A study warned women in their 40s to undergo a blood pressure check because they may be at risk for a heart attack.

Middle-aged women need to check their blood pressure to see if they are at risk for a heart attack, according to researchers.

According to one study, women with slightly elevated blood pressure in their 40s have twice the risk of heart attack in their 50s compared to women with normal blood pressure of the same age.

Researchers at the University of Bergen in Norway measured blood pressure in 6,381 women and 5,948 men. They were all 41 years old.

Heart attacks were recorded over the next 16 years and were found to be associated with elevated blood pressure, but only in women.

Dr. Ester Kringeland, author of a study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, said the findings probably reflect the differences in how male and female arterioles respond to high blood pressure.

Weight, diet, and exercise all play a role in maintaining normal blood pressure.

Dr. Klingerand said: ‘Our analysis confirmed that mild hypertension is associated with a dual risk of acute coronary syndrome in a gender-specific manner.

“The results add new evidence that high blood pressure has a particularly detrimental effect on a woman’s heart.”

On average, young women have lower blood pressure than men, but women in their thirties have a sharp rise, she explained.

“Because the threshold for high blood pressure is the same for men and women, in fact, young women showed a relatively large increase over men before they were diagnosed with high blood pressure,” she added.

“Women need to know their blood pressure. To maintain normal blood pressure, it is advisable to maintain a normal weight, maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly.

“In addition, we recommend avoiding smoking and overdose of alcohol and salt.”

In the United Kingdom, the proportion of people with high blood pressure (or high blood pressure) has increased from 5% of men and 1% of women aged 16 to 24 to 58% of men and women aged 65 to 74.

Professor Brian Williams, Dean of Medicine at University College London, said of the study:

“Based on the methods recommended to estimate the risk of heart disease, it has often been assumed that the cardiovascular risk associated with elevated blood pressure in middle age is greater in men than in women.

“Importantly, this study suggests that this is not the case, and that even mild increases in blood pressure in young and mid-term women should not be ignored.”

