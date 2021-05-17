May 17, 2021 Here’s what you need to know:

Detroit – The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has increased to 874,624 as of Saturday, including 18,607 deaths, state officials report.

Total for Saturday updates 1,289 new cases And Another 107 people died, 91 of them were identified during a review of the record.

The state no longer offers data updates on Sunday. The next update is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

The tests are stable, with an average of about 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day. 7.15% 7-day positive rate As of Saturday, it’s lower than it was a week ago. Hospitalization has decreased in the last three weeks.

As of Saturday, a total of 755,119 people had recovered from the Michigan virus.

New: Metro Detroit companies looking at what to do next after the state renewal obscures mandates.

Overall, the new case has slowed in the last 10 days.Status 7-day moving average for daily Saturday was 1,713, lower than a week ago. The average death toll over the seven days on Saturday was 65, slightly less than in the last two weeks. The state fatality rate is 2.1%.Status Also reports “active cases” Listed at 100,900 on Saturday.

Michigan Reported is more than 7.6 million times Of the COVID-19 vaccine given as of Sunday 55.7% of residents over 16 years old Received at least one dose 42.1% are considered fully vaccinated..

According to Johns Hopkins University 32.9 million cases have been reported in the United States,Above 585,900 dead Reported by a virus. Worldwide, more than 1.3 billion vaccines have been administered.

In the world, 163 million people have been confirmed to be infected And more 3.3 million people died.. According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 94 million people have recovered. Due to limited testing, various ways the country counts deaths, and intentional underreporting by some governments, the true numbers are certainly much higher.

Michigan COVID-19 Vaccination: Information on how to find appointments, phases

Chart: Scope of Michigan COVID vaccine

Coronavirus Cases, Tracking Outbreaks in Schools, Michigan

Michigan has lifted mask requirements in most indoor and outdoor settings for fully vaccinated residents. Consistent with the newly issued guidance from the CDC.

New orders will take effect on Saturday, May 15th at 9am.

Michigander outdoors under updated MDHHS gathering and mask orders You no longer need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Indoors, fully vaccinated Michigander Eliminates the need to wear a maskHowever, unvaccinated or unvaccinated residents should continue to wear masks or face covers to protect themselves and others.

After 1 July, the wide range of indoor mask obligations will expire.

In Michigan Reached the first of four vaccine milestones This will ease COVID-19 restrictions throughout the state. Here’s what you need to know about the situation:

If you missed the announcement at the end of April, Governor Gretchen Whitmer Revealed the condition Relax COVID-19 restrictions It is based on the percentage of Missiganders who have been vaccinated at least once.

In short, certain restrictions will be relaxed or lifted after the state reaches 55%, 60%, 65%, and 70% of people who receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

For each milestone, the limit change will take effect after two weeks to allow the vaccine to be activated.

For each milestone, the limit change will take effect after two weeks to allow the vaccine to be activated.

The number is still high throughout Michigan, but the state’s COVID-19 surge After a few months of spikes, it will eventually slow down.

However, Michigan’s daily new virus cases are still leading the country by a small margin, and experts say vaccination, the most important tool for controlling the virus, has slowed across the state. I have.

While the data is heading in the right direction, there is still a way to go before the “normal” recovers.

Just two weeks ago Michigan has been identified as the only state in the country at “serious” risk For COVID-19 disseminated by the research group CovidActNow.

Please read here.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has revealed that Michigan has outlined four specific vaccination goals that, when achieved, will directly trigger the relaxation of certain COVID-19 restrictions throughout the state.

The mechanism of the plan is as follows:

step 1: Two weeks after 55% of Missiganders have taken at least one shot, the state allows face-to-face work in all business units.

Step 2: Two weeks after 60% of Michigander gets at least one shot, the state will increase the indoor capacity of conference centers, banquet halls, funeral homes and sports stadiums, and indoor capacity to 25%. We will also increase the capacity of sports facilities and gyms to 50% and lift the curfew on restaurants and bars.

Step 3: Two weeks after 65% of Missiganders took at least one shot, the state lifted all indoor capacity restrictions, demanding only social distance between the parties, and further restrictions on housing social gatherings. Relax.

