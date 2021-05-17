Scientists are working on drugs to tackle mutants

Researchers in Canada and the United States claim to have developed the most potent antiviral drug to combat the Variant of Concern (VOC) of the Covid-19 virus.

According to a release from the University of British Columbia, based in Vancouver, a drug called N-0385 “blocks the Sars-CoV-2 virus from entering human cells through its preferred cell gateway.” A preprinted version of research on new drugs has been uploaded to the journal BioRXiv website.

Other institutions involved in the development of this drug are Sherbrooke University in Quebec and Cornell University, which is based in the United States.

Meanwhile, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), schools in the United States will need to continue to use masks in 2020-21, as not all students will be fully vaccinated.

Four months after the stuttering Covid-19 vaccination campaign, Brazil is having a hard time finding a sufficient dose. About 33 million people, or 15% of the population, receive at least one dose, but the proportion is still too small to have a substantial effect.

The truncated version of the Chariot Festival took place on Saturday in the capital of Nepal, within strict Covid-19 restrictions.

