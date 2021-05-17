Thrombosis can be prevented with prompt treatment





Credit: CC0 public domain

A rare syndrome has been observed in people after vaccination against Covid-19. This includes thrombosis at abnormal sites in the body associated with decreased platelet counts and coagulopathy. In medical terms, this syndrome is called VITT (vaccine-induced thrombocytopenia). Doctors at the Medical University of Vienna and the Vienna General Hospital (Hematology and Hemaster Theology) have successfully treated acute cases of this syndrome. VITT is probably caused by a defective immune response, causing thrombocytopenia (decrease in platelet count) and causing thrombocytopenia. Thrombosis.. VITT has a high mortality rate (40-50%), syndrome Prompt and appropriate treatment is needed. However, the current recommendations are empirical and are based on in vitro data. MedUni The team of physicians at the Medical University of Vienna and the Vienna General Hospital, led by coagulation expert Paul Knöbl, has successfully treated patients suffering from vaccine-induced thrombosis-promoting immunothrombocytopenia (VIPIT). Female patients were admitted to a department with low platelet counts and low fibrinogen levels. Fibrinogen is a protein that plays a major role in blood coagulation. Knöbl reports: “Apart from that, her D-dimer level for thrombosis was very high, and the ELISA assay gave clear positive results for the heparin-PF4 antibody. This is all a sign of early thrombosis. . “ The doctor acted swiftly and the patient responded immediately to treatment with high doses of intravenous immunoglobulin concentrate, cortisone, and certain anticoagulants, preventing thrombosis. Immunoglobulin concentrates contain antibodies that can block the immune response in the wrong direction. Regular heparin preparations should not be used to prevent coagulation as they can cause or exacerbate thrombosis. “In this case, we were able to explain for the first time the effectiveness of a potentially life-saving treatment strategy for vaccine-induced thrombosis,” said Knöbl. These new findings are Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis.. On the other hand, while the findings support current recommended treatments, they also show that prompt diagnosis and immediate initiation of treatment are needed to prevent life-threatening thrombosis. “This experience can be of great help in treating other patients with similar conditions.” Studies outline the mechanism behind rare blood clots associated with the COVID-19 vaccine For more information:

Johannes Thaler et al, Successful Treatment of Vaccine-Induced Thrombosis-Promoting Immune Thrombocytopenia (VIPIT), Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis (2021). Johannes Thaler et al, Successful Treatment of Vaccine-Induced Thrombosis-Promoting Immune Thrombocytopenia (VIPIT),(2021). DOI: 10.1111 / jth.15346 Provided by

Medical University of Vienna





Citation: COVID-19 Vaccination: Thrombosis is a rapid treatment obtained on May 17, 2021 from https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-05-covid-vaccination-thrombosis-prompt-treatment.html Can be prevented by (May 17, 2021)

