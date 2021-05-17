Middle-aged women should check their blood pressure regularly to avoid a heart attack: Study





Women with mildly elevated blood pressure in their early 40s have twice the risk of acute coronary syndrome in their 50s compared to women with normal blood pressure-suggesting the results of the study. The study was published in World hypertension day The European Journal of Preventive Cardiology is a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). “Even if you feel healthy, women need to have their blood pressure measured by a primary care physician and repeated regularly, depending on their level,” said Esther Klin, a research author at the University of Bergen in Norway. Dr. Guerande said. “People with other risk factors for heart disease, such as obesity, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, pregnancy complications, and parents with high blood pressure, need more intense monitoring.” Previous studies suggest that high blood pressure is a stronger risk factor for heart disease in women than in men. In addition, young and middle-aged women have lower blood pressure on average than men, yet the threshold for diagnosing hypertension is the same for men and women. This study investigated whether mild hypertension (130-139 / 80-89 mmHg) was a stronger risk factor for acute coronary syndrome in women than in men. Blood pressure was measured in 6,381 women and 5,948 men who participated in the community-based Hordaland Health Survey at the age of 41. Heart attacks were recorded during a 16-year follow-up period. Researchers have found that a slight increase in blood pressure in women doubles the risk of acute coronary syndrome in middle age. This association was not seen in men after adjusting for other cardiovascular risk factors. Dr. Klingerand said: “Our analysis found that mild increases in blood pressure affect the risk of acute coronary syndrome in a gender-specific manner. The results show that high blood pressure has a particularly negative effect on the female heart. Add evidence. “ Dr. Klingerland said the findings probably reflect the differences between women and men in how arterioles respond to high blood pressure, but this needs further investigation. She states: “Young women have lower blood pressure on average than men, but after 30 years, women’s blood pressure rises sharply. Because the high blood pressure threshold is the same for men and women, young women actually have high blood pressure. Before being diagnosed, it is a relatively large increase compared to men. “ Dr. Klingerand concludes: “Women need to know their blood pressure. To maintain normal blood pressure, it is advisable to maintain a normal weight, maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly. In addition, smoking It is advisable to avoid excessive intake of blood pressure and alcohol and salt. “ Professor Brian Williams, ESC Chair of European Hypertension Guidelines 2 and Medical Chair of the University College London, UK, said: The risk of heart disease, the cardiovascular risk associated with middle-aged hypertension, is of greater importance in men than in women, but this study does not, even with a mild increase in blood pressure in early women. We must not ignore middle age, which suggests that this is the case. ” Follow more stories above Facebook And twitter This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.

