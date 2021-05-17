



World Hypertension Day 2021-Learn the link between hypertension and COVID-19 and how to control it | Photo by: Pixabay & nbsp Main highlights May 17th will be observed as World Hypertension Day High blood pressure is one of the conditions that is often overlooked and untreated. The problem of high blood pressure is more common in low and middle income countries New Delhi: High blood pressure, also known as high blood pressure, is a condition that causes an increase in blood sugar levels in the human body. It is often the result of a sedentary lifestyle, poorly managed stress, and an unhealthy diet. May 17th is World Hypertension Day, and this year’s theme is “accurately measure, control and live longer.” This year’s theme aims to raise awareness of the situation around the world and promote its accurate measurement and management. Hypertension and COVID-19 Stress is one of the factors that cause high blood pressure. The prevalence of hypertension in people has increased significantly due to the loosening of the global pandemic. The severity of COVID-19 infection is highly dependent on a person’s existing health status, and underlying illnesses such as hypertension and diabetes can affect risk accordingly.

According to a document titled “FAQ for patients with high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease considering coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemics” published by ICMR (Indian Medical Research Council), “COVID-19 was diagnosed. People show mild symptoms of respiratory infections (fever, sore throat, cough) and recover completely. Among those suffering from heart disease such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart failure (weak heart) Some people develop more serious symptoms, so special care should be taken with these patients. “ Hypertension management Here’s how to manage high blood pressure: Eat a balanced diet that promotes immunity and health. The DASH Diet Approach to Stop High Blood Pressure) Diet, as the name implies, is a popular diet designed specifically for patients suffering from high blood pressure. Don’t forget to drink enough water. Choose stress-relieving methods such as yoga, meditation, and aromatherapy to relieve stress and relax your body and mind. Do not skip or discontinue medication unless directed by your doctor, despite long-term normal blood pressure levels. It is unhealthy and can cause sudden fluctuations and can cause more serious complications. Keep track of your blood pressure levels and don’t skip doctor appointments. Avoid unhealthy lifestyles such as smoking, drinking alcohol, and bad circadian clocks. A healthy weight helps maintain a healthy blood pressure level. Exercise and keep moving to ensure a healthy weight. Disclaimer: The tips and suggestions contained in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or dietitian before starting a fitness program or making dietary changes.

