasc Interv. 6: 44-52

223. Saw J

Aymong E

Sedlak T

et al. Spontaneous coronary artery dissection: association with predisposing arteriopathies and precipitating stressors and cardiovascular outcomes. Circ Cardiovasc Interv. 7: 645-655

224. Prasad M

Tweet MS

Hayes SN

et al. Prevalence of extracoronary vascular abnormalities and fibromuscular dysplasia in patients with spontaneous coronary artery dissection. Am J Cardiol. 115: 1672-1677

225. Saw J

Humphries K

Aymong E

et al. Spontaneous coronary artery dissection: clinical outcomes and risk of recurrence. J Am Coll Cardiol. 70: 1148-1158

226. Tweet MS

Hayes SN

Codsi E

Gulati R

Rose CH

Best PJM Spontaneous coronary artery dissection associated with pregnancy. J Am Coll Cardiol. 70: 426-435

227. Henkin S

Negrotto SM

Tweet MS

et al. Spontaneous coronary artery dissection and its association with heritable connective tissue disorders. Heart. 102: 876-881

228. Saw J

Starovoytov A

Humphries K

et al. Canadian Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection cohort study: in-hospital and 30-day outcomes. Eur Heart J. 40: 1188-1197

229. Chou AY

Prakash R

Rajala J

et al. The first dedicated cardiac rehabilitation program for patients with spontaneous coronary artery dissection: description and initial results. Can J Cardiol. 32: 554-560

230. European Society of Cardiology Spontaneous Coronary Arterious Dissection (SCAD) Registry.

231. O’Gara PT

Kushner FG

Ascheim DD

et al. 2013 ACCF/AHA guideline for the management of ST-elevation myocardial infarction: a report of the American College of Cardiology Foundation/American Heart Association Task Force on Practice Guidelines. J Am Coll Cardiol. 61: e78-140

232. Kaul P

Armstrong PW

Sookram S

Leung BK

Brass N

Welsh RC Temporal trends in patient and treatment delay among men and women presenting with ST-elevation myocardial infarction. Am Heart J. 161: 91-97

233. Kang SH

Suh JW

Yoon CH

et al. Sex differences in management and mortality of patients with ST-elevation myocardial infarction (from the Korean Acute Myocardial Infarction National Registry). Am J Cardiol. 109: 787-793

234. Pagidipati NJ

Peterson ED Acute coronary syndromes in women and men. Nat Rev Cardiol. 13: 471-480

235. Lichtman JH

Leifheit-Limson EC

Watanabe E

et al. Symptom recognition and healthcare experiences of young women with acute myocardial infarction. Circ Cardiovasc Qual Outcomes. 8: S31-S38

236. Melberg T

Kindervaag B

Rosland J Gender-specific ambulance priority and delays to primary percutaneous coronary intervention: a consequence of the patients’ presentation or the management at the emergency medical communications center?. Am Heart J. 166: 839-845

237. Dey S

Flather MD

Devlin G

et al. Sex-related differences in the presentation, treatment and outcomes among patients with acute coronary syndromes: the Global Registry of Acute Coronary Events. Heart. 95: 20-26

238. Mahmoud KD

Gu YL

Nijsten MW

et al. Interhospital transfer due to failed prehospital diagnosis for primary percutaneous coronary intervention: an observational study on incidence, predictors, and clinical impact. Eur Heart J Acute Cardiovasc Care. 2: 166-175

239. Sex differences in in-hospital management and outcomes of patients with acute coronary syndrome. Circulation. 139: 1776-1785

240. Jackson AM

Zhang R

Findlay I

et al. Healthcare disparities for women hospitalized with myocardial infarction and angina. Eur Heart J Qual Care Clin Outcomes. 6: 156-165

241. Wilkinson C

Bebb O

Dondo TB

et al. Sex differences in quality indicator attainment for myocardial infarction: a nationwide cohort study. Heart. 105: 516-523

242. Huded CP

Johnson M

Kravitz K

et al. 4-step protocol for disparities in STEMI care and outcomes in women. J Am Coll Cardiol. 71: 2122-2132

243. Wei J

Mehta PK

Grey E

et al. Sex-based differences in quality of care and outcomes in a health system using a standardized STEMI protocol. Am Heart J. 191: 30-36

244. Barakat K

Wilkinson P

Suliman A

Ranjadayalan K

Timmis A Acute myocardial infarction in women: contribution of treatment variables to adverse outcome. Am Heart J. 140: 740-746

245. Eitel I

Desch S

de Waha S

et al. Sex differences in myocardial salvage and clinical outcome in patients with acute reperfused ST-elevation myocardial infarction: advances in cardiovascular imaging. Circ Cardiovasc Imaging. 5: 119-126

246. Jackson EA

Moscucci M

Smith DE

et al. The association of sex with outcomes among patients undergoing primary percutaneous coronary intervention for ST elevation myocardial infarction in the contemporary era: insights from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium (BMC2). Am Heart J. 161 (): 106

247. Cenko E

Yoon J

Kedev S

et al. Sex differences in outcomes after STEMI: effect modification by treatment strategy and age. JAMA Intern Med. 178: 632-639

248. Alabas OA

Gale CP

Hall M

et al. Sex differences in treatments, relative survival, and excess mortality following acute myocardial infarction: national cohort study using the SWEDEHEART registry. J Am Heart Assoc. 6e007123

249. Vaccarino V

Parsons L

Every NR

Barron HV

Krumholz HM Sex-based differences in early mortality after myocardial infarction. National Registry of Myocardial Infarction 2 Participants. N Engl J Med. 341: 217-225

250. De Luca L

Marini M

Gonzini L

et al. Contemporary trends and age-specific sex differences in management and outcome for patients with ST-Segment elevation myocardial infarction. J Am Heart Assoc. 5e004202

251. Bugiardini R

Ricci B

Cenko E

et al. Delayed care and mortality among women and men with myocardial infarction. J Am Heart Assoc. 6e005968

252. Akhter N

Milford-Beland S

Roe MT

Piana RN

Kao J

Shroff A Gender differences among patients with acute coronary syndromes undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the American College of Cardiology–National Cardiovascular Data Registry (ACC–NCDR). Am Heart J. 157: 141-148

253. Kosmidou I

Redfors B

Selker HP

et al. Infarct size, left ventricular function, and prognosis in women compared to men after primary percutaneous coronary intervention in ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction: results from an individual patient-level pooled analysis of 10 randomized trials. Eur Heart J. 38: 1656-1663

254. Mehta S

Granger CB

Henry TD

et al. Reducing system delays in treatment of ST elevation myocardial infarction and confronting the challenges of late presentation in low and middle-income countries. Indian Heart J. 69: S1-S5

255. Leifheit-Limson EC

D’Onofrio G

Daneshvar M

et al. Sex differences in cardiac risk factors, perceived risk, and health care provider discussion of risk and risk modification among young patients with acute myocardial infarction: the VIRGO study. J Am Coll Cardiol. 66: 1949-1957

256. Cenko E

Ricci B

Kedev S

et al. Invasive versus conservative strategy in acute coronary syndromes: the paradox in women’s outcomes. Int J Cardiol. 222: 1110-1115

257. Hochman JS

Tamis JE

Thompson TD

et al. Sex, clinical presentation, and outcome in patients with acute coronary syndromes. Global Use of Strategies to Open Occluded Coronary Arteries in Acute Coronary Syndromes IIb Investigators. N Engl J Med. 341: 226-232

258. Sarma AA

Braunwald E

Cannon CP

et al. Outcomes of women compared with men after non-ST-segment elevation acute coronary syndromes. J Am Coll Cardiol. 74: 3013-3022

259. Champney KP

Frederick PD

Bueno H

et al. The joint contribution of sex, age and type of myocardial infarction on hospital mortality following acute myocardial infarction. Heart. 95: 895-899

260. Canto JG

Rogers WJ

Goldberg RJ

et al. Association of age and sex with myocardial infarction symptom presentation and in-hospital mortality. JAMA. 307: 813-822

261. Yandrapalli S

Nabors C

Goyal A

Aronow WS

Frishman WH modifiable risk factors in young adults with first myocardial infarction. J Am Coll Cardiol. 73: 573-584

262. Vaccarino V

Sullivan S

Hammadah M

et al. Mental stress-induced-myocardial ischemia in young patients with recent myocardial infarction: sex differences and mechanisms. Circulation. 137: 794-805

263. Pelletier R

Khan NA

Cox J

et al. Sex versus gender-related characteristics: which predicts outcome after acute coronary syndrome in the young?. J Am Coll Cardiol. 67: 127-135

264. Benjamin EJ

Muntner P

Alonso A

et al. Heart disease and stroke statistics-2019 update: a report from the American Heart Association. Circulation. 139: e56-528

