Studies suggest that aspirin may help protect the brain from pollution victims





Long-term exposure to air pollution has many health consequences, including: Accelerate brain aging And increase Risk of dementia.. Currently, new studies suggest that short-term exposure to polluted air is possible, even at levels generally considered “acceptable.” Impairs the mental abilities of the elderly. Scientists have studied 954 men with an average age of 69 living in the Boston metropolitan area. Men were tested using the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) at the beginning of the study and several times over the next 28 days. This is a widely used cognitive test. The test includes simple questions such as “What year is this year?” You need to do tasks such as back-calculating from 100 to 7 asking, “What season is it now?” Correctly answering less than 25 of the 30 questions suggests mild dementia. Over the course of a month, researchers measured air levels of soot and other particulate matter up to 2.5 microns in diameter, small enough to enter the lungs and enter the bloodstream, called PM 2.5. There is no safe level for PM 2.5, but the Environmental Protection Agency considers air to be acceptable if it is less than 12 micrograms per cubic meter. During the test period, Boston’s PM2.5 levels averaged 10.77. The higher the PM 2.5, the lower the test score will be consistently lower. In the week with the highest levels of air pollution, men were 63% more likely to score less than 25 in the MMSE than in the weeks with the lowest levels. This study adjusted for age, body mass index, coronary heart disease, diabetes, drinking, smoking, hypertension, and other factors in nature aging.

Dr. Andrea A. Baccalelli, senior author of the Columbia Merman School of Public Health and professor of environmental science, said these short-term effects could be reversible. “When air pollution is reduced, the brain restarts and returns to normal, but when repeated, these episodes cause long-term damage to the brain.” “Some of these particles come from natural resources such as soil and sea salts such as pollen,” added Dr. Baccarelli. “We will never be completely free from them. But what is produced by humans is much worse. Fortunately, we have the technology to further reduce air pollution. By the way. “ In a finding that researchers said was “intriguing,” they found that men taking NSAIDs (aspirin and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) were partially protected from the negative cognitive effects of pollution. I found that there is. They speculate that NSAIDs may reduce the inflammatory response to contaminants in the brain and nervous system. “This is an impressive study,” said Robert M. Builder, a professor of psychiatry and psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the study. However, he said the study was observational, not a randomized trial, and therefore did not prove a cause or effect. In addition, it was only done in older Caucasian men, many of whom had a history of overweight or smoking. “A study that goes beyond the study of white men, especially given the established cognitive risks of PM and other environmental hazards, especially given the disproportionate impact on racial and ethnic minority communities. Is urgently needed, “he said. Dr. Builder points out: “This study reveals a potentially important interaction between NSAID use and exposure to environmental risks. Controlled clinical trials and additional foundations to identify the mechanism by which NSAIDs work. Research is needed. “

Dr. Baccarelli agreed. “I want to do a randomized trial to see if there is a real benefit,” he said. For now, “Everything that promotes a healthy lifestyle helps protect against air pollution. A healthy diet helps. Exercise helps. But aspirin to protect against air pollution. I wouldn’t tell anyone to take it. “ credit… Natalie Leeds Join the Wells Fresh Start Challenge! Starting Monday, May 17th, we will send you daily tips for a heartfelt life by text message. To sign up, text “Hello” (or any word) to 917-809-4995 to see the link to join. (Messages and data rates may apply.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos