None of the universities that require the COVID vaccine accept adaptive immunity as an alternative: Report

However, studies show that previous infections with the virus, including its mutants, provide sustained immunity.

More than 200 universities across the country have announced in recent weeks that they will require students to get the COVID vaccine and return to campus this fall, adding more campuses to the list every day.

Curiously, most teachers and staff are exempt from the same vaccine obligations. list Is maintained by Higher Education Chronicle.

In effect, campus leaders force students to vaccinate, despite being shown to be far less vulnerable to COVID-19, but pass to older vulnerable employees. Is given.

To make matters worse, college leaders acquired instead of vaccines, even though experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci himself, discovered that previous infections with the virus provided sustained immunity containing the variant. Refusing to accept immunity.

All this is explained in detail in a recent home page article. Release Along Epoch Times, Report that none of the universities in need of the vaccine offer a COVID antibody exemption:

“Currently, no school accepts acquired immunity as an exemption from vaccination obligations, despite evidence that previous infections provide widespread and lasting protection from the virus. Epoch Times Review of the Vaccine Obligation Notices and Immunization Requirements page for over 130 universities. “

Campus staff also do not explain their reasons.

“Of the four dozen schools contacted for this article, only a handful provided direct answers as to why immunity given by infection was not considered exempt. When asked for an answer, some schools said they couldn’t provide any further information, while others said they couldn’t provide any further information. He said he was still finalizing their policy. ” Epoch Times report..

Campus leaders can point out the vague, nasty flow of innate immunity at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Obtaining COVID-19 may provide a natural protection known as immunity. Current evidence shows that reinfection with the virus that causes COVID-19 is rare 90 days after the initial infection. However, experts are not sure how long this protection will last, and the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 far outweighs the benefits of natural immunity, “CDC said. Says. state On that website.

But Epoch Times Point out The statement states, “Protection from acquired immunity significantly reduces the risk of COVID-19 faced by non-immunized people. The clear intention of this statement is to infect and immunize instead of vaccination. It’s to warn people who may be considering getting it. “

Epoch Times Next, cite studies and doctors who said that innate immunity is a very strong defender against COVID and is in fact probably more powerful than vaccines.

“A study funded by the National Institutes of Health reported that 95% of people previously infected with COVID-19 had lasting immunity to the CCP virus for up to eight months.” .. “… According to Pfizer, efficacy drops from 95% to 91% in 6 months. According to the company, the effectiveness of the Moderna vaccine drops to 90% after 6 months.”

Epoch Times Also Report Doctors agree, studies have shown that acquired immunity is just as good, if not better, than vaccines.

In addition to sustained protection, acquired immunity to the CCP virus is effective against the mutant, according to a NIH-funded study led by Dr. Anthony Fauci and published in late March. The immune system cells of people with acquired immunity “can recognize virtually all mutations in the mutants studied” and “should provide protection against new mutations.” … “Naturally acquired immunity is better than what this vaccine can provide. Therefore, students who have experienced an infection and COVID-19 should be exempt from vaccination,” said the University of Toronto Clinical Laboratory Medicine and HC Tenenbaum, a professor of pathological biology, said. Epoch Times. “The scientific literature has a huge amount of evidence that the vast majority of people have lasting immunity when they get a COVID and recover. Jay, a professor of medicine at Stanford University. Batacharya said at a roundtable meeting with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in March. “Even if you re-infect later, it’s very likely that it will be less severe than the first time. So, yeah, it’s the same as any other coronavirus. If you get infected, you get immunity. And it lasts for a while. It’s not forever, but it lasts for a while. “ In the same roundtable, infectious disease epidemiologist and professor of theoretical epidemiology at the University of Oxford’s Faculty of Zoology, Sunetra Gupta, is strange to stick to the idea that some public health experts are uncertain. Mentioned the method. Permanent adaptive immunity after infection with the CCP virus. “What do scientists do in such a situation? They looked around other viruses and four other viruses were circulating, but the coronavirus is very well from the research already done. We knew we could get immunity in a similar way, “Gupta said. “You make antibodies … and they protect you forever, especially from severe illness and death. They cannot prevent reinfection, but they protect you from severe illness and death.”

To make matters worse, some reports suggest that the side effects of the vaccine are more common in people who are already infected with COVID.

For students who do not want to be forced to inject a COVID vaccine approved only under an emergency use authorization for the CDC, applying for an exemption seems to be the only option, especially if the COVID is already positive.

“In most cases, students can request a vaccination exemption for medical or religious reasons, and students who are fully enrolled in a remote program do not need to be vaccinated,” CNBC reports.

