Coronavirus, Oregon: 507 new infections, 2 deaths as new COVID-19 cases continue to decline





New COVID-19 infection in Oregon Continued to fall Over the weekend, on Sunday, state officials Coronavirus 507 new confirmed or estimated cases. Hospitalization increased on Sunday, with seven occupied beds increasing from Saturday, according to the Oregon Department of Health. Detailed data and trends The continuous decline in new daily cases National trends It began after the latest peak of new daily cases in mid-April. As in other parts of Oregon, vaccination has declined, with current average daily doses about two-thirds of the peak rate reached five weeks ago. vaccine: Oregon reported a newly administered dose of 23,075. This includes Saturday 18,438 and the rest from the previous day. The current moving average is 29,334 times daily. If there are new cases by county: Benton (7), Klamath (45), Colombia (3), Couse (12), Crook (6), Deschutz (58), Douglas (7), Jackson (15), Jefferson (5), Josephine (6), Klamath (20), Lane (39), Lincoln (3), Linn (39), Malheur (3), Marion (90), Multnomah (96), Polk (9), Washington (30), Yamhill (14). Who died: The 2586th Oregon death associated with COVID-19 was a 74-year-old man in Marion County who was positive on April 29 and died at Salem Hospital on May 14. The 2587th death in Oregon was an 88-year-old Jackson County man who tested positive on 22 April and died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on 22 April. Both men had an underlying medical condition. Hospitalization: 339 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized, an increase of 7 from Saturday. This includes 82 people in the intensive care unit, an increase of 7 from Saturday. Since it started: Oregon reports 195,684 confirmed or estimated infectious diseases and 2,587 deaths, one of the lowest per capita numbers in the country. To date, the state has reported 3,538,850 vaccinations, fully vaccinated 1,591,802 and partially vaccinated 469,838. -Fedor Emelianenko [email protected]503-294-7674;

