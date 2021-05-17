Ultrasound zapping nerves reduces drug-resistant blood pressure-ScienceDaily





When short pulses of ultrasound were sent to nerves near the kidneys, blood pressure in people whose high blood pressure did not respond to the drug’s triple cocktail resulted in a clinically meaningful drop, with Columbia University Bageros Medical Surgery University. A new study led by a New York researcher has been reported-elders.

In a clinical trial of this procedure, called renal denervation, daytime blood pressure decreased by 8 points after 2 months, compared to a 3 point decrease in patients treated with the sham procedure. Nocturnal blood pressure decreased by an average of 8.3 points in the treatment group, compared to 1.8 points in the fake group. “For patients with drug-resistant hypertension, an 8-point reduction in blood pressure will almost certainly help reduce the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and other adverse heart events if maintained with long-term follow-up.” Said Ajay Kirtane, MD, a medical professor at Columbia University’s Bageros Medical College, an intervention cardiologist at the New York Elderly Church / Columbia University Irving Medical Center, and a co-principal investigator in the study. “These results suggest that renal denervation may be an important add-on to medication, including those who have difficulty managing some medications to control hypertension. I am. “ Data from this trial, called RADIANCE-HTN TRIO, were presented at a conference of the American College of Cardiology on May 16 at the same time. Lancet.. This treatment is still and has not been approved for use by the FDA and is only available through clinical trials. In this study, patients will be followed for 5 years to determine if the decrease in blood pressure will be maintained over the long term. Need for additional hypotensive therapy About two-thirds of people taking medication to lower their blood pressure can control their condition. However, in others, the drug does not work or people do not take it as directed. “There are various effective medicines to lower blood pressure, but many people need to take some medicines to control high blood pressure, which can cause side effects. In addition, many People simply don’t want to take additional medications and are inadequately compliant with them, “says Kirtane. “It is clear that additional therapeutic approaches are needed to allow patients to control their blood pressure.” Why renal denervation? The kidneys affect blood pressure by controlling the amount of water in the bloodstream (more water = more pressure) and acting as the central signaling center for other systems that regulate blood pressure. Minimally invasive surgery, renal denervation, uses ultrasonic energy to block signals from the hyperactive nerves of the renal arteries. Treatment is through a catheter that runs through the arteries in the legs. Targeting these nerves is not a new idea for treating hypertension. Some existing drugs reduce renal nerve activity to lower blood pressure. “But unlike drugs that only work when taken, renal denervation is always an” on “treatment,” says Kirtane. Early studies of renal denervation had several deficiencies, including lack of appropriate controls, measurement of participants’ blood pressure variability, and frequent changes in background dosing, making the results difficult to interpret. Research mechanism In this study, researchers tested the efficacy and safety of a device that irradiates nerve fibers that move near the renal arteries with a few short ultrasounds. The study included adults with moderate to severe hypertension despite taking three or more antihypertensive drugs. All patients were switched to the same dosing regimen due to hypertension. (To aid patient adherence, participants took one pill, a combination of three commonly used antihypertensive drugs.) “In our study, 80% of patients continued to take medication as directed, which is a good compliance rate, but still means that 1 in 5 patients did not adhere to the medication regimen. I will, “adds Kirtane. Of the 136 patients whose blood pressure remained high after 4 weeks with the new regimen, 69 were treated with renal denervation and 67 received sham treatment. Previous studies of patients with less severe hypertension who were not taking antihypertensive drugs have shown that renal denervation is more effective than sham treatment in lowering blood pressure. “Additional research is needed to determine if this treatment is effective in other groups, including elderly patients with high blood pressure and patients with chronic kidney disease,” said Kirtane.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos