Diagnosis and treatment of nanotechnology and COVID-19

With the development of nano biosensors Nanoparticle-based vaccine Pharmaceuticals have paved the way for better management of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.Articles recently published in the journal ACS Biomaterial Science & Engineering, Scientists reviewed recent advances in nanotechnology-based diagnostic and therapeutic interventions against human coronavirus.

Background

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causative agent of COVID-19, is an enveloped, single-stranded positive-sense RNA virus with 50 other deadly members. Shares more than% sequence similarity. Human coronavirus family including SARS-CoV and Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV).

SARS-CoV-2 spreads from person to person, primarily through large respiratory droplets. However, several recent studies have shown the potential for airborne transmission through small respiratory aerosols.

SARS-CoV-2 infection begins with the binding of viral peplomer to the angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor in the host cell. Upon binding of the receptor, the peplomer is proteolytically activated by the host cell protease TMPRSS2, resulting in dissociation of the spike S1 / S2 subunits and fusion of the viral envelope with the host cell membrane.

The respiratory virus SARS-CoV-2 primarily affects the upper respiratory tract and causes mild to severe lung disease. However, the virus can infect other important organs and cause a wide range of clinical complications, including cardiovascular, nerve, gastrointestinal, liver, and kidney damage.

Nanomaterials in the diagnosis of viral infections

Molecular techniques such as reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) are considered the gold standard for diagnosing SARS-CoV-2 infection. However, the accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity of RT-PCR are strictly dependent on the genetic consistency of the virus. The appearance of new mutations in the target viral component may affect the diagnostic efficiency of RT-PCR.

In COVID-19’s image-based clinical diagnostics, nanomaterials have emerged as promising substrates due to their unique optical, electronic, magnetic, and mechanical properties. Nanomaterials proposed for virus detection include metals, silica, and polymer nanoparticles, quantum dots, and carbon nanotubes.

Nanobio hybrid platform

Nanomaterials can bind to specific viral components such as nucleic acids and proteins to develop nanobio-hybrid tools for detecting viral infections. In this approach, multivalued nanobased probes are used for signal transduction.

A colorimetric device using silver nanoparticles as a colorimetric substrate was developed to detect MERS-CoV nuclear acid. Similarly, gold nanoparticles and quantum dot-based immunosensors have been developed to detect avian coronavirus infections. Such immunosensor-based methods show higher accuracy and sensitivity than ELISA, and faster turnaround time.

To detect tricoronavirus, immunochromatographic strips have been developed that use a conjugate of virus spike-specific monoclonal antibody and colloidal gold as a tracer. Similarly, immunochromatography was developed to accurately detect SARS-CoV-2. In these assays, a piece of paper is coated with gold nanoparticles and a virus-specific antibody conjugate in the first row. The second line uses a capture antibody for coating. For detection, place the biological sample on the strip and place the protein of interest on the membrane. After the viral antigen binds to the nanoparticle-antibody conjugate, the entire complex flows through the strip and is immobilized by the capture antibody in the second row. This will display a colored line.

To monitor the interaction of spikes with ACE2, an energy transfer system was developed using recombinant spike RBDs bound to fluorescent quantum dots, gold nanoparticles, and cells expressing GFP-tagged ACE2. Similarly, advanced field-effect transistor biosensors have been developed using graphene sheets bound to specific anti-SARS-CoV-2 spike antibodies. This biosensor is used for ultrasensitive sensing and detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigen.

Microfluidic device

In microfluidic devices, polymer, glass, or paper-based chips are secured in reaction chambers and microchannels. The device uses capillary force, vacuum force, or electrokinetic force to mix and separate liquid samples.

Recently, a smartphone-based microfluidic platform was developed for colorimetric detection of antibodies against HIV infection. This platform consists of ZnO nanorods and polydimethylsiloxane.

Nanomaterials in the treatment of viral infections

Nanomaterials such as silver colloid, titanium dioxide, and diphyllin nanoparticles are considered promising antiviral and drug delivery platforms for effective control of coronavirus infections.

Nano-based gene therapy

Small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) are very efficient at reducing replication of RNA viruses such as coronavirus. Effectiveness of SiRNA-based therapy is strictly dependent on the specific targeting of the viral sequence of interest and the target cell delivery of the therapeutic siRNA. In this regard, non-toxic and biocompatible nanocarriers composed of polymers, lipids, polymer / lipid hybrid nanoparticles, nanohydrogels, silica, dendrimers, iron oxide nanoparticles, or gold nanoparticles are promising. Considered as a siRNA delivery platform. These nanocarriers can improve the stability of siRNA by preventing enzymatic degradation.

Polymer / lipid nanocarriers have shown promising results for the loading of inhalable antiviral siRNAs in the lung and the delivery of aerosol-based antiviral siRNAs. Similarly, cholesterol-bound lipid nanoparticles have shown high efficacy in the delivery of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines.

Nano-based immunotherapy

The nanoparticle morphology of immunomodulators has shown promising results in that it regulates the function of immune components and reduces the toxicity associated with immunomodulation. In addition, nanoparticles such as dendrimers, liposomes, carbon nanotubes, polymer-based materials, and inorganic nanoparticles can be combined with several antigens to more strongly activate the immune system.

Nano-based vaccine

Antiviral nanoparticles have been used as potential immunostimulants for vaccine development. For example, gold nanoparticles bound to transmissible gastroenteritis virus have been used to activate macrophages, induce interferon production, and increase anti-coronavirus. Neutralizing antibody Level of vaccinated animals. Similarly, conjugates of ribonucleic acid and ferritin-based nanoparticles have been used as molecular chaperones to develop vaccines against MERS-CoV. Vaccines have been shown to induce a strong T cell response and promote interferon production.

Today, nanotechnology is playing an increasingly important role in antiviral therapy for coronavirus. Nanomaterials have been specially developed to improve the delivery of biotherapy across physiological barriers. A wide range of potential nanodevices, including nanosensors, nanobased vaccines, and smart nanomedicines, offer great hope for combating current and future mutant versions of the coronavirus.