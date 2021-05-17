Patients can now access their health data online on demand

When Anna Ramsey suffered a relapse of juvenile dermatomyositis, she feared that it could lead to chemotherapeutic treatment that could jeopardize her already vulnerable immune system in the midst of a pandemic. ..

A resident of Los Angeles waited three days for blood test results to appear on the online patient portal, but she didn’t understand them. After an uneasy night, she gave up and emailed the doctor, who returned the explanation and plans.

For Ramsey, now 24, this system was a blessing. She appreciates the quick access to her test results, but said she has an understandable interpretation “even if it takes a few days longer.”

Patients had long legal rights to their medical records, but often had to pay, wait weeks, or sift through a large amount of paper. However, on April 5, federal regulations came into force, requiring healthcare providers to allow patients like Ramsey to access their health information electronically, on demand, without delay, for free. It was. Many patients may find that their doctor’s clinical records, test results, and other medical data are posted on the electronic portal as soon as they become available.

Proponents have foretold this rule as a long-awaited opportunity for patients to manage their data and health.

“This level the stadium,” he said. Yan Walker, Co-founder OpenNotes, A group that encourages providers to share notes with patients. “10 years ago, medical records belonged to doctors.”

However, the rule development was not always smooth, as doctors knew that patients might see the information before they saw it. Like Ramsey, some patients were distressed to see the test results dropped on the portal without a doctor’s explanation. A group of doctors also said they were confused and concerned about whether they could exempt adolescents who didn’t want to show confidential information to their parents, or whether they had to break their trust. ..

The new rules allow patients to access their health records via the smartphone app. It also prevents healthcare providers from withholding information from other healthcare providers or healthcare information technology companies when patients want to share information. (Privacy rules under the Health Insurance Interoperability and Accountability Act, which restricts the sharing of personal health information outside the clinic, will continue to apply, but privacy advocates will share data with consumer apps. Patients who choose to do so warn that they endanger their data.)

Studies have shown that sharing notes has many benefits. Patients who read the notes have a better understanding of their health, better remember their treatment plans, and are more likely to stick to their dosing plans. Non-white, elderly, or poorly educated patients will benefit most.

For Sarah Ford with multiple sclerosis, reading a doctor’s notes helps her make the most of each visit and feel informed.

“I don’t like going to the office and feeling like I don’t know what’s going on,” said a 34-year-old Pittsburgh resident. If she wants to try a new drug or treatment, read her previous notes and be ready to discuss it with her doctor.

Most doctors who share notes with patients think it’s a good idea, but this policy has its drawbacks. According to a recent study, half of doctors report less frank notes after being exposed to patients.In another study, 1 in 10 patients Offended or judged After reading the notes.

Lead author of the study, Dr. Leonor Fernandez A member of the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center said there was “a legacy of a particular way of expressing things in medicine that didn’t really take into account how it was read as a patient.”

“Maybe you can rethink some of these,” she said. For example, instead of saying “patients are allowed to drink two glasses of wine a day”, why not write “two glasses of wine a day”? “She said.

UC San Diego Health began phasing out open notes to patients in 2018, eliminating the delay in releasing last year’s lab results. Overall, he states that neither change was a problem. Dr. Bryan Clay, Chief Medical Information Officer there.

“Most patients are agnostic, some are very confused, some are suffering or have many questions and have a lot of communication with us,” Clay said. Mr. says.

There are exceptions to the requirement to publish patient data, such as psychotherapy notes and notes that could harm the patient or someone else if published.

Dr. David BellThe President of the Adolescent Health and Medicine Association considers “substantial harm” to patients, a criterion that doctors must meet in order to withhold notes from parents of adolescent patients. I believe that is exactly unknown. Clarity is especially important for protecting teenagers living in states with less restrictive legislation regarding parental access to medical records, he said.

He added that most electronic medical records do not have the ability to separate sensitive information from other information that may help parents manage their child’s health.

Some doctors say receiving catastrophic test results without counseling can hurt patients.

Dr. James KenneryRecalling that one of his patients, an otolaryngologist in central Massachusetts, had a positive cancer biopsy result automatically pushed to the patient’s portal over the weekend, blinding both.

“We can give you bad news, but if you plan and explain, you’ll get much better results,” says Kennery.

Such incidents have not affected the majority of patients, but they are not uncommon, he said. Dr. Jack Lesneck Jr., American Medical Association. Board trustee.

He said the AMA is advocating a “fine-tuning” of the rules, including a slight delay in publishing the results of some of the most risky tests, such as diagnosing cancer. Organizations also want to make it clearer whether the harm exception applies to adolescents who may face mental distress if doctors break trust by sharing sensitive information with their parents. I think.

The office of the National Health Information Technology Coordinator, the federal agency that oversees the new rules, responded by email that it had heard of these concerns, but clinicians said it was important for patients to receive this information in a timely manner. I’m also listening from. Patients can decide whether to check the results when they receive them or wait until they can see them with their doctor.

This rule does not require parents to be granted access to protected health information if they do not yet have HIPAA-based rights.

Patient advocate Cynthia Fisher believes that there should be no exception to the immediate publication of results. Many patients want and need test results As soon as possible, and its delay can lead to worse health results. Instead of facing long waits to discuss the diagnosis with the doctor, she said the patient can now get results elsewhere.

“We can’t assume that consumers are ignorant and ignorant,” she said.

Meanwhile, hospitals and doctors are looking for ways to adapt. For example, Massachusetts General Hospital said it is developing a guide to help patients interpret the medical terminology of radiation reports. Dr. William Mehan, Neuroradiologist.

In some cases, doctors can ask patients if they want to publish the test results immediately or if they want to wait for the results to be communicated, said Jodi Daniel, a partner at law firm Crowell & Moring. Some electronic health records allow doctors to withhold test results if they match the patient’s preferences, she said.

Chantal Worzala, Health Technology Policy Consultant said more will come. “There are more conversations about the tools individuals need to access and understand their health information.”

This story was created by KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national news room that provides detailed coverage of health issues. KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KHN is the publisher of California Healthline, Editorial independent service California Healthcare Foundation..