265. Lam CSP

Arnott C

Beale AL

et al. Sex differences in heart failure. Eur Heart J. 40: 3859-3868c

266. Ceia F

Fonseca C

Mota T

et al. Prevalence of chronic heart failure in southwestern Europe: the EPICA study. Eur J Heart Fail. 4: 531-539

267. Gerber Y

Weston SA

Redfield MM

et al. A contemporary appraisal of the heart failure epidemic in Olmsted County, Minnesota, 2000 to 2010. JAMA Intern Med. 175: 996-1004

268. Ho JE

Enserro D

Brouwers FP

et al. Predicting heart failure with preserved and reduced ejection fraction: the International Collaboration on Heart Failure Subtypes. Circ Heart Fail. 9e003116

269. Lawson CA

Zaccardi F

Squire I

et al. 20-year trends in cause-specific heart failure outcomes by sex, socioeconomic status, and place of diagnosis: a population-based study. Lancet Public Health. 4: e406-e420

270. Bahrami H

Bluemke DA

Kronmal R

et al. Novel metabolic risk factors for incident heart failure and their relationship with obesity: the MESA (Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis) study. J Am Coll Cardiol. 51: 1775-1783

271. Ohkuma T

Komorita Y

Peters SAE

Woodward M Diabetes as a risk factor for heart failure in women and men: a systematic review and meta-analysis of 47 cohorts including 12 million individuals. Diabetologia. 62: 1550-1560

272. Eaton CB

Pettinger M

Rossouw J

et al. Risk factors for incident hospitalized heart failure with preserved versus reduced ejection fraction in a multiracial cohort of postmenopausal women. Circ Heart Fail. 9e002883

273. Savji N

Meijers WC

Bartz TM

et al. The association of obesity and cardiometabolic traits with incident HFpEF and HFrEF. JACC Heart Fail. 6: 701-709

274. Taylor CJ

Ordóñez-Mena JM

Roalfe AK

et al. Trends in survival after a diagnosis of heart failure in the United Kingdom 2000–2017: population based cohort study. BMJ. 364l223

275. Rutledge T

Reis VA

Linke SE

Greenberg BH

Mills PJ Depression in heart failure a meta-analytic review of prevalence, intervention effects, and associations with clinical outcomes. J Am Coll Cardiol. 48: 1527-1537

276. Khariton Y

Nassif ME

Thomas L

et al. Health status disparities by sex, race/ethnicity, and socioeconomic status in outpatients with heart failure. JACC Heart Fail. 6: 465-473

277. Ponikowski P

Voors AA

Anker SD

et al. 2016 ESC Guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic heart failure: the Task Force for the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic heart failure of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) developed with the special contribution of the Heart Failure Association (HFA) of the ESC. Eur Heart J. 37: 2129-2200

278. Yancy CW

Jessup M

Bozkurt B

et al. 2017 ACC/AHA/HFSA focused update of the 2013 ACCF/AHA guideline for the management of heart failure: a report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Task Force on Clinical Practice Guidelines and the Heart Failure Society of America. Circulation. 136: e137-e161

279. Packer M

Anker SD

Butler J

et al. Cardiovascular and renal outcomes with empagliflozin in heart failure. N Engl J Med. 383: 1413-1424

280. McMurray JJV

Solomon SD

Inzucchi SE

et al. Dapagliflozin in patients with heart failure and reduced ejection fraction. N Engl J Med. 381: 1995-2008

281. Rossello X

Ferreira JP

Pocock SJ

et al. Sex differences in mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist trials: a pooled analysis of three large clinical trials. Eur J Heart Fail. 22: 834-844

282. Shekelle PG

Rich MW

Morton SC

et al. Efficacy of angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors and beta-blockers in the management of left ventricular systolic dysfunction according to race, gender, and diabetic status: a meta-analysis of major clinical trials. J Am Coll Cardiol. 41: 1529-1538

283. Jochmann N

Stangl K

Garbe E

Baumann G

Stangl VJEHJ Female-specific aspects in the pharmacotherapy of chronic cardiovascular diseases. Eur Heart J. 26: 1585-1595

284. Luzier AB

Killian A

Wilton JH

Wilson MF

Forrest A

Kazierad DJ Gender-related effects on metoprolol pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics in healthy volunteers. Clin Pharmacol Ther. 66: 594-601

285. Santema BT

Ouwerkerk W

Tromp J

et al. Identifying optimal doses of heart failure medications in men compared with women: a prospective, observational, cohort study. Lancet. 394: 1254-1263

286. McMurray JJV

Jackson AM

Lam CSP

et al. Effects of sacubitril–valsartan versus valsartan in women compared with men with heart failure and preserved ejection fraction: insights from PARAGON-HF. Circulation. 141: 338-351

287. Linde C

Cleland JGF

Gold MR

et al. The interaction of sex, height, and QRS duration on the effects of cardiac resynchronization therapy on morbidity and mortality: an individual-patient data meta-analysis. Eur J Heart Fail. 20: 780-791

288. Arshad A

Moss AJ

Foster E

et al. Cardiac resynchronization therapy is more effective in women than in men: the MADIT-CRT (Multicenter Automatic Defibrillator Implantation Trial with Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy) trial. J Am Coll Cardiol. 57: 813-820

289. Moss AJ

Hall WJ

Cannom DS

et al. Cardiac-resynchronization therapy for the prevention of heart-failure events. N Engl J Med. 361: 1329-1338

290. Arshad A

Moss AJ

Foster E

et al. Cardiac resynchronization therapy is more effective in women than in men: the MADIT-CRT (Multicenter Automatic Defibrillator Implantation Trial with Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy) trial. J Am Coll Cardiol. 57: 813-820

291. Zareba W

Klein H

Cygankiewicz I

et al. Effectiveness of cardiac resynchronization therapy by QRS morphology in the Multicenter Automatic Defibrillator Implantation Trial–Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (MADIT–CRT). Circulation. 123: 1061-1072

292. Varma N

Manne M

Nguyen D

He J

Niebauer M

Tchou P Probability and magnitude of response to cardiac resynchronization therapy according to QRS duration and gender in nonischemic cardiomyopathy and LBBB. Heart Rhythm. 11: 1139-1147

293. Linde C

Stahlberg M

Benson L

et al. Gender, underutilization of cardiac resynchronization therapy, and prognostic impact of QRS prolongation and left bundle branch block in heart failure. Europace. 17: 424-431

294. Randolph TC

Hellkamp AS

Zeitler EP

et al. Utilization of cardiac resynchronization therapy in eligible patients hospitalized for heart failure and its association with patient outcomes. Am Heart J. 189: 48-58

295. Wong SC

Sleeper LA

Monrad ES

et al. Absence of gender differences in clinical outcomes in patients with cardiogenic shock complicating acute myocardial infarction. A report from the SHOCK Trial Registry. J Am Coll Cardiol. 38: 1395-1401

296. Rubini Gimenez M

Zeymer U

Desch S

et al. Sex-specific management in patients with acute myocardial infarction and cardiogenic shock: a substudy of the CULPRIT-SHOCK trial. Circ Cardiovasc Interv. 13e008537

297. Cenko E

van der Schaar M

Yoon J

et al. Sex-related differences in heart failure after ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction. J Am Coll Cardiol. 74: 2379-2389

298. Udell JA

Koh M

Qiu F

et al. Outcomes of women and men with acute coronary syndrome treated with and without percutaneous coronary revascularization. J Am Heart Assoc. 6e004319

299. Kaul P

Ezekowitz JA

Armstrong PW

et al. Incidence of heart failure and mortality after acute coronary syndromes. Am Heart J. 165 (): 379

300. Joseph SM

Brisco MA

Colvin M

Grady KL

Walsh MN

Cook JL Women with cardiogenic shock derive greater benefit from early mechanical circulatory support: an update from the cVAD registry. J Interv Cardiol. 29: 248-256

301. Kurowski V

Kaiser A

von Hof K

et al. Apical and midventricular transient left ventricular dysfunction syndrome (tako-tsubo cardiomyopathy): frequency, mechanisms, and prognosis. Chest. 132: 809-816

302. Sy F

Basraon J

Zheng H

Singh M

Richina J

Ambrose JA Frequency of Takotsubo cardiomyopathy in postmenopausal women presenting with an acute coronary syndrome. Am J Cardiol. 112: 479-482

303. Wedekind H

Möller K

Scholz KH Tako-tsubo cardiomyopathy. Incidence in patients with acute coronary syndrome. Herz. 31 : 339-346

304. Abdulla I

Kay S

Mussap C

et al. Apical sparing in tako-tsubo cardiomyopathy. Intern Med J. 36: 414-418

305. Medina de Chazal H

Del Buono MG

Keyser-Marcus L

et al. Stress cardiomyopathy diagnosis and treatment: JACC state-of-the-art review. J Am Coll Cardiol. 72: 1955-1971

