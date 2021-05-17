PEI COVID-19: What’s happening on Sunday, May 16th

Some islanders Reservation of COVID-19 vaccine Through the Twitter bot, however, few people seem to know who is behind the mysterious service.

Reported by PEI One new case Saturday’s COVID-19, Previous case Connected to Charlottetown day care.

The new case is an individual in his twenties. People between the ages of 20 and 39 make up about 60 percent of the total number of PEI cases.

Some veterans at PEI say they protest in front of the memorial. Disgrace veterans Those who fought to give them that great freedom.

Masked shoppers browse products at the Charlottetown Port flea market.The flea market will be held on Sundays from 9am to 2pm (Shane Ross / CBC)

State it Expanding border restrictions Two more weeks on seasonal residents, family connections, and some transfers to PEI

An island woman recently taken out of a store by police is asking islanders to better understand people like her. People who cannot wear a mask.

Charlottetown restaurants are preparing for the patio season, and many are Patio as a solution To their COVID-19 problem.

PEI remained a state leader in population growth during the pandemic, Not at the previous pace..

PEI has 10 active cases of COVID-19. There have been a total of 191 positive cases in the last 14 months, 2 hospitalizations and no deaths.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

Nova Scotia We reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. 92 people are infected with the virus, including 21 in the intensive care unit. There are 1,531 active cases in the state.

Newfoundland and Labrador We have identified 9 new cases for a total of 85 active cases.

New Brunswick Eleven new cases have been reported. There are 116 active cases in the state.

PEI is probably AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccineSaid Premier Dennis King.

PEI monks work within public health regulations and Open a tulip field For viewing this year.

Islanders should learn more about the state’s plans to reopen next week following the latest public health measures.Premier provided Some tips on what the plan includes During a meeting with a business leader in Charlottetown on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic was difficult for travel agencies for 14 months, but the two PEIs were in the industry. Show signs of life again..

These islanders are currently eligible for vaccines

People over 16 years old.

Islanders over the age of 40 can book a modela vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information on how to get the vaccine Here..

