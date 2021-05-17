



Pfizer, a pharmaceutical company, has begun clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine in babies. The youngest of the participants is an eight-month-old baby in Baldwinsville, New York. last month, Science Times The boy reported that he died of COVID-19 on vacation with his parents vaccinated against Hawaii, making him the first childhood death in the state due to a fatal infection. Such incidents motivate vaccine providers to develop COVID-19 vaccines tailored to children and adolescents. Pfizer FDA approval for child vaccinationThe drug company will also vaccinate infants between the ages of 6 months and 2 years with the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo: Pexel)

8-month-old baby becomes the youngest COVID-19 vaccinator in the world At what age was the COVID-19 vaccine approved? The existing COVID-19 vaccine is currently only approved for use in adults over the age of 18. The three major pharmaceutical companies that developed the COVID-19 vaccine have begun clinical trials in younger children and babies. by Connecticut Children The healthcare website will publish clinical trial data for children up to the age of 2 in September or October of this year. Vaccine information for infants aged 6 months to 2 years may also be available by the end of the year. Children do not get the same vaccine as adults because of their different immune systems. Studies of the COVID-19 vaccine for the elderly should be repeated in younger children, as the immune response can vary with age, from infancy to adolescence. Read again: Pfizer-BioNTech launches trial to test COVID-19 vaccine in 6-month-old young children The world’s youngest recipient of the COVID-19 vaccine Vincenzo “Enzo” Mincola is the world’s youngest recipient of the COVID-19 vaccine after receiving a second dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine last week. His parents, Mike and Marissa Mincola, doctors in Baldwinsville, NY, were not worried about giving their eight-month-old son two vaccines at Upstate Medical College. Newsweek report.. “We both feel it’s important to end this pandemic. The quickest and safest way is to vaccinate to get out of the pandemic,” said Mike Mincola. .. Syracuse.com.. Enzo received the first jab three weeks before the second jab, only seven months old, and received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to infectious disease expert Dr. Joseph Domashosuke. It was the youngest on record. He is one of 16 babies who participated in Pfizer’s Phase 1 clinical trials at four US sites in children under the age of five. Test the possible effects of the vaccine on children. Mike said their son did not experience the side effects of the vaccine. He ate normally and wasn’t frustrated. He hoped that their son’s experience would ease concerns among his patients who were reluctant to get vaccinated. Pfizer is currently temporarily discontinuing clinical trials to determine if infant participants are being given the right dose.