306. Lyon AR

Bossone E

Schneider B

et al. Current state of knowledge on Takotsubo syndrome: a position statement from the Taskforce on Takotsubo Syndrome of the Heart Failure Association of the European Society of Cardiology. Eur J Heart Fail. 18: 8-27

307. Ghadri JR

Cammann VL

Templin C The International Takotsubo Registry: rationale, design, objectives, and first results. Heart Fail Clin. 12: 597-603

308. Gili S

Cammann VL

Schlossbauer SA

et al. Cardiac arrest in takotsubo syndrome: results from the InterTAK Registry. Eur Heart J. 40: 2142-2151

309. Templin C

Ghadri JR

Diekmann J

et al. Clinical features and outcomes of Takotsubo (stress) cardiomyopathy. N Engl J Med. 373: 929-938

310. Lyon AR

Rees PS

Prasad S

Poole-Wilson PA

Harding SE Stress (Takotsubo) cardiomyopathy—a novel pathophysiological hypothesis to explain catecholamine-induced acute myocardial stunning. Nat Clin Pract Cardiovasc Med. 5: 22-29

311. Paur H

Wright PT

Sikkel MB

et al. High levels of circulating epinephrine trigger apical cardiodepression in a β2-adrenergic receptor/Gi-dependent manner: a new model of Takotsubo cardiomyopathy. Circulation. 126: 697-706

312. Sliwa K

Hilfiker-Kleiner D

Petrie MC

et al. Current state of knowledge on aetiology, diagnosis, management, and therapy of peripartum cardiomyopathy: a position statement from the Heart Failure Association of the European Society of Cardiology Working Group on peripartum cardiomyopathy. Eur J Heart Fail. 12: 767-778

313. Hilfiker-Kleiner D

Haghikia A

Nonhoff J

Bauersachs J Peripartum cardiomyopathy: current management and future perspectives. Eur Heart J. 36: 1090-1097

314. Worldwide incidence of peripartum cardiomyopathy and overall maternal mortality. Int Heart J. 60: 503-511

315. Brar SS

Khan SS

Sandhu GK

et al. Incidence, mortality, and racial differences in peripartum cardiomyopathy. Am J Cardiol. 100: 302-304

316. Kolte D

Khera S

Aronow WS

et al. Temporal trends in incidence and outcomes of peripartum cardiomyopathy in the United States: a nationwide population-based study. J Am Heart Assoc. 3e001056

317. Peripartum cardiomyopathy: an update. Curr Heart Fail Rep. 15: 297-306

318. Sliwa K

Blauwet L

Tibazarwa K

et al. Evaluation of bromocriptine in the treatment of acute severe peripartum cardiomyopathy: a proof-of-concept pilot study. Circulation. 121: 1465-1473

319. Hilfiker-Kleiner D

Haghikia A

Berliner D

et al. Bromocriptine for the treatment of peripartum cardiomyopathy: a multi randomized study. Eur Heart J. 38: 2671-2679

320. Haghikia A

Podewski E

Libhaber E

et al. Phenotyping and outcome on contemporary management in a German cohort of patients with peripartum cardiomyopathy. Basic Res Cardiol. 108: 366

321. Davis MB

Arany Z

McNamara DM

Goland S

Elkayam U Peripartum cardiomyopathy: JACC state-of-the-art review. J Am Coll Cardiol. 75: 207-221

322. Stapel B

Kohlhaas M

Ricke-Hoch M

et al. Low STAT3 expression sensitizes to toxic effects of β-adrenergic receptor stimulation in peripartum cardiomyopathy. Eur Heart J. 38: 349-361

323. Elkayam U

Schäfer A

Chieffo A

et al. Use of Impella heart pump for management of women with peripartum cardiogenic shock. Clin Cardiol. 42: 974-981

324. Regitz-Zagrosek V

Roos-Hesselink JW

Bauersachs J

et al. 2018 ESC Guidelines for the management of cardiovascular diseases during pregnancy. Eur Heart J. 39: 3165-3241

325. Sliwa K

Petrie MC

Hilfiker-Kleiner D

et al. Long-term prognosis, subsequent pregnancy, contraception and overall management of peripartum cardiomyopathy: practical guidance paper from the Heart Failure Association of the European Society of Cardiology Study Group on Peripartum Cardiomyopathy. Eur J Heart Fail. 20: 951-962

326. Hilfiker-Kleiner D

Haghikia A

Masuko D

et al. Outcome of subsequent pregnancies in patients with a history of peripartum cardiomyopathy. Eur J Heart Fail. 19: 1723-1728

327. Risk of subsequent pregnancy in women with a history of peripartum cardiomyopathy. J Am Coll Cardiol. 64: 1629-1636

328. McNamara DM

Elkayam U

Alharethi R

et al. Clinical outcomes for peripartum cardiomyopathy in north america: results of the IPAC Study (Investigations of Pregnancy-Associated Cardiomyopathy). J Am Coll Cardiol. 66: 905-914

329. Kerpen K

Koutrolou-Sotiropoulou P

Zhu C

et al. Disparities in death rates in women with peripartum cardiomyopathy between advanced and developing countries: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Arch Cardiovasc Dis. 112: 187-198

330. Alasnag M

Truesdell AG

Williams H

et al. Mechanical circulatory support: a comprehensive review with a focus on women. Curr Atheroscler Rep. 22: 11

331. Zafar F

Villa CR

Morales DL

et al. Does small size matter with continuous flow devices?: analysis of the INTERMACS database of adults with BSA ≤1.5 m2. JACC Heart Fail. 5: 123-131

332. Loyaga-Rendon RY

Pamboukian SV

Tallaj JA

et al. Outcomes of patients with peripartum cardiomyopathy who received mechanical circulatory support. Data from the Interagency Registry for Mechanically Assisted Circulatory Support. Circ Heart Fail. 7: 300-309

333. Khush KK

Cherikh WS

Chambers DC

et al. The International Thoracic Organ Transplant Registry of the Interna-tional Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation: thirty-fifth Adult Heart Transplantation Report–2018; focus theme: multiorgan transplantation. J Heart Lung Transplant. 37: 1155-1168

334. Kaczmarek I

Meiser B

Beiras-Fernandez A

et al. Gender does matter: gender-specific outcome analysis of 67 855 heart transplants. Thorac Cardiovasc Surg. 61: 29-36

335. Farrell SR

Ross JL

Howlett SE Sex differences in mechanisms of cardiac excitation-contraction coupling in rat ventricular myocytes. Am J Physiol Heart Circ Physiol. 299: H36-H45

336. Barajas-Martinez H

Haufe V

Chamberland C

et al. Larger dispersion of INa in female dog ventricle as a mechanism for gender-specific incidence of cardiac arrhythmias. Cardiovasc Res. 81: 82-89

337. Cardiac action potential duration and calcium regulation in males and females. Biochem Biophys Res Commun. 388: 565-570

338. Linde C

Bongiorni MG

Birgersdotter-Green U

et al. Sex differences in cardiac arrhythmia: a consensus document of the European Heart Rhythm Association, endorsed by the Heart Rhythm Society and Asia Pacific Heart Rhythm Society. Europace. 20 (): 1565

339. Ackerman MJ

Priori SG

Willems S

et al. HRS/EHRA expert consensus statement on the state of genetic testing for the channelopathies and cardiomyopathies this document was developed as a partnership between the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) and the European Heart Rhythm Association (EHRA). Heart Rhythm. 8: 1308-1339

340. Priori SG

Schwartz PJ

Napolitano C

et al. Risk stratification in the long-QT syndrome. N Engl J Med. 348: 1866-1874

341. Kutyifa V

Daimee UA

McNitt S

et al. Clinical aspects of the three major genetic forms of long QT syndrome (LQT1, LQT2, LQT3). Ann Noninvasive Electrocardiol. 23e12537

342. Drug-induced prolongation of the QT interval. N Engl J Med. 350: 1013-1022

343. Al-Khatib SM

LaPointe NM

Kramer JM

Califf RM What clinicians should know about the QT interval. JAMA. 289: 2120-2127

344. Coughtrie AL

Behr ER

Layton D

Marshall V

Camm AJ

Shakir SAJBo Drugs and life-threatening ventricular arrhythmia risk: results from the DARE study cohort. BMJ Open. 7e016627

345. Kong MH

Fonarow GC

Peterson ED

et al. Systematic review of the incidence of sudden cardiac death in the United States. J Am Coll Cardiol. 57: 794-801

346. Hayashi M

Shimizu W

Albert CM The spectrum of epidemiology underlying sudden cardiac death. Circ Res. 116: 1887-1906