Step 4: Two weeks after 70% of Michigander received at least one injection, the state will remove orders for rallies and face masks, so unless there are unforeseen circumstances (such as vaccine-resistant mutants), MDHSS It does not significantly reduce it.

The “MIVacc To Normal” plan uses data from Michigander 16 years and older who received the first dose. It is designed to reach the original goal of immunizing Michigan to 70% of the population over the age of 16.

Please check this out for details.

Although the number of new daily cases and deaths reported has declined over the past week, the latest COVID data updates from the state on Thursday confirmed that everyone at the forefront can feel it. COVID-related hospitalization remains a serious problem.

As of April 19, there were 4,211 people in a Michigan hospital because of the coronavirus. This is the largest number of patients since April 2020.

Health officials are also concerned about some viral variants that are widespread throughout Michigan.

Learn more about.

Michigan COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Orders that place restrictions on meetings, restaurants, entertainment venues, etc.

Advertising

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has extended the epidemic order until May 24. We also expanded the mask requirements to include children aged 2-4 years.

“Michigan continues to implement smart health policies and mitigations to combat the COVID-19 epidemic,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Harnoel. “This includes requirements for wearing masks in public places and gatherings, restrictions on social gatherings for indoor homes of 3 households or less and more than 15 people, and increased testing requirements for youth sports.”

Read the latest information on restrictions here.

All Michigan residents over the age of 16 were eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5, almost a month before the date of May 1, pledged by President Joe Biden.

After March 22, people aged 16-49 with certain medical conditions or disabilities will qualify. When 50-64 years old started firing in the previous announcement. Two days later, on March 24, a federal-selected regional mass vaccination site was opened in Ford Field, Detroit, with 6,000 additional doses daily for two months.

Learn more about.

Michigan Updated COVID-19 Vaccination Schedule: Who Eligible When

The COVID-19 variant detected in Brazil has been confirmed in Bay County. The mutant strain, known as the P1 strain, is more contagious and can reinfect more than 50%.

Infected people in Bay County and those they come into contact with should be quarantined for 14 days. It is unclear what the impact will be on people, including the elderly who have already been vaccinated, as there is not enough research to know exactly.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement earlier this month after White House officials announced that they would increase the dose of COVID-19 vaccine available in Michigan.

Shipments in early April increased by 66,020, bringing the total dose at that time to 620,040. This is a weekly record of the state. Authorities said the allocation included 147,800 single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

This was after Whitmer recently requested the addition of a vaccine as the state saw an increase in COVID numbers.

The CDC said Michigan is leading the country in new cases of COVID-19 per capita.

Dr. Frank McGeorge of Local 4 said he saw a very obvious increase in COVID patients at the hospital where he works.

“Many of them need to be hospitalized. To be honest, here in southeast Michigan, I feel worse than during the waves that started in November. Currently, the most worrisome trend is severe COVID. That’s the number of middle-aged people who have, “says McGeorge.

Michigan COVID-19th Case report after May 1st.

May 1-3-3,431 new cases

May 2-2,517 new cases

May 3-2,518 new cases

May 4-2,527 new cases

May 5-2,589 new cases

May 6-3,514 new cases

May 7-2,758 new cases

May 8-1,825 new cases

May 9-1,358 new cases

May 10-1,358 new cases

May 11-1,992 new cases

May 12-2,171 new cases

May 13-2,057 new cases

May 14-1,766 new cases

May 15-1,289 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 reports daily deaths after May 1.

May 1-131 new deaths (98 from important records)

May 2-14 new deaths

May 3-15 new deaths

May 4-126 new deaths (51 from important records)

May 5-42 new deaths

May 6-115 (92 from important records)

May 7-30 new deaths

May 8-122 new deaths (83 from important records)

May 9-17 new deaths

May 10-16 new deaths

May 11-99 new deaths (32 from important records)

May 12-17 new deaths

May 13-112 new deaths (73 from important records)

May 14-33 new deaths

May 15-107 new deaths

