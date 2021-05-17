Prime Minister’s Next COVID Priority

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia was “still months away” before it could allow international travel to safe countries without a rigorous quarantine program.

Morrison revealed that returning international students to the Australian coast is now a priority.

“We are always working on the next step. The next step is how to get international students back home safely,” Morrison said today.

“We welcome the fact that the university is working with the state government to set up these facilities to support returning customers and returning students.”

Morrison also called for the repatriation of COVID-infected citizens in India and said the government would not import the virus into Australia.

“It’s very important to have a rigorous inspection system, and we’ve seen suggestions from others who think they can fly a person who has been tested for COVID and bring it to Australia. “Mr. Morrison said.

“I mean it doesn’t make any sense.”

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese said the Australians who caught COVID while stuck in India were responsible for the Morrison government because they didn’t act early to take them home.

NSW limits

The temporary restrictions imposed on Greater Sydney, New South Wales will end at 12:01 am on Monday after the couple has been tested positive for COVID-19.

A New South Wales health statement revealed that the state did not record new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours until 8 pm on May 15.

Three new quarantines acquired abroad during the same period were reported, bringing the total number of cases in New South Wales to 5,369 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The number of tests reported during the same period was 12,203, compared to a total of 14,663 the previous day.

The news means that temporary COVID safe measures in place in the Greater Sydney area will not be extended beyond 12:01 am on Monday, May 17, NSW Health said.

This means that the limit on the number of guests who can visit a private household will be lifted. Drinking at indoor venues, group singing indoors, and dancing at nightclubs are also permitted.

Masks will no longer be required for customer service staff in public transport and hospitality facilities, but NSW Health continues to strongly recommend its use in public transport and other environments where physical distance is not possible.

“Despite extensive and ongoing investigation into the causes of the two cases in the eastern suburbs of Sydney, NSW Health has not yet identified how the first case was exposed to the virus,” the statement said. Stated.

NSW Health treats 75 COVID-19 cases, one of which is ventilated in the intensive care unit. Most cases (97%) are treated with non-acute out-of-hospital care, including travelers returning to so-called special health accommodations.

More Calls for Australia to Resume as Huntmarks Milleston

Australia must call for when to reopen its borders. Otherwise, there is a risk of being left behind as the rest of the world will be opened after the population has been vaccinated.

Professor Dale Fisher, a Melbourne-born community infectious disease specialist and advisor to Singapore’s pandemic strategy, said: Australians Australia Needs Exit Strategy As the pandemic continues.

“Australia needs to have a really strategic discussion with its community to get rid of this zero tolerance for the incident,” he said.

“We need a time when Australia decides to tolerate cases, hospitalizations and deaths. We have done very well in terms of health through the worst part of the pandemic, but we are hoping for the end of this pandemic. It will last for years.

“It seems like the strategy is to wait until everyone is vaccinated and then open the door and everything will work. It’s easy to reach the first 30-40%, but when everyone is vaccinated I don’t think. ”

“Australia has enjoyed the success of its health efforts to date and is largely depicted in the socially and economically devastated corner.

“But while tables can change and we can’t visit children abroad or have large gatherings, business, life, holidays, and family reunions occur in other parts of the world. You will see it happen. ”

HUNTMARKS Australia Zero Infection Case

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has announced that he has seen another day when Australia was released from infections from the community.

“Today, there are no cases of community infections nationwide, and this year there are no cases, recording 65% of the days,” he tweeted.

“At the same time, more than 725,000 cases and 12,500 lives have been lost worldwide in the last 24 hours. More than 76,000 vaccinations were given in Australia yesterday, bringing the total to 3,056,797 so far. . ”

Other cases of AstraZeneca thrombus

Following the AstraZeneca vaccine, there were seven new cases of blood clots, the Therapeutic Goods Department revealed.

A new case of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) was revealed in TGA’s Weekly Safety Report on COVID-19 Vaccine Thursday.

Three cases were identified as TTS and four were considered likely.

The three confirmed cases included a 75-year-old man in Victoria, a 75-year-old man in Western Australia, and a 59-year-old Queensland man diagnosed in Victoria.

“Of these, only Victorian men are hospitalized, but they are responding to treatment and are in a stable condition,” the TGA statement read.

“The other two patients are not currently hospitalized and are believed to be fine.

