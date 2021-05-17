World Hypertension Day: Learn about its symptoms, warning signs, and treatment





Especially now in our quest for a healthy life Pandemic, We consciously support our body and try to read aloud how we can better understand it.on World hypertension day Today we need to understand this situation. This can cause a variety of other health problems, including stroke, vision loss, dementia, heart attack, and chronic kidney disease. According to Dr. Samanjoy Mukherjee, a cardiac science consultant at HCMCT Manipal Hospitals in Dwarka, New Delhi, another name for hypertension is hypertension. “Many people who suffer from high blood pressure are unaware of it because they may be asymptomatic. Often people only know after having a heart attack or stroke,” he says. indianexpress.com.. Risk factor *age: With age, the risk of high blood pressure increases. Older people are more likely to have high blood pressure. By about 64 years, high blood pressure is more common in men, but women are more likely to develop it after age 65. * Salt intake: Excess salt and insufficient potassium in the diet keep more water in the body and raise blood pressure directly. * Obesity and overweight: As you gain weight, you need more blood to supply your tissues with oxygen and nutrients, which somehow leads to an increased risk of high blood pressure. * Poor eating habits: Reduce salt intake. It is advisable to eat green leafy vegetables and fruits. * Alcohol consumption and tobacco consumption: Smoking, chewing, or drinking alcohol can quickly and temporarily increase your blood pressure. Chemicals in tobacco can damage the inner walls of the arterial wall, narrowing the arterial wall and increasing the risk of heart disease. * Stress and anxiety: Due to their busy lives, people do not have time for themselves and suffer from stress and tension, which further leads to the problem of high blood pressure. * Genetics: Family history of hypertension. Eating just four celery stalks a day can reduce high blood pressure. (Photo: PIXTA) Symptomatology High blood pressure is asymptomatic until other organs are seriously affected. However, you can note the following: –Severe headache

–Blurred vision

-shortness of breath

– Malaise

-nausea

-nosebleed processing The best remedy is to make a healthy change in your lifestyle. Doctors advise that you should take a step-by-step approach, starting with a diet, weight loss, lifestyle changes, and medications as needed. medicine If you sometimes feel that your blood pressure is rising, your doctor may suggest some medications that lower your blood pressure normally. Health foods to include in the diet 1. Banana: Fruits that are easy to peel off are not only sweet and low in sodium, but also rich in potassium, which helps lower blood pressure. Add them to cereals, cakes, breads, smoothies and milkshakes to get more bananas into your diet.

2. Spinach: This green leafy vegetable is low in calories, high in fiber, and rich in nutrients such as potassium, folic acid, and magnesium, which are important ingredients for lowering and maintaining blood pressure levels.

3. Celery: Healthcare professionals have used celery to reduce high blood pressure for many years. Eating just four celery stalks a day can reduce high blood pressure. It contains a phytochemical called phthalide, which relaxes the muscle tissue of the arterial wall, increases blood flow and lowers blood pressure.

4. Avocado: Oleic acid in avocado can lower high blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Avocado also contains potassium and folic acid, which are essential for heart health. It is rich in vitamins A, K, B and E and is rich in dietary fiber.

5. Beetroot: This vegetable is rich in nitrates, relaxing blood vessels and improving blood flow. Drinking a glass of beet juice can lower your blood pressure by 5 points. “Most people avoid consulting a doctor because of the common symptoms they experience with heart disease. If you experience symptoms such as shortness of breath, agitation, dizziness, chest pain, neck pain, rapid or arrhythmia. It’s important to see a doctor, “advises Dr. Mukherjee. Follow us for more lifestyle news: Twitter: Lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

..