347. Zheng ZJ

Croft JB

Giles WH

Mensah GA Sudden cardiac death in the United States, 1989 to 1998. Circulation. 104: 2158-2163

348. Stecker EC

Reinier K

Marijon E

et al. Public health burden of sudden cardiac death in the United States. Circ Arrhythm Electrophysiol. 7: 212-217

349. Sudden cardiac death caused by coronary heart disease. Circulation. 125: 1043-1052

350. Simmons A

Pimentel R

Lakkireddy D Sudden cardiac death in women. Rev Cardiovasc Med. 13: e37-e42

351. Haukilahti MAE

Holmström L

Vähätalo J

et al. Sudden cardiac death in women. Circulation. 139: 1012-1021

352. Kim LK

Looser P

Swaminathan RV

et al. Sex-based disparities in incidence, treatment, and outcomes of cardiac arrest in the United States, 2003–2012. J Am Heart Assoc. 5e003704

353. Cardiac arrest, gender and resuscitation outcomes. Intensive Care Med. 45: 278-281

354. Wissenberg M

Hansen CM

Folke F

et al. Survival after out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in relation to sex: a nationwide registry-based study. Resuscitation. 85: 1212-1218

355. Blom MT

Oving I

Berdowski J

van Valkengoed IGM

Bardai A

Tan HL Women have lower chances than men to be resuscitated and survive out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. Eur Heart J. 40: 3824-3834

356. Bergau L

Seegers J

Zabel M Sex differences in ICD benefit. J Electrocardiol. 47: 869-873

357. Ghanbari H

Dalloul G

Hasan R

et al. Effectiveness of implantable cardioverter-defibrillators for the primary prevention of sudden cardiac death in women with advanced heart failure: a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. Arch Intern Med. 169: 1500-1506

358. Schrage B

Uijl A

Benson L

et al. Association between use of primary-prevention implantable cardioverter-defibrillators and mortality in patients with heart failure: a prospective propensity score-matched analysis from the Swedish Heart Failure Registry. Circulation. 140: 1530-1539

359. Curtis LH

Al-Khatib SM

Shea AM

Hammill BG

Hernandez AF

Schulman KA Sex differences in the use of implantable cardioverter-defibrillators for primary and secondary prevention of sudden cardiac death. JAMA. 298: 1517-1524

360. MacFadden DR

Crystal E

Krahn AD

et al. Sex differences in implantable cardioverter-defibrillator outcomes: findings from a prospective defibrillator database. Ann Intern Med. 156: 195-203

361. Al-Khatib SM

Stevenson WG

Ackerman MJ

et al. 2017 AHA/ACC/HRS guideline for management of patients with ventricular arrhythmias and the prevention of sudden cardiac death: a report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Task Force on Clinical Practice Guidelines and the Heart Rhythm Society. J Am Coll Cardiol. 72: e91-e220

362. Priori SG

Blomstrom-Lundqvist C

Mazzanti A

et al. 2015 ESC Guidelines for the management of patients with ventricular arrhythmias and the prevention of sudden cardiac death: the Task Force for the Management of Patients with Ventricular Arrhythmias and the Prevention of Sudden Cardiac Death of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) endorsed by: Association for European Paediatric and Congenital Cardiology (AEPC). Europace. 17: 1601-1687

363. Lloyd-Jones DM

Wang TJ

Leip EP

et al. Lifetime risk for development of atrial fibrillation: the Framingham Heart Study. Circulation. 110: 1042-1046

364. Heeringa J

van der Kuip DA

Hofman A

et al. Prevalence, incidence and lifetime risk of atrial fibrillation: the Rotterdam study. Eur Heart J. 27: 949-953

365. Guo Y

Tian Y

Wang H

Si Q

Wang Y

Lip GYH Prevalence, incidence, and lifetime risk of atrial fibrillation in China: new insights into the global burden of atrial fibrillation. Chest. 147: 109-119

366. Goette A

Kalman JM

Aguinaga L

et al. EHRA/HRS/APHRS/SOLAECE expert consensus on atrial cardiomyopathies: definition, characterization, and clinical implication. Heart Rhythm. 14: e3-40

367. Leone O

Boriani G

Chiappini B

et al. Amyloid deposition as a cause of atrial remodelling in persistent valvular atrial fibrillation. Eur Heart J. 25: 1237-1241

368. Akoum N

Mahnkopf C

Kholmovski EG

Brachmann J

Marrouche NF Age and sex differences in atrial fibrosis among patients with atrial fibrillation. Europace. 20: 1086-1092

369. Emdin CA

Wong CX

Hsiao AJ

et al. Atrial fibrillation as risk factor for cardiovascular disease and death in women compared with men: systematic review and meta-analysis of cohort studies. BMJ. 532h7013

370. Chugh SS

Havmoeller R

Narayanan K

et al. Worldwide epidemiology of atrial fibrillation: a Global Burden of Disease 2010 Study. Circulation. 129: 837-847

371. Curtis AB

Gersh BJ

Corley SD

et al. Clinical factors that influence response to treatment strategies in atrial fibrillation: the Atrial Fibrillation Follow-up Investigation of Rhythm Management (AFFIRM) study. Am Heart J. 149: 645-649

372. Marrouche NF

Kheirkhahan M

Brachmann J Catheter ablation for atrial fibrillation with heart failure. N Engl J Med. 379: 492

373. Packer DL

Mark DB

Robb RA

et al. Effect of catheter ablation vs antiarrhythmic drug therapy on mortality, stroke, bleeding, and cardiac arrest among patients with atrial fibrillation: the CABANA randomized clinical trial. JAMA. 321: 1261-1274

374. Russo AM

Zeitler EP

Giczewska A

et al. Association between sex and treatment outcomes of atrial fibrillation ablation versus drug therapy: results from the CABANA trial. Circulation. 143: 661-672

375. Avgil Tsadok M

Gagnon J

Joza J

et al. Temporal trends and sex differences in pulmonary vein isolation for patients with atrial fibrillation. Heart Rhythm. 12: 1979-1986

376. Singh SM

D’Avila A

Aryana A

et al. Persistent atrial fibrillation ablation in females: insight from the MAGIC-AF Trial. J Cardiovasc Electrophysiol. 27: 1259-1263

377. Nielsen PB

Skjøth F

Overvad TF

Larsen TB

Lip GYH Female sex is a risk modifier rather than a risk factor for stroke in atrial fibrillation: should we use a CHA 2 DS 2 -VA score rather than CHA 2 DS 2 -VASc?. Circulation. 137: 832-840

378. Female gender is a risk factor for stroke and thromboembolism in atrial fibrillation patients. Thromb Haemost. 101: 802-805

379. Lang C

Seyfang L

Ferrari J

et al. Do women with atrial fibrillation experience more severe strokes? Results from the Austrian Stroke Unit Registry. Stroke. 48: 778-780

380. Apostolakis S

Sullivan RM

Olshansky B

Lip GYH Factors affecting quality of anticoagulation control among patients with atrial fibrillation on warfarin: the SAMe-TT 2 R 2 score. Chest. 144: 1555-1563

381. Simple decision-making between a vitamin K antagonist and a non-vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulant: using the SAMe-TT 2 R 2 score. Eur Heart J Cardiovasc Pharmacother. 1: 150-152

382. Lip GY

Nieuwlaat R

Pisters R

Lane DA

Crijns HJ Refining clinical risk stratification for predicting stroke and thromboembolism in atrial fibrillation using a novel risk factor-based approach: the euro heart survey on atrial fibrillation. Chest. 137: 263-272

383. Ruff CT

Giugliano RP

Braunwald E

et al. Comparison of the efficacy and safety of new oral anticoagulants with warfarin in patients with atrial fibrillation: a meta-analysis of randomised trials. Lancet. 383: 955-962

384. Kassim NA

Althouse AD

Qin D

Leef G

Saba S Gender differences in management and clinical outcomes of atrial fibrillation patients. J Cardiol. 69: 195-200

385. Bartus K

Han FT

Bednarek J

et al. Percutaneous left atrial appendage suture ligation using the LARIAT device in patients with atrial fibrillation: initial clinical experience. J Am Coll Cardiol. 62: 108-118

386. Holmes DR

Reddy VY

Turi ZG

et al. Percutaneous closure of the left atrial appendage versus warfarin therapy for prevention of stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation: a randomised non-inferiority trial. Lancet. 374: 534-542

387. Holmes Jr, DR

Kar S

Price MJ

et al. Prospective randomized evaluation of the Watchman left atrial appendage closure device in patients with atrial fibrillation versus long-term warfarin therapy: the PREVAIL trial. J Am Coll Cardiol. 64: 1-12

