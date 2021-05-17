“Diabetes acts like a catalyst for COVID”





Chennai : Why is diabetes a high-risk comorbidity of COVID-19 and what is the severity of infection in diabetics? • Compared to others, diabetics who are susceptible to all types of infections have weakened immunity. Diabetes acts like a catalyst for coronavirus infection and worsens the health of COVID patients. Not only uncontrolled diabetes, but also high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney problems, or other health conditions can increase the severity of the viral infection. Such patients may even require hospitalization and intensive care treatment. What parameters should diabetics check after recovering from COVID? • It is very important to monitor your blood sugar regularly and manage your diabetes. You can check your sugar content using a glucose meter and a blood glucose monitoring patch. You should also check kidney and liver profiles, heart and eye examinations to ensure that other organs are functioning properly. Also, the pulse of the foot should be monitored as part of a normal routine. You need a balanced diet and plenty of alcohol to control your diabetes. Even non-diabetics have been found to have elevated blood sugar levels after COVID. Why is that so and how can we prevent it? • Yes, many COVID patients have recorded elevated blood glucose levels. The available evidence is that the coronavirus affects the pancreas, damaging beta cells and causing diabetes. Such patients need to monitor and control their blood sugar levels. The risk of stress and infection only increases high blood sugar levels. Is it safe to get the COVID vaccine if the blood glucose levels of diabetics are not controlled? • People with uncontrolled blood sugar are at increased risk of getting an infection. Therefore, it is advisable to vaccinate to reduce risk and speed recovery. Only people who test positive should not be vaccinated immediately.

