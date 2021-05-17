Few Cases of Thrombosis After Covishield Vaccination: National Committee on Side Effects

The National Commission on Serious Adverse Events After Vaccination has found only a few cases of thrombosis associated with post-Cobishield vaccination in India.
Image used for expression
The National Commission on Serious Adverse Events After Vaccination (AEFI) has found several cases of thrombosis after Covishield vaccination in India. India reports only 0.61 cases of deep vein thrombosis or thrombosis per million doses of Covishield vaccine, sources say.
Most cases of post-vaccination thrombosis were seen until the first week after vaccination. “This is very low compared to what was reported in the UK. Vaccination outweighs the risks,” said a source familiar with the development of the government. ..
National Commission sources tracking post-vaccination adverse events said, “Data analyzed by the Government Commission show that South Asians are more likely to develop thrombosis and coagulation after vaccination than Western countries. It also suggests that it may be genetically low. “
According to sources, covaxin has not yet been associated with or associated with blood clotting events in India. If such an incident is reported within 28 days, the government can issue a recommendation.
“People need to be aware of symptoms such as severe headaches, seizures, vomiting, stomach pain, and shortness of breath after taking Covishield,” sources said.
To date, India has considered more than 700 post-vaccination adverse events. According to a presentation to the National AEFI Commission, 617 serious and serious (including death) adverse events occurred after vaccination (AEFI) during the meeting held on March 31st.
As of March 29, a total of 180 deaths (29.2%) have been reported nationwide after vaccination. The complete documentation is only available in 236 (38.3%) cases.
Click here for India Today.in Completely covers the coronavirus pandemic.
Pictures Credit