Additional precautions you need to take





COVID-19 is a highly contagious viral infection that primarily affects the respiratory system. The SARS-CoV-2 virus has been mutated several times since its outbreak. Previously, the case fatality rate of previous coronavirus strains was fairly low. However, frequent mutations result in much higher case mortality. The highly toxic mutant COVID-19 strain tends to infect more rapidly, causing a rapidly evolving pandemic. Diabetics need special attention because the pandemic disrupts their daily lives. People with diabetes cannot see a doctor as often as before before a pandemic. Therefore, people with diabetes need to control their blood sugar levels at home to avoid being infected with the toxic COVID-19. Read again- Safe and effective anti-Covid drug: Delhi Hospital administers DRDO 2-DG 10,000 times Complications of COVID-19 in diabetics Impact of COVID-19 on people in Diabetes Initially unknown. However, with the proliferation of diabetics infected with COVID-19, evidence of complications for people in this group is emerging. However, diabetes is not always at risk of being infected with the virus. However, people with diabetes are at increased risk of developing serious complications when infected with COVID-19. According to one study, complications can be exacerbated when people with diabetes and obesity get COVID-19 infection. Read again- Free Postcovid-19 Treatment for Everyone in Uttar Pradesh: Yogia Ditianas Uncontrolled sugar content, underlying health problems increase risk People with diabetes with uncontrolled sugar content are at increased risk of developing complications related to: COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection).. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels weaken the immune system and reduce the body’s ability to fight infections. However, if diabetes is properly managed, the risk of aggravation with COVID-19 may be low. People with diabetes also have other underlying complications. Therefore, these underlying complications increase the risk of increasing COVID-19-related complications. These complications can be fatal. Read again- Blockade extended for another week in Delhi, despite a decline in Covid cases COVID-19 Self-care for diabetics during a pandemic The corona pandemic affects almost everyone in the world. Diabetics are also seriously affected.People with diabetes can easily do it with some self-care tips Control blood sugar at home. People with diabetes are advised to include the following tips in their lifestyle to control their blood sugar levels. Stay active at home and walk indoors for at least 20 minutes. Also, do yoga to control your blood sugar.

Take your medicine as directed by your doctor.

Eat a balanced diet and be well hydrated. Eat small, frequent meals. Avoid sweets and fried foods.

Includes a diet rich in green leafy vegetables and fiber.

Maintain proper hygiene. Wash or disinfect your hands frequently. Maintaining a social distance from others, Face mask In a public place.

Stay motivated and positive. Although the pandemic has caused damage, it can only be defeated by maintaining proper hygiene and social distance. (This article was written by Dr. Senthil Raja, an endocrinologist at SKS Hospital) Release date: May 17, 2021 9:59 am