388. Tzikas A

Shakir S

Gafoor S

et al. Left atrial appendage occlusion for stroke prevention in atrial fibrillation: multi experience with the AMPLATZER cardiac plug. EuroIntervention. 11: 1170-1179

389. Perez MV

Mahaffey KW

Hedlin H

et al. Large-scale assessment of a smartwatch to identify atrial fibrillation. N Engl J Med. 381: 1909-1917

390. GBD 2013 Mortality and Causes of Death Collaborators Global, regional, and national age-sex specific all-cause and cause-specific mortality for 240 causes of death, 1990–2013: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2013. Lancet. 385: 117-171

391. Reeves MJ

Bushnell CD

Howard G

et al. Sex differences in stroke: epidemiology, clinical presentation, medical care, and outcomes. Lancet Neurol. 7: 915-926

392. Kissela B

Schneider A

Kleindorfer D

et al. Stroke in a biracial population: the excess burden of stroke among blacks. Stroke. 35: 426-431

393. Arnao V

Acciarresi M

Cittadini E

Caso V Stroke incidence, prevalence and mortality in women worldwide. Int J Stroke. 11: 287-301

394. Di Carlo A

Lamassa M

Baldereschi M

et al. Sex differences in the clinical presentation, resource use, and 3-month outcome of acute stroke in Europe: data from a multicenter multinational hospital-based registry. Stroke. 34: 1114-1119

395. Reid JM

Dai D

Gubitz GJ

Kapral MK

Christian C

Phillips SJ Gender differences in stroke examined in a 10-year cohort of patients admitted to a Canadian teaching hospital. Stroke. 39: 1090-1095

396. Schumacher HC

Bateman BT

Boden-Albala B

et al. Use of thrombolysis in acute ischemic stroke: analysis of the Nationwide Inpatient Sample 1999 to 2004. Ann Emerg Med. 50: 99-107

397. Phan HT

Blizzard CL

Reeves MJ

et al. Sex differences in long-term mortality after stroke in the INSTRUCT (INternational STRoke oUtComes sTudy): a meta-analysis of individual participant data. Circ Cardiovasc Qual Outcomes. 10e003436

398. Phan HT

Blizzard CL

Reeves MJ

et al. Sex differences in long-term quality of life among survivors after stroke in the INSTRUCT. Stroke. 50: 2299-2306

399. Dong JY

Zhang YH

Tong J

Qin LQ Depression and risk of stroke: a meta-analysis of prospective studies. Stroke. 43: 32-37

400. Pan A

Sun Q

Okereke OI

Rexrode KM

Hu FB Depression and risk of stroke morbidity and mortality: a meta-analysis and systematic review. JAMA. 306: 1241-1249

401. Kapral MK

Fang J

Hill MD

et al. Sex differences in stroke care and outcomes: results from the Registry of the Canadian Stroke Network. Stroke. 36: 809-814

402. Peters SAE

Carcel C

Millett ERC

Woodward M Sex differences in the association between major risk factors and the risk of stroke in the UK Biobank cohort study. Neurology. 95: e2715-e2726

403. Clinical presentations and epidemiology of vascular dementia. Clin Sci (Lond). 131: 1059-1068

404. Epidemiology of vascular dementia. Arterioscler Thromb Vasc Biol. 39: 1542-1549

405. GBD 2016 Dementia Collaborators Global, regional, and national burden of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, 1990–2016: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016. Lancet Neurol. 18: 88-106

406. Song P

Rudan D

Zhu Y

et al. Global, regional, and national prevalence and risk factors for peripheral artery disease in 2015: an updated systematic review and analysis. Lancet Glob Health. 7: e1020-e1030

407. Conen D

Everett BM

Kurth T

et al. Smoking, smoking cessation, [corrected] and risk for symptomatic peripheral artery disease in women: a cohort study. Ann Intern Med. 154: 719-726

408. Kengne AP

Echouffo-Tcheugui JB Differential burden of peripheral artery disease. Lancet Glob Health. 7: e980-e981

409. Fowkes FGR

Aboyans V

Fowkes FJI

McDermott MM

Sampson UKA

Criqui MH Peripheral artery disease: epidemiology and global perspectives. Nat Rev Cardiol. 14: 156-170

410. Sigvant B

Wiberg-Hedman K

Bergqvist D

et al. A population-based study of peripheral arterial disease prevalence with special focus on critical limb ischemia and sex differences. J Vasc Surg. 45: 1185-1191

411. McDermott MM

Greenland P

Liu K

et al. Sex differences in peripheral arterial disease: leg symptoms and physical functioning. J Am Geriatr Soc. 51: 222-228

412. Vouyouka AG

Egorova NN

Salloum A

et al. Lessons learned from the analysis of gender effect on risk factors and procedural outcomes of lower extremity arterial disease. J Vasc Surg. 52: 1196-1202

413. Lo RC

Bensley RP

Dahlberg SE

et al. Presentation, treatment, and outcome differences between men and women undergoing revascularization or amputation for lower extremity peripheral arterial disease. J Vasc Surg. 59 (): 409

414. Miller SM

Sumpio BJ

Miller MS

Erben Y

Cordova AC

Sumpio BE Higher inpatient mortality for women after intervention for lifestyle limiting claudication. Ann Vasc Surg. 58: 54-62

415. Nguyen LL

Brahmanandam S

Bandyk DF

et al. Female gender and oral anticoagulants are associated with wound complications in lower extremity vein bypass: an analysis of 1404 operations for critical limb ischemia. J Vasc Surg. 46: 1191-1197

416. Jain AK

Velazquez-Ramirez G

Goodney PP

Edwards MS

Corriere MA Gender-based analysis of perioperative outcomes associated with lower extremity bypass. Am Surg. 77: 844-849

417. Nguyen LL

Hevelone N

Rogers SO

et al. Disparity in outcomes of surgical revascularization for limb salvage: race and gender are synergistic determinants of vein graft failure and limb loss. Circulation. 119: 123-130

418. The persistence of gender and racial disparities in vascular lower extremity amputation: an examination of HCUP-NIS data (2002–2011). Vasc Med. 20: 51-59

419. Hirsch AT

Murphy TP

Lovell MB

et al. Gaps in public knowledge of peripheral arterial disease: the first national PAD public awareness survey. Circulation. 116: 2086-2094

420. Lovell M

Harris K

Forbes T

et al. Peripheral arterial disease: lack of awareness in Canada. Can J Cardiol. 25: 39-45

421. Bush RL

Kallen MA

Liles DR

Bates JT

Petersen LA Knowledge and awareness of peripheral vascular disease are poor among women at risk for cardiovascular disease. J Surg Res. 145: 313-319

422. Jelani QU

Petrov M

Martinez SC

Holmvang L

Al-Shaibi K

Alasnag M Peripheral arterial disease in women: an overview of risk factor profile, clinical features, and outcomes. Curr Atheroscler Rep. 20: 40

423. Hirsch AT

Allison MA

Gomes AS

et al. A call to action: women and peripheral artery disease: a scientific statement from the American Heart Association. Circulation. 125: 1449-1472

424. Valvular heart disease and heart failure in women. Heart Fail Clin. 15: 77-85

425. Watkins DA

Johnson CO

Colquhoun SM

et al. Global, regional, and national burden of rheumatic heart disease, 1990–2015. N Engl J Med. 377: 713-722

426. Treatment options in severe aortic stenosis. Circulation. 124: 355-359

427. Fuchs C

Mascherbauer J

Rosenhek R

et al. Gender differences in clinical presentation and surgical outcome of aortic stenosis. Heart. 96: 539-545

428. Chandrasekhar J

Dangas G

Yu J

et al. Sex-based differences in outcomes with transcatheter aortic valve therapy: TVT registry from 2011 to 2014. J Am Coll Cardiol. 68: 2733-2744

429. Kodali S

Williams MR

Doshi D

et al. Sex-specific differences at presentation and outcomes among patients undergoing transcatheter aortic valve replacement: a cohort study. Ann Intern Med. 164: 377-384

430. Brennan JM

Bryant A

Boero I

et al. Race and sex-based disparities persist in the treatment of patients with severe, symptomatic aortic valve stenosis. J Am Coll Cardiol. 731207

431. Dodson JA

Wang Y

Desai MM

et al. Outcomes for mitral valve surgery among Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries, 1999 to 2008. Circ Cardiovasc Qual Outcomes. 5: 298-307

432. Rankin JS

Hammill BG

Ferguson Jr, TB

et al. Determinants of operative mortality in valvular heart surgery. J Thorac Cardiovasc Surg. 131: 547-557

433. Vassileva CM

McNeely C

Mishkel G

Boley T

Markwell S

Hazelrigg S Gender differences in long-term survival of Medicare beneficiaries undergoing mitral valve operations. Ann Thorac Surg. 96: 1367-1373

