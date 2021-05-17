Women Predisposed to Heart Disease: Australian Study





Brisbane, Australia — Australian researchers are calling for urgent action to reduce the incidence of cardiovascular disease in women, the leading cause of death for women around the world. The first global report on this issue encourages action to address inequality in the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of heart disease. Seventeen experts from 11 countries, including Australia, have written this study, and women’s heart disease, stroke, and vascular disease have not been fully studied, poorly recognized, and poorly diagnosed. It turned out that the treatment was inadequate. About 2.1 million Australian women suffer from cardiovascular diseases such as heart disease and stroke, accounting for about a quarter of all women’s deaths. Cardiovascular disease accounts for 35 percent of women’s deaths worldwide each year. The all-female-led committee outlines 10 new recommendations for addressing inequality in diagnosis, treatment, and prevention to reduce cardiovascular disease in women. They include education for health professionals and patients, more heart health programs, and prioritization of research on women’s heart disease. The Hart Foundation Julie Ann Mitchell, director of health strategy, said there was more work to be done to raise awareness. “But more work is needed to address the knowledge gap and the barriers women face in accessing the services that best suit their needs,” she said in a statement. “This report emphasizes that strategies for reducing women’s heart disease should target the most vulnerable people in the world, including women from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in Australia. “ Aboriginal and Torres Strait islanders are almost twice as likely to suffer from heart disease, stroke and vascular disease as non-indigenous women. “We also support the discovery of reports on barriers to health care for women living in disadvantaged areas, rural areas and remote areas,” says Mitchell. “Telemedicine is one of the essential tools for dealing with inequality by providing heart health care wherever women live.” Women and Cardiovascular Disease Commission: Reduce Global Burden by 2030, Published in Lancet. according to Report By Australian Government Ministry of Health, Cardiovascular disease has a significant impact on Australians. Coronary heart disease is the leading cause of death in Australia, causing 12% of all deaths (43% of deaths from cardiovascular disease). Stroke causes about 5% of all deaths (19% of deaths from cardiovascular disease). “The Cardiovascular Health Mission is an A $ 220 million ($ 171 million) research fund that supports a 10-year, large-scale research program to improve heart health and reduce stroke in Australia,” the report said. Says. “The term” cardiovascular disease “includes a variety of conditions that affect the heart and blood vessels. The most common and serious types of cardiovascular disease are coronary heart disease, stroke, and heart failure. “ (Edited by Vaibhav Vishwanath Pawar and Saptak Datta)

