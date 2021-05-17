Health
Coronavirus: Illinois Frontline Workers First to Receive “COVID to COVID” Double Lung Transplant – WSB-TV Channel 2
Glendale Heights, Illinois — More than half a year after doctors said it might be time to say goodbye to a loved one fighting COVID-19 to Renato Akino’s family, the first man in Glendale Heights, Illinois That kind of double lung transplant in the United States.
Akino, who was hospitalized for the virus a year ago and spent several months on a ventilator before being placed in a life-support system, believed to be the first known recipient of a “COVID-to-COVID double lung transplant.” Has been done. news release..
Akino, 65, moved from the Philippines to Illinois 30 years ago to pursue a medical career and worked at the forefront of a pandemic as a blood technician before becoming ill. today report.
“I was a healthy person with no underlying health, but my symptoms started with fever and quickly worsened. On May 14th (2020), I called my niece and said,” I can’t breathe. I go to the emergency department. ”From that day on, my life changed completely. Aquino Said..
Aquino’s niece, Tasha Sandstrom, learned that Northwestern Medicine was performing a lung transplant in a COVID-19 patient and told her uncle’s doctor. My uncle’s doctor transferred Akino to the Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago in February. Reported today..
Dr. Rafael Garza Castillon, Chest Surgeon of Northwestern Medicine, Check with the outlet Akino’s donated lungs came from a donor who had a case of mild to moderate COVID-19 and later died of an unrelated medical problem.
“When our team received a call from a donor who had previously had the virus that lungs were available, we found that a” COVID to COVID “lung transplant was the best shot of his survival. I knew, “Surgery Director, Northwestern Medical Lung Transplant Program, Said..
“After spending a week on the transplant waiting list, Renato received a beautiful and healthy lung, which marks a new milestone in lung transplantation. Evidence that COVID-19 was reactivated in Renato’s lungs. No, he’s on track for a full recovery, “Bharat added.
Doctors now say they are hoping for Aquino to recover completely. Chicago sun times report.
“I feel great,” Akino celebrated his recovery at a press conference on Friday and repeatedly thanked the doctors for saving his life. Newspaper reported..
“I haven’t finished my life yet and have many good points to share with the world. I love taking care of people and making them happy. My niece and nephew and stupid faces I’m ready to go back to the “fun uncle” who jokes. We missed a lot last year, but thanks to our medical team and organ donors, we can get even more, “he added.
According to northwestern medicineThe first known double lung transplant to a COVID-19 patient in the United States was performed on June 5, 2020 at the Northwestern Memorial Hospital. To date, Northwestern medical surgeons have completed 20 double lung transplants for COVID-19 survivors. It is practiced in every hospital in the world and is expected to allow 20 patients to fully recover and return to their daily lives.
Garza-Castillon, meanwhile, said the case of Aquino in the light of the disability caused by the pandemic: [organ] Donor pool. “
“This is important because the supply-demand gap between organ donors is already wide and the demand for donor lungs is increasing with the pandemic,” said Garza-Castillon. Said today..