434. Song HK

Grab JD

O’Brien SM

Welke KF

Edwards F

Ungerleider RM Gender differences in mortality after mitral valve operation: evidence for higher mortality in perimenopausal women. Ann Thorac Surg. 85: 2040-2044

435. Fox CS

Vasan RS

Parise H

et al. Mitral annular calcification predicts cardiovascular morbidity and mortality: the Framingham Heart Study. Circulation. 107: 1492-1496

436. Fox CS

Larson MG

Vasan RS

et al. Cross-sectional association of kidney function with valvular and annular calcification: the Framingham heart study. J Am Soc Nephrol. 17: 521-527

437. Guerrero M

Dvir D

Himbert D

et al. Transcatheter mitral valve replacement in native mitral valve disease with severe mitral annular calcification: results from the first multicenter global registry. JACC Cardiovasc Interv. 9: 1361-1371

438. Guerrero M

Urena M

Himbert D

et al. 1-year outcomes of transcatheter mitral valve replacement in patients with severe mitral annular calcification. J Am Coll Cardiol. 71: 1841-1853

439. Yoon SH

Whisenant BK

Bleiziffer S

et al. Outcomes of transcatheter mitral valve replacement for degenerated bioprostheses, failed annuloplasty rings, and mitral annular calcification. Eur Heart J. 40: 441-451

440. Guerrero M

Vemulapalli S

Xiang Q

et al. Thirty-day outcomes of transcatheter mitral valve replacement for degenerated mitral bioprostheses (valve-in-valve), failed surgical rings (valve-in-ring), and native valve with severe mitral annular calcification (valve-in-mitral annular calcification) in the United States: data from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons/American College of Cardiology/Transcatheter Valve Therapy Registry. Circ Cardiovasc Interv. 13e008425

441. Guerrero M

Wang DD

Eleid MF

et al. Prospective study of TMVR using balloon-expandable aortic transcatheter valves in MAC: MITRAL trial 1-year outcomes. JACC Cardiovasc Interv. 14: 830-845

442. Zühlke L

Karthikeyan G

Engel ME

et al. Clinical outcomes in 3343 children and adults with rheumatic heart disease from 14 low- and middle-income countries: two-year follow-up of the Global Rheumatic Heart Disease Registry (the REMEDY study). Circulation. 134: 1456-1466

443. Lilyasari O

Prakoso R

Kurniawati Y

et al. Clinical profile and management of rheumatic heart disease in children and young adults at a tertiary cardiac center in Indonesia. Front Surg. 7: 47

444. Marijon E

Mirabel M

Celermajer DS

Jouven X Rheumatic heart disease. Lancet. 379: 953-964

445. Zühlke LJ

Beaton A

Engel ME

et al. Group A streptococcus, acute rheumatic fever and rheumatic heart disease: epidemiology and clinical considerations. Curr Treat Options Cardiovasc Med. 19: 15

446. Zühlke L

Engel ME

Karthikeyan G

et al. Characteristics, complications, and gaps in evidence-based interventions in rheumatic heart disease: the Global Rheumatic Heart Disease Registry (the REMEDY study). Eur Heart J. 36 (): 1115

447. The descriptive epidemiology of acute rheumatic fever and rheumatic heart disease in low and middle-income countries. Am J Epidemiol Infect Dis. 1: 34-40

448. Zhang W

Mondo C

Okello E

et al. Presenting features of newly diagnosed rheumatic heart disease patients in Mulago Hospital: a pilot study. Cardiovasc J Afr. 24: 28-33

449. Sliwa K

Carrington M

Mayosi BM

Zigiriadis E

Mvungi R

Stewart S Incidence and characteristics of newly diagnosed rheumatic heart disease in urban African adults: insights from the heart of Soweto study. Eur Heart J. 31: 719-727

450. Okello E

Kakande B

Sebatta E

et al. Socioeconomic and environmental risk factors among rheumatic heart disease patients in Uganda. PLoS One. 7e43917

451. The importance of awareness and education in prevention and control of RHD. Glob Heart. 8: 235-239

452. Gaede L

Aarberge L

Brandon Bravo Bruinsma G

et al. Heart Valve Disease Awareness Survey 2017: what did we achieve since 2015?. Clin Res Cardiol. 108: 61-67

453. Kassebaum NJ

Lopez AD

Murray CJ

Lozano R A comparison of maternal mortality estimates from GBD 2013 and WHO. Lancet. 384: 2209-2210

454. Alkema L

Chou D

Hogan D

et al. Global, regional, and national levels and trends in maternal mortality between 1990 and 2015, with scenario-based projections to 2030: a systematic analysis by the UN Maternal Mortality Estimation Inter-Agency Group. Lancet. 387: 462-474

455. Late maternal deaths: a neglected responsibility. Lancet. 387: 2072-2073

456. Roos-Hesselink J

Baris L

Johnson M

et al. Pregnancy outcomes in women with cardiovascular disease: evolving trends over 10 years in the ESC Registry of Pregnancy and Cardiac disease (ROPAC). Eur Heart J. 40: 3848-3855

457. Sliwa K

Baris L

Sinning C

et al. Pregnant women with uncorrected congenital heart disease: heart failure and mortality. JACC Heart Fail. 8: 100-110

458. Canobbio MM

Warnes CA

Aboulhosn J

et al. Management of pregnancy in patients with complex congenital heart disease: a scientific statement for healthcare professionals from the American Heart Association. Circulation. 135: e50-e87

459. Valve disease in pregnancy. Semin Perinatol. 38: 273-284

460. van Hagen IM

Thorne SA

Taha N

et al. Pregnancy outcomes in women with rheumatic mitral valve disease: results from the Registry of Pregnancy and Cardiac Disease. Circulation. 137: 806-816

461. Sharma JB

Yadav V

Mishra S

et al. Comparative study on maternal and fetal outcome in pregnant women with rheumatic heart disease and severe mitral stenosis undergoing percutaneous balloon mitral valvotomy before or during pregnancy. Indian Heart J. 70: 685-689

462. Anticoagulation regimens during pregnancy in patients with mechanical heart valves: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Can J Cardiol. 32: 1248.e1-1248.e9

463. Steinberg ZL

Dominguez-Islas CP

Otto CM

Stout KK

Krieger EV Maternal and fetal outcomes of anticoagulation in pregnant women with mechanical heart valves. J Am Coll Cardiol. 69: 2681-2691

464. Nishimura RA

Otto CM

Bonow RO

et al. 2014 AHA/ACC guideline for the management of patients with valvular heart disease: executive summary: a report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Task Force on Practice Guidelines. J Am Coll Cardiol. 63: 2438-2488

465. Belton S

Kruske S

Jackson Pulver L

et al. Rheumatic heart disease in pregnancy: how can health services adapt to the needs of Indigenous women? A qualitative study. Aust N Z J Obstet Gynaecol. 58: 425-431

466. Chang AY

Nabbaale J

Nalubwama H

et al. Motivations of women in Uganda living with rheumatic heart disease: a mixed methods study of experiences in stigma, childbearing, anticoagulation, and contraception. PLoS One. 13e0194030

467. Pre-conception counselling for key cardiovascular conditions in Africa: optimising pregnancy outcomes. Cardiovasc J Afr. 27: 79-83

468. Sliwa K

Libhaber E

Elliott C

et al. Spectrum of cardiac disease in maternity in a low-resource cohort in South Africa. Heart. 100: 1967-1974

469. Mocumbi AO

Sliwa K

Soma-Pillay P Medical disease as a cause of maternal mortality: the pre-imminence of cardiovascular pathology. Cardiovasc J Afr. 27: 84-88

470. Noone A

Howlader N

Krapcho M

et al. SEER Cancer Statistics Review (CSR) 1975–2015.

