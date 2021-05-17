Health
Manitoba currently holds the highest per capita COVID-19 infection rate in Canada
Canada has a new COVID-19 hotspot as Manitoba has overtaken Alberta as the state with the highest per capita COVID-19 infection rate.
As of Sunday, the average daily infection rate for 7 days in Manitoba is 33.1 COVID. Data edited by Health Canada..
Health Canada reported that the daily infection rate in Alberta dropped to an average of 32.9 COVID-19 cases per day for 7 days.
Manitoba was the last state to experience a third wave west of Primorsky Krai, driven by more contagious concerns and exacerbated by those who refused to comply with pandemic regulations, public health officials said. It was.
Daily infections in Manitoba have skyrocketed in recent weeks, culminating in the state of the day. Pandemic record of 560 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday..
In Alberta, the third wave peaked in early May and the daily number of cases is declining.
Manitoba has imposed a series of increasingly stringent pandemic restrictions over the past few weeks, with the gym, place of worship, and indoor restaurant dining room closed on May 9.
Public health risks
Dr. Jazz Atwar, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer of Manitoba, urged Manitoba to follow public health orders and be vaccinated if they have not yet received a needle or booked a vaccination. I did.
“All Manitoba people over the age of 12 can now book their first dose of the vaccine, which will also help reduce case counts, hospitalizations and ICU admissions in the long run,” Atwal said on Sunday. Said in a statement.
“Public health will continue to consider many factors to monitor the situation in Manitoba and will take further steps to address public health risks as needed.”
Brian Pallister’s office said the increase in case numbers has increased the need for Manitoba to comply with public health orders and stay home when possible.
“Like the other states and jurisdictions in front of us, we are in the midst of a third wave, where everyone in” Team Manitoba “protects each other and bends the COVID curve down. We need to help, “a premier spokesman said in a statement on Sunday. “We have done it before, we can do it again.”
Opposition NDP leader Wab Kinew suggested that the progressive conservative government’s management of the pandemic affected the outbreak of the third wave in Manitoba.
“This is yet another tough milestone for Manitoba and the Parisian government. It’s not just a data point, but real people who get sick, are isolated from friends and family, and even go to the hospital.” Mr Kinyu said in a statement.
“It may be hard to remember now, but things will get better if we unite and follow public health orders and get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
Winnipeg was particularly hit by the third wave of the pandemic. Three-quarters of the 4,440 COVID-19 activity cases in Manitoba are located in the healthy areas of Winnipeg.
Last week, Manitoba recorded an average of 459 COVID-19 cases per day, including Thursday’s case record.
On Sunday, Manitoba announced 534 new cases. The number of COVID-19 patients in Manitoba hospitals increased by 17 to 258, including a pandemic record of 71 in the intensive care unit.
Modeling released by the state on Friday suggests that case numbers could level off this week, but patient numbers in intensive care units could continue to grow until mid-June.
