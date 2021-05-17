A study led by Ottawa found that indigenous surgical patients faced barriers and had high mortality rates

A study led by Ottawa found that indigenous patients had a 30% higher post-surgery mortality rate than non-indigenous patients. Photo by Martin Dee / UBC

Article content Indigenous patients are more likely to die after surgery than other Canadians to repair defective hearts, transplant dysfunctional organs, or replace painful joints. New studies show that you are less likely to have the surgery you need. An Ottawa-led study published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal found that indigenous patients had a 30% higher post-surgery mortality rate than non-indigenous patients. In addition, indigenous patients were more likely to suffer from serious postoperative complications such as pneumonia. Based on a systematic review of 28 previously published studies, the CMAJ study found that indigenous people had a low rate of life-saving surgery such as kidney transplantation, heart surgery, and cesarean section, and significantly lower rates of knee and cesarean section. I found out. Hip replacement. “Here’s real data showing the actual differences in indigenous results,” said Donna, Canada’s first Inuit cardiac surgeon and one of the three indigenous physicians who helped study and write the study. Dr. May Kimmaliardjuk said.

Article content According to the authors, the study provides statistical evidence of systematic racism that First Nations, Metis, and Inuit medical patients have long complained about in Canada. Dr. Nadine Caron, the country’s first female indigenous general surgeon, who co-authored the study, said: “If you study this in more detail, you’ll find that racism is one of the key points in that Canadian indigenous people travel differently from non-indigenous peoples.” This study shows that a comprehensive national plan must be developed to improve indigenous surgical care. Dr. Jason McBicker, a Metis anesthesiologist at Ottawa Hospital and lead author of the CMAJ study, said the plan should include a commitment to collect better medical data on indigenous peoples’ experiences. Photo by Peter Duffy / Peter Duffy “With better data, we know what’s working and what’s not,” he said in an interview. “It doesn’t matter if you live in Ottawa or Shamatawa. Access to quality of care must be the same.” The study will be announced eight months after the death of a Quebec indigenous woman, Joyce Ecouen, in a hospital after filming her medical staff insulting her while seeking help. .. The incident caused anger and demanded that Canada confront systematic racism within its health system.

Article content According to a report commissioned by the BC state government in November, the state has “major problems” of racism and discrimination against indigenous peoples in health care. Eighty-four percent of the 9,000 indigenous patients surveyed said they experienced some form of discrimination. The CMAJ study was initiated to integrate all available data on indigenous surgical access and outcomes. Researchers identified 28 studies of 2.9 million patients, of which about 10% were indigenous and were able to compare indigenous surgical experience with other Canadians. .. No studies specifically addressed the Inuit or Metis population. Researchers used 20 studies to compare surgery rates and waiting times for indigenous and non-indigenous patients. Indigenous kidney transplant recipients experienced 3-7 months longer waiting times than other Canadians in two studies, whereas cesarean delivery rates in indigenous women were 3-5 in four studies. It turned out to be% lower. Three studies of diabetics found high amputation rates for indigenous patients. Indigenous patients, on the other hand, had about half the proportion of hip and knee replacements in non-indigenous patients. Photo by provided photo / Dr. Donna May Kimarialjuk Researchers have found that both urban and geographically isolated indigenous peoples do not experience more effective surgical care than other Canadians, even at the expense of more serious illness. ..

Article content Indigenous peoples suffer more health problems than other Canadians, according to a CMAJ study, reflecting disparities in social determinants of health such as income, education, housing, employment and food security. Studies show that these disparities are evidence of both colonialism and dire government policy. The study showed that quality surgery requires screening and diagnosis, in addition to hospital access and follow-up appointments. All of these are challenges when Canadian indigenous peoples are culturally diverse and widely distributed. Many live in remote northern communities. “But these are challenges in high-income countries, and we are imprinting the word’universal insurance’on our currency,” said Dr. Caron. According to her, the COVID-19 pandemic shows that the healthcare system can change rapidly to provide efficient, high-quality virtual care when it matters to all Canadians. She wants the same urgency given to indigenous patients.