471. Patnaik JL

Byers T

DiGuiseppi C

Dabelea D

Denberg TD Cardiovascular disease competes with breast cancer as the leading cause of death for older females diagnosed with breast cancer: a retrospective cohort study. Breast Cancer Res. 13: R64

472. Eschenhagen T

Force T

Ewer MS

et al. Cardiovascular side effects of cancer therapies: a position statement from the Heart Failure Association of the European Society of Cardiology. Eur J Heart Fail. 13: 1-10

473. Cameron D

Piccart-Gebhart MJ

Gelber RD

et al. 11 years’ follow-up of trastuzumab after adjuvant chemotherapy in HER2-positive early breast cancer: final analysis of the HERceptin Adjuvant (HERA) trial. Lancet. 389: 1195-1205

474. Romond EH

Jeong JH

Rastogi P

et al. Seven-year follow-up assessment of cardiac function in NSABP B-31, a randomized trial comparing doxorubicin and cyclophosphamide followed by paclitaxel (ACP) with ACP plus trastuzumab as adjuvant therapy for patients with node-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-positive breast cancer. J Clin Oncol. 30: 3792-3799

475. Cheng YJ

Nie XY

Ji CC

et al. Long-term cardiovascular risk after radiotherapy in women with breast cancer. J Am Heart Assoc. 6e005633

476. Taylor C

Correa C

Duane FK

et al. Estimating the risks of breast cancer radiotherapy: evidence from modern radiation doses to the lungs and heart and from previous randomized trials. J Clin Oncol. 35: 1641-1649

477. Radiation-induced CAD: incidence, diagnosis, and management outcomes.

478. Lee M-O

Song S-H

Jung S

et al. Effect of ionizing radiation induced damage of endothelial progenitor cells in vascular regeneration. Arterioscler Thromb Vasc Biol. 32: 343-352

479. Cardiovascular complications of radiotherapy. Am J Cardiol. 112: 1688-1696

480. Alastuey I

Noé A

Chiaramello C

Montemuiño S

Pardo J Low-dose radiation-induced acute pericarditis (AP) in breast cancer patient. Rep Pract Oncol Radiother. 18: S179-S180

481. Pathology of radiation and anthracycline cardiotoxicity. Pediatr Blood Cancer. 44: 630-637

482. Hamood R

Hamood H

Merhasin I

Keinan-Boker L Risk of cardiovascular disease after radiotherapy in survivors of breast cancer: a case-cohort study. J Cardiol. 73: 280-291

483. Zamorano JL

Lancellotti P

Rodriguez Muñoz D

et al. 2016 ESC Position Paper on cancer treatments and cardiovascular toxicity developed under the auspices of the ESC Committee for Practice Guidelines: The Task Force for cancer treatments and cardiovascular toxicity of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). Eur Heart J. 37: 2768-2801

484. Armenian SH

Lacchetti C

Barac A

et al. Prevention and monitoring of cardiac dysfunction in survivors of adult cancers: American Society of Clinical Oncology clinical practice guideline. J Clin Oncol. 35: 893-911

485. Inclusion of women in clinical trials: a historical overview of scientific, ethical, and legal issues. J Obstet Gynecol Neonatal Nurs. 27: 78-84

486. Parekh A

Fadiran EO

Uhl K

Throckmorton DC Adverse effects in women: implications for drug development and regulatory policies. Expert Rev Clin Pharmacol. 4: 453-466

487. Jin X

Chandramouli C

Allocco B

Gong E

Lam CSP

Yan LL Women’s participation in cardiovascular clinical trials from 2010 to 2017. Circulation. 141: 540-548

488. Melloni C

Berger JS

Wang TY

et al. Representation of women in randomized clinical trials of cardiovascular disease prevention. Circ Cardiovasc Qual Outcomes. 3: 135-142

489. Yusuf S

Bosch J

Dagenais G

et al. Cholesterol lowering in intermediate-risk persons without cardiovascular disease. N Engl J Med. 374: 2021-2031

490. Yusuf S

Joseph P

Dans A

et al. Polypill with or without aspirin in persons without cardiovascular disease. N Engl J Med. 384: 216-228

491. Peterson ED

Lytle BL

Biswas MS

Coombs L Willingness to participate in cardiac trials. Am J Geriatr Cardiol. 13: 11-15

492. Ding EL

Powe NR

Manson JE

Sherber NS

Braunstein JB Sex differences in perceived risks, distrust, and willingness to participate in clinical trials: a randomized study of cardiovascular prevention trials. Arch Intern Med. 167: 905-912

493. Cheung AM

Lee Y

Kapral M

et al. Barriers and motivations for women to participate in cardiovascular trials. J Obstet Gynaecol Can. 30: 332-337

494. Lloyd-Williams F

Mair F

Shiels C

et al. Why are patients in clinical trials of heart failure not like those we see in everyday practice?. J Clin Epidemiol. 56: 1157-1162

495. National Institutes of Health Consideration of sex as a biological variable in NIH-funded research.

496. Heidari S

Babor TF

De Castro P

Tort S

Curno M Sex and gender equity in research: rationale for the SAGER guidelines and recommended use. Res Integr Peer Rev. 1: 2

497. Australian Institute of Health and Welfare The health of Australia’s females.

498. Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care and Australian Institute of Health and Welfare The Third Australian Atlas of Healthcare Variation.

499. Jordan S

Wilson A

Dobson A Management of heart conditions in older rural and urban Australian women. Intern Med J. 41: 722-729

500. Australian Institute of Health and Welfare Cardiovascular disease.

501. McGrady M

Krum H

Carrington MJ

et al. Heart failure, ventricular dysfunction and risk factor prevalence in Australian Aboriginal peoples: the Heart of the Heart Study. Heart. 98: 1562-1567

502. Piers LS

Rowley KG

Soares MJ

O’Dea K Relation of adiposity and body fat distribution to body mass index in Australians of Aboriginal and European ancestry. Eur J Clin Nutr. 57: 956-963

503. Australian Institute of Health and Welfare Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adolescent and youth health and wellbeing 2018.

504. Australian Institute of Health and Welfare Indicators of socioeconomic inequalities in cardiovascular disease, diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

505. Calabria B

Korda RJ

Lovett RW

et al. Absolute cardiovascular disease risk and lipid-lowering therapy among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians. Med J Aust. 209: 35-41

506. Carapetis JR

Steer AC

Mulholland EK

Weber M The global burden of group A streptococcal diseases. Lancet Infect Dis. 5: 685-694

507. Australian Institute of Health and Welfare Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Performance Framework 2006 report—detailed analyses.

508. Rheumatic heart disease in indigenous populations—New Zealand experience. Heart Lung Circ. 19: 282-288

509. Rabanal KS

Meyer HE

Tell GS

et al. Can traditional risk factors explain the higher risk of cardiovascular disease in South Asians compared to Europeans in Norway and New Zealand? Two cohort studies. BMJ Open. 7e016819

510. Woodward M

Tsukinoki-Murakami R

Murakami Y

et al. The epidemiology of stroke amongst women in the Asia-Pacific region. Womens Health (Lond). 7: 305-317

511. Martiniuk AL

Lee CM

Lawes CM

et al. Hypertension: its prevalence and population-attributable fraction for mortality from cardiovascular disease in the Asia-Pacific region. J Hypertens. 25: 73-79

512. Gupta R

Gupta VP

Prakash H

Agrawal A

Sharma KK

Deedwania PC 25-Year trends in hypertension prevalence, awareness, treatment, and control in an Indian urban population: Jaipur Heart Watch. Indian Heart J. 70: 802-807

513. Sex differences in hypertension prevalence and control: analysis of the 2010–2014 Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. PLoS One. 12e0178334

514. Naing C

Yeoh PN

Wai VN

Win NN

Kuan LP

Aung K Hypertension in Malaysia: an analysis of trends from the national surveys 1996 to 2011. Medicine (Baltimore). 95e2417

515. Bhalla V

Fong CW

Chew SK

Satku K Changes in the levels of major cardiovascular risk factors in the multi-ethnic population in Singapore after 12 years of a national non-communicable disease intervention programme. Singapore Med J. 47: 841-850

516. Singapore Heart Foundation Women and Heart Disease.

517. Rajadurai J

Lopez EA

Rahajoe AU

Goh PP

Uboldejpracharak Y

Zambahari R Women’s cardiovascular health: perspectives from south-east Asia. Nat Rev Cardiol. 9: 464-477

518. Dewi FS

Weinehall L

Ohman A ‘Maintaining balance and harmony’: Javanese perceptions of health and cardiovascular disease. Glob Health Action. 3: 3

519. Grace C

Begum R

Subhani S

Kopelman P

Greenhalgh T Prevention of type 2 diabetes in British Bangladeshis: qualitative study of community, religious, and professional perspectives. BMJ. 337a1931

520. Motlagh B

O’Donnell M

Yusuf S Prevalence of cardiovascular risk factors in the Middle East: a systematic review. Eur J Cardiovasc Prev Rehabil. 16: 268-280

521. WHO Statistical Information System (WHOSIS): world health statistics 2009.

522. Overweight and obesity in eastern mediterranean region: prevalence and possible causes. J Obes. 2011407237

523. Health promotion: more physical activity.

524. Noncommunicable diseases and their risk factors—global school-based student health survey (GSHS).

525. Roudi-Fahimi F

Moghadam VM Empowering women, developing society: female education in the Middle East and north Africa. Al-Raida. 23–24: 4-11

526. The impact of gender inequality in education and employment on economic growth: new evidence for a panel of countries. Fem Econ. 3: 91-132

527. Mobaraki AEH

Söderfeldt B Gender inequity in Saudi Arabia and its role in public health. East Mediterr Health J. 16: 113-118

528. Alshahrani H

McConkey R

Wilson J

Youssef M

Fitzsimons D Female gender doubles pre-hospital delay times for patients experiencing ST segment elevation myocardial infarction in Saudi Arabia. Eur J Cardiovasc Nurs. 13: 399-407

529. The crisis of health in a crisis ridden region. Int J Public Health. 54: 349-355

530. Movsisyan NK

Vinciguerra M

Medina-Inojosa JR

Lopez-Jimenez F Cardiovascular diseases in central and eastern europe: a call for more surveillance and evidence-based health promotion. Ann Glob Health. 86: 21

531. Forster T

Kentikelenis A

Bambra C Health inequalities in Europe: setting the stage for progressive policy action.

