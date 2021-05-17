Premature boys age four and a half years earlier than men, McMaster’s study shows

A new study from McMaster University shows that boys born under a kilogram are miraculous, but not as old as girls.

The researchers tracked a group of babies with very low birth weight (ELBW) and babies of normal weight. They found that premature or “premature” boys, at least biologically, age 4.6 years earlier than boys of normal birth weight born at the same time.

Ryan Van Lieshout, the first author of the study, said there were no differences between the girls’ birth weight groups.

“I know it looks like it’s in my early to mid thirties, [ELBW men] It has been accelerating for about four and a half years, “Rieshout told CBC News.

“The marker we use to measure it is not a predictor of lifespan. Otherwise, people will always use it personally and pay for it. An estimate of the amount of aging we think we have done, but it may not correlate with early mortality.

“It tends to correlate with early onset, such as chronic illness, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes.”

Ryan Van Leeshout, the first author of the study, a physician, and an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral neuroscience at McMaster University’s Michael G. DeGlute School of Medicine. (Submitted by Ryan Van Lieshout)

In a study published in a journal Pediatrics Today, researchers point out that the rate of aging can be affected by the treatment of physiological stress in prenatal boys and the neonatal intensive care unit in hospitals after the boy is born. ..

“We are not completely convinced [why preemie boys age faster as men] But we think that’s because boys at birth tend to be more sensitive or vulnerable to stress that occurs during pregnancy and early after childbirth, “Rieshout said. ..

“We know that infants of preterm males are more likely to die and have serious medical problems at birth … Therefore, more treatment is needed.

“So it could be the fact that they are experiencing a great deal of physiological stress during pregnancy and the postpartum period, and because they are more vulnerable to it, it is possible a series of bodies. It causes physical and physiological changes that lead to accelerated aging as we have observed. “

Research began in 1977 with McMaster and HHS

This information comes from the world’s oldest longitudinal study of ELBW babies that has been tracked since the study began at McMaster and Hamilton Health Sciences in 1977.

Researchers use an epigenetic clock to examine the genes of 45 babies with ELBW and 47 genes that had normal birth weight between the ages of 30 and 35. I compared the ages. This was controlled due to chronic health problems and sensory impairment.

Reesehout said previous studies have shown that ELBW boys are more sensitive to prenatal stress than ELBW girls.

“This certainly highlights the need to monitor the health of preterm survivors throughout their lives, and more research needs to be done,” he said.

Reesehout, a physician at McMaster University’s Michael G. DeGlute School of Medicine and an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral neuroscience, said the findings pre-warned men with ELBW and promoted healthy aging. He emphasized the need to be able to actively mitigate the risks of.

“These markers appear upstream of the onset of chronic disease. These markers can be used to prevent the onset of the disease and improve people’s health,” said Reesehout. I will.

“Men born under 1,000 grams should talk to their doctor about this and work with doctors, loved ones, and anyone else as a resource to help them lead a more active lifestyle. . “

He said that optimizing adult health includes a balanced diet, avoidance of smoking, proper sleep and exercise, stress management, cognitive stimulation, and the development of strong social networks.

This study was supported by the Canadian Institute of Health.