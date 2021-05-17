What is the price of Idaho’s vaccine repellent? COVID-19’is with us … forever’

Herd immunity.

Since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in Idaho, the two-word phrase has been a high goal for scientists, doctors, politicians and others. This is a result that provides the best hope for stopping the deadly and rapidly spreading virus that has become dysfunctional. Killed the economy and more than 500,000 Americans.

And now it is clear that herd immunity does not occur in Idaho.

The state recently rejected 75% of its weekly COVID-19 vaccine allocation due to a sharp drop in demand. And it already owns one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Just over one-third of Aida Juan has begun the vaccination process, despite its widespread availability.

Dr. Ted Eppary, President and Chief Executive Officer of Idaho’s Family Medicine Residents and a member of the Central District Health Commission, said: Telephone interview with Idaho Legislature. “It will last forever with us and around us.

“Neither Idaho nor the country gains herd immunity.”

According to public health experts, with the help of three vaccines that have been granted an emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, it is possible to “return to normal” by combining these injections with the immunity that recovery from the virus brings. was.

Instead, vaccine hesitation prevents Idaho from chasing the thresholds needed for herd immunity.

Also, as the number of cases of COVID-19 is declining, state and local governments are accelerating the resumption, despite the emergence of more variants of the virus.

It raises the question: what will happen next?

Without herd immunity, Americans need to adapt the coronavirus to new realities as part of their daily lives. This is the same as in the past year, but with fewer precautionary restrictions and obligations.

Fighting Idaho Immunization Rate

Weekly vaccinations in Idaho have fallen 55% since their peak in early April, which targeted all adults. Only 35% of the state’s total population is fully or partially vaccinated. This is despite the fact that from mid-March, Governor Brad Little began accelerating eligibility as vaccine reservations were no longer filled.

A total of about 88,000 vaccines were delivered to Idaho during the week of May 2, but state donors only requested about 25% of them, according to state vaccination program manager Sarah Leeds. It was.

In the week of May 9, state healthcare providers demanded about 38% of the dose provided.

Residents over the age of 65 were vaccinated in early February. All adults were eligible on April 5, but health departments in some areas began booking even earlier.

In Idaho, vaccine intake is steadily declining, rather than accelerating with higher eligibility numbers.

The provider gave about 96,000 doses a week from April 4th to 10th, but only 78,000 doses the following week. That number has declined for the fourth straight week, reaching 43,000 in the week leading up to May 8, the latest week of available data.

According to the Idaho Ministry of Health, only 45% of the state’s population over the age of 16 has been vaccinated at least once, which is almost 13 points lower than the national average.

Overall, the state administers about 65,000 vaccines per 100,000 inhabitants, which is significantly lower than in many other states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In New Mexico, for example, more than 94,000 doses are given per 100,000 people. Only five states, Wyoming, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi, have lower rates than Idaho.

Initial estimates have shown that herd immunity may be possible if 60% to 70% of the population is immunized, but Epiperly said that the emergence of new mutants was the original strain. He pointed out that it may be more contagious than, or that vaccine protection may be partially circumvented, raising the threshold.

Kimberly Link, Boise-based Central District Health Infectious Disease Management Manager, said the threshold could exceed 80%.

According to the CDC and WHO, magic numbers vary from disease to disease and are difficult to identify. In the case of measles, herd immunity required about 95% of the population to be vaccinated. For polio, the threshold was about 80%.

On Wednesday, the CDC recommended the Pfizer vaccine for use at ages 12-15, after the FDA approved it for that age group on Monday. So far, Aida Juan (about 16% of the population) under the age of 11 is not eligible for vaccination. This means that if everyone is vaccinated, up to 84% of the population can be vaccinated.

If the virus continues to circulate and new variants continue to be developed, plans to completely eliminate them may never be developed.

Exacerbating the problem is the fact that people who are already fed up with public health restrictions may be reluctant to wait until a sufficient number of people are vaccinated before returning to normal. ..

In Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has linked the state’s reopening plans to the proportion of the vaccinated population. Other states, such as Washington, do so in part.

In Idaho, health officials have shown linking resumption to state infection levels. On Tuesday, health officials and Governor Brad Little removed the recommendation to limit meetings to 50 or less because of reduced cases and hospitalizations. On Thursday, after the CDC withdrew most of its mask recommendations for vaccinated people, Central District Health withdrew public health recommendations that provided recommendations such as mask usage.

And on Friday, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean lifted the city’s mask mandate and collection restrictions.

At a press conference in April, Las Duke, director of Central District Health, said: 29. “Rather, what we see in infection rates will be a major consideration.”

At a press conference on Tuesday, Health Director Dave Jeppesen emphasized that the state is closely tracking hospitalizations, not immunization rates.

Idaho has had an average of 160 new COVID-19 cases per day from the past week to Friday. IDHW reported that as of Wednesday, 82 patients had been hospitalized and 33 were in the intensive care unit.

These numbers have declined from an average of over 1,600 cases per day and nearly 500 hospitalizations during the peak of December.

“What has been our North Star from the beginning and will continue to be our North Star is the number of cases we actually go to the hospital and whether our healthcare system is strained.” Jeppesen said.

Following the CDC’s decision, major companies doing business in Idaho, such as Wal-Mart, Costco, and Trader Joe’s, have stopped requiring shoppers to wear masks.

Jurisdictions in other regions are also relaxing precautions.

The Nampa City Council has granted permission to “fully reopen” the Ford Idaho Center, an indoor arena that can accommodate up to 12,000 people.

“I’ll open it and let people make those decisions,” Nampa City Council member Sandy Levy said at a public meeting on May 3. People get sick and people die. These things only happen in life and we have to accept them. “

“It could be blown away by a big fire again.”

If the virus is not completely eradicated, the nature of the pandemic can change.

“The virus can be more endemic than epidemic,” Dr. Skyblue, a doctor of serrated epidemiology and infectious diseases, told Statesman. “Endemic” refers to a disease or condition that is regularly seen in a population, while “epidemic” refers to a disease that prevails at a particular time.

Continuous circulation of coronavirus strains is a problem, especially for Aidahoan, who cannot be vaccinated due to allergies to components of the vaccine, or for people with immunodeficiency whose vaccine efficacy is not yet known. There is a possibility that

“For vulnerable people because they can’t get enough vaccinations, that means they need to live a more cautious life,” Eppary said. “These high-risk groups must live most of their lives with great caution about their social activities and those around them. We are not excluded from the social stage. , I’m going to pivot to this management stage. “

Infectious disease management manager Link says that achieving immunity for the entire population is “very, very challenging” given the amount of vaccine hesitation in the state, but all the extras to be vaccinated. He told Statesman that people make a difference.

“I don’t think this is an all-or-nothing approach,” she said. “Every step we take in that direction will be beneficial to us.”

In nearby Washington, the state is experiencing a fourth wave as many unvaccinated people aged 40-59 are hospitalized.

“We can’t be content with this virus, nor can we be content with not being vaccinated,” Eppary said. “If you make this smolder, you may be blown away by a big fire again.”