532. European health information gateway—tobacco smoking.

533. Empower women: facing the challenge of tobacco use in europe.

534. Tobacco consumption statistics 2014.

535. Tendency for age-specific mortality with hypertension in the European Union from 1980 to 2011. Int J Clin Exp Med. 8: 1611-1623

536. Global Health Observatory data repository—raised total cholesterol (≥5.0 mmol/L) data by WHO region. Data for 2008.

537. Global Health Observatory data repository—prevalence of obesity among adults, BMI ≥ 30, crude estimates by WHO region.

538. Global Health Observatory data repository—mean body mass index trends among adults, crude (kg/m2) estimates by country.

539. Barreto SM

Miranda JJ

Figueroa JP

et al. Epidemiology in Latin America and the Caribbean: current situation and challenges. Int J Epidemiol. 41: 557-571

540. Pan American Health Organization and WHO Mortality in the Americas.

541. Cardiovascular disease in Latin American women. Nutr Metab Cardiovasc Dis. 20: 405-411

542. Mehta R

Zubirán R

Martagón AJ

et al. The panorama of familial hypercholesterolemia in Latin America: a systematic review. J Lipid Res. 57: 2115-2129

543. Santos RD

Lorenzatti AJ

Barros CF

Escobar E Clinical perspective: have the results of recent clinical trials of lipid-lowering therapies influenced the way we should practice? A Latin American perspective of current issues in clinical lipidology. J Clin Lipidol. 5: 124-132

544. Escobedo J

Schargrodsky H

Champagne B

et al. Prevalence of the metabolic syndrome in Latin America and its association with sub-clinical carotid atherosclerosis: the CARMELA cross sectional study. Cardiovasc Diabetol. 8: 52

545. Addressing the evidence gap to stimulate tobacco control in Latin America and the Caribbean. Rev Panam Salud Publica. 40: 202-203

546. Champagne BM

Sebrié EM

Schargrodsky H

Pramparo P

Boissonnet C

Wilson E Tobacco smoking in seven Latin American cities: the CARMELA study. Tob Control. 19: 457-462

547. Escobedo J

Buitrón LV

Velasco MF

et al. High prevalence of diabetes and impaired fasting glucose in urban Latin America: the CARMELA Study. Diabet Med. 26: 864-871

548. Ministry of Health of Chile National Health Survey 2016–2017 first results.

549. Alegre-Díaz J

Herrington W

López-Cervantes M

et al. Diabetes and cause-specific mortality in Mexico City. N Engl J Med. 375: 1961-1971

550. Saldarriaga C

Bedoya L

Gómez L

Hurtado L

Mejía J

González N Knowledge of the risk of a myocardial infarction presentation and barriers to a healthy life style in a population of Medellin, Colombia. Rev Colomb Cardiol. 23: 163-167

551. Castro A

Savage V

Kaufman H Assessing equitable care for Indigenous and Afrodescendant women in Latin America. Rev Panam Salud Publica. 38: 96-109

552. Chagas disease in Latin America: an epidemiological update based on 2010 estimates. Wkly Epidemiol Rec. 90: 33-43

553. Chagas’ Disease. N Engl J Med. 373: 456-466

554. Cardiovascular diseases in Latin America and the Caribbean. Lancet. 368: 625-626

555. Benjamin EJ

Virani SS

Callaway CW

et al. Heart disease and stroke statistics—2018 update: a report from the American Heart Association. Circulation. 137: e67-492

556. Gudmundsdottir H

Høieggen A

Stenehjem A

Waldum B

Os I Hypertension in women: latest findings and clinical implications. Ther Adv Chronic Dis. 3: 137-146

557. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention HUS 2018 trend tables—table 26: normal weight, overweight, and obesity among adults aged 20 and over, by selected characteristics: United States, selected years 1988–1994 through 2013–2016.

558. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Diabetes Statistics Report, 2020—estimates of diabetes and its burden in the United States.

559. Carnethon MR

Pu J

Howard G

et al. Cardiovascular health in African Americans: a scientific statement from the American Heart Association. Circulation. 136: e393-e423

560. Kochanek KD

Murphy SL

Xu J

Arias E National vital statistics reports—deaths: final data for 2017.

561. Go AS

Mozaffarian D

Roger VL

et al. Heart disease and stroke statistics—2014 update: a report from the American Heart Association. Circulation. 129: e28-292

562. National vital statistics reports—deaths: leading causes for 2016.

563. Balfour Jr, PC

Ruiz JM

Talavera GA

Allison MA

Rodriguez CJ Cardiovascular disease in Hispanics/Latinos in the United States. J Lat Psychol. 4: 98-113

564. DuMonthier A

Childers C

Milli J The status of Black women in the United States—executive summary.

565. Violence against Black women—many types, far-reaching effects.

566. Cardiovascular disease in racial/ethnic minority populations: illness burden and overview of community-based interventions. Public Health Rev. 39: 32

567. US National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion 2004 Surgeon General’s report: the health consequences of smoking.

568. Lloyd-Jones DM

Hong Y

Labarthe D

et al. Defining and setting national goals for cardiovascular health promotion and disease reduction: the American Heart Association’s strategic Impact Goal through 2020 and beyond. Circulation. 121: 586-613

569. US Department of Health and Human Services—Health Resources and Services Administration Women’s health USA 2011.

570. Smedley BD Stith AY Nelson AR Unequal treatment: confronting racial and ethnic disparities in health care. National Academies Press ,

Washington, DC

571. Cardiovascular disease and hypertension in sub-Saharan Africa: burden, risk and interventions. Intern Emerg Med. 11: 299-305

572. Gómez-Olivé FX

Ali SA

Made F

et al. Regional and sex differences in the prevalence and awareness of hypertension: an H3Africa AWI-Gen study across 6 sites in sub-Saharan Africa. Glob Heart. 12: 81-90

573. Sliwa K

Wilkinson D

Hansen C

et al. Spectrum of heart disease and risk factors in a black urban population in South Africa (the Heart of Soweto Study): a cohort study. Lancet. 371: 915-922

574. Tibazarwa K

Ntyintyane L

Sliwa K

et al. A time bomb of cardiovascular risk factors in South Africa: results from the Heart of Soweto Study “Heart Awareness Days”. Int J Cardiol. 132: 233-239

575. Sliwa K

Carrington MJ

Klug E

et al. Predisposing factors and incidence of newly diagnosed atrial fibrillation in an urban African community: insights from the Heart of Soweto Study. Heart. 96: 1878-1882

576. Stewart S

Wilkinson D

Hansen C

et al. Predominance of heart failure in the Heart of Soweto Study cohort: emerging challenges for urban African communities. Circulation. 118: 2360-2367

577. Sliwa K

Lyons J

Carrington MJ

Pretorius S

Stewart S Differential lipid profiles according to ethnicity in the heart of Soweto study cohort of de novo presentations of heart disease. Eur Heart J. 32: 61

578. Cresswell JA

Campbell OM

De Silva MJ

Slaymaker E

Filippi V Maternal obesity and caesarean delivery in sub-Saharan Africa. Trop Med Int Health. 21: 879-885

579. Prevalence of adolescent obesity at a high school in the City of Tshwane. Curationis. 40: e1-e7

580. Otang-Mbeng W

Otunola GA

Afolayan AJ Lifestyle factors and co-morbidities associated with obesity and overweight in Nkonkobe Municipality of the Eastern Cape, South Africa. J Health Popul Nutr. 36: 22

581. Adeboye B

Bermano G

Rolland C Obesity and its health impact in Africa: a systematic review. Cardiovasc J Afr. 23: 512-521

582. Macia E

Cohen E

Gueye L

Boetsch G

Duboz P Prevalence of obesity and body size perceptions in urban and rural Senegal: new insight on the epidemiological transition in west Africa. Cardiovasc J Afr. 28: 324-330

583. African Tobacco Control Alliance Big tobacco tiny targets: tobacco industry targets schools in Africa.

584. Kandala NB

Shell-Duncan B Trends in female genital mutilation/cutting in Senegal: what can we learn from successive household surveys in sub-Saharan African countries?. Int J Equity Health. 18: 25