“The other four newly reported cases are thought to be likely to be TTS, including three men in Victoria aged 65, 70, and 81, and 70 in New South Wales. Includes aged men. ”

All but one of the newly reported cases were vaccinated after ATAGI’s April 8 recommendation that adults under the age of 50 prefer the community to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

This development brings the total number of reported cases in Australia to TTS after AstraZeneca vaccination to 18.

So far, about 1.8 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered.

Australia can mix and match COVID JABS

Australians who already have one COVID-19 jab may be able to combine brands the second time or when they get a booster dose.

The development began with the government announcing a contract to purchase 25 million doses of Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, including 15 million doses that protect against viral variants.

It also revealed that it is in talks with US pharmaceutical giant Moderna and other companies to start local production of a new era of mRNA vaccines, including COVID-19, in Australia.

These vaccines are much faster to manufacture, and this method may lead to new, more effective vaccines against influenza and other illnesses.

“This is the technology we need. We are one of the few countries with terrestrial sovereign megavaccine manufacturing capabilities and we want to stay ahead of the game in that area,” said the Department of Health. Professor Brendan Murphy said.

The announcement that Australia has purchased a booster dose of COVID-19 from Moderna means that most people will receive a booster dose made by a different company than the company that manufactured the dose originally received.

But Professor Murphy reassured people that this wasn’t a problem-it may help boost immunity to the virus that is actually causing the pandemic.

“I don’t think there’s any reason why you can’t mix and match vaccines … in fact, there may be some benefit,” he said.

This is because immunity to the adenovirus used in some vaccines, such as AstraZeneca, may develop, reducing the effectiveness of the second dose of the vaccine.

Vaccine brand mixing and matching trials are underway in the UK but have not yet been reported.

In the midst of an uncontrollable outbreak, the country pursued a strategy of vaccination as many as possible, even though most people require two doses.

Professor Murphy’s comment leaves the possibility that Australians who receive the AstraZeneca vaccine first may receive a Pfizer or Moderna injection as a second dose.

Also, those who had Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs could take booster shots of the vaccine made by the third pharmaceutical company, Moderna, to gain protection from new variants of the virus. Means

Professor Murphy urged Australians over the age of 50 not to postpone vaccination with AstraZeneca jab because of the highest risk of COVID-19.

The new Moderna contract could be our key to reopening the border.

The company has given Australia 10 million doses of the original COVID-19 vaccine, the first one million of which will arrive in late September.

There will be another 9 million people in the last three months of this year.

Next year, the company plans to offer 15 million doses of the latest vaccines it is developing to defeat new variants that have evolved in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil and elsewhere.

“They are the foundation of our booster or variant strategy,” said Health Minister Greg Hunt.

Many of the original COVID-19 vaccines do not work well against mutant variants, as the AstraZeneca vaccine is only 10% effective against South African variants.

New vaccines are ready to go on the market without the need for lengthy clinical trials.

The Moderna vaccine is a Pfizerjab-like mRNA vaccine that teaches cells how to make proteins from viruses that cause COVID-19 and cause an immune response in the body.

It is approved for emergency use over the age of 18 in the United States and may be a safer option than AstraZeneca for people under the age of 50, such as the Pfizer vaccine.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is not suitable for this age group due to the risk of rare blood clots.

Prior to use here, it must be approved by the Australian Medical Regulatory Authority, Therapeutic Goods Authority.

Clinical trials have shown a 94% efficacy rate. Modernajab is one of the most successful vaccines on the market.

Real-world data show that the risk of COVID-19 infection was reduced by 80% two weeks after a single dose of Moderna vaccine.

The risk of infection was reduced by 90% two weeks after the second shot.

The United States, which began using the vaccine in December 2020, used more than 70 million doses, France began using it in January 2021, Singapore in March 2021, and the United Kingdom in April 2021. I started using it.

Starting in July, Australia’s Pfizer supply will double from 300,000 a week in June to 600,000 a week.

The Novavax vaccine we purchased is still in clinical trials and is experiencing production problems, but Hunt said he still expects it to ship later this year. Australia ordered 51 million doses.

If you have an allergy that causes an anaphylactic reaction, you should be careful about using the Modana vaccine. This means that you need to carry Epipe with you.

Very few people have experienced an anaphylactic reaction to the vaccine, and if this happens, the US Food and Drug Administration advises that a second dose should not be given.

This reaction usually occurs within minutes to an hour of receiving the jab.

Unlike the AstraZeneca vaccine, the Moderna vaccine requires more careful storage at very cold levels, but has a better storage profile than the sensitive Pfizer jab.

