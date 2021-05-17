You can save lives by breathing from your butt

You may not know what “Enteral nutrition through the anus” means that this strange process has the potential to become the future of treatment for lung failure, including the severe consequences of oxygen deficiency. COVID-19..

Enteral ventilation through the anus is essentially a scientific way to explain rectum and intestinal breathing.Previously, scientists thought this strange ability was a particular kind of protection. Bottom-eating fish.. But, Reverse Nature Reporter Tara Yaragadda In a breathtaking new treatise, a group of researchers explain that they provide evidence suggesting that mammals can also breathe through their derriers:

The fact that terrestrial mammals and aquatic species share this breathing ability is a remarkable finding for evolutionary biology. But, according to scientists, it’s a fairly controversial idea within the medical research community.

I Claire Cameron,Editor-in-chief Reverse.. This week, keep scrolling through the internal scoops for why this treatise is so controversial, some seriously practical advice on re-entry after vaccination, and more.

Are they looking at us? Rafael Elias / Moment / Getty Images

The secret world of Russian whale spies — — Hvaldimir, a whale spy, is back in the news as a result of the BBC’s coverage of a group of activists working on Norway to create a mysterious whale sanctuary. Dive into the wild history of spy whales with Yarlagadda:

Fishermen were the first to find Hvaldimir swimming in the Norwegian Sea in April 2019. He contacted a local marine biologist and the Norwegian Fisheries Department dispatched an inspector to assess exactly what was happening. But when the fisherman jumped into the frigid waters to remove Hvaldimir’s harness, he encountered the strangest element of the story. The harness had a camera mount and an inscription “Equipment St. Petersburg”.

As a result, the Norwegian government dubbed the mysterious Hvaldimir. This is a cheeky combination of “Hval” or the Norwegian word for “whale” and a reversal of the name of Russian President Vladimirputin.

Given his location and equipment, it’s Guess Beluga whales were trained and used by the Russian Navy. This has never been officially confirmed.

As Yarlagadda reports, snooping on whales is not a thriller fantasy. They are probably real.

You’re an eternal best friend, right? Heritage Images / Halton Archives / Getty Images

How to navigate adult friendships if you slip a relationship — — If you’re worried about reconnecting, you’re probably not the only one. If getting in touch with your friends is what you want to do and science suggests it’s a healthy choice, there are practical steps you can take to make it easier. .. Reverse Reporter Katie McBride I talked to an expert to understand that anxiety about reconnection could be the cause. Here are some of her hits:

Worry that your friends and friendships aren’t what you expected.

Guilt for being disconnected or resentment for being ignored.

Comfortable for your situation.

Concerns that one or both parties do not want to reconnect.

If any of the above are true, MacBride will share an expert-backed strategy to overcome these concerns and return with friends.

Key point: It makes sense to choose a different path than the “old way” and better use the insights gained from experiencing this difficult time. “

Delicious. H. Armstrong Roberts / Classic Stock / Archive Photos / Getty Images

Exclusive: Jason Schreier has his favorite chicken recipe — Be careful of foodies! In addition to being a research journalist, Jason Schreier is also a culinary enthusiast.Take a look at one of his favorite recipes he shared Reverse staff Corey plante: Chicken thighs cooked with shallot, capers, garlic, butter and other controversial ingredients, anchovies.

Schreier seems to be anchovy evangelist when he does not cover the video game industry.

“Put a lot of boneless chicken thighs in it and turn the fat into a sauce. Turn it over and add salt and butter to make this delicious umami sauce.”

Simple..It’s a categorization of your mid-week meals (if you don’t subscribe, of course) Plant-based diet).

Unusual strategy. Keith Lance / Digital Vision Vector / Getty Images

Some mammals can breathe from the buttocks — — Scientists have shown that certain mammals, such as pigs and rodents, can breathe through the intestines like aquatic animals. Reverse Writer Tara Yaragadda Report: Report:

It sounds stranger than fiction: scientists helped pigs and rodents breathe through the intestines by inserting oxygen into the animal’s butt. enema..

Researchers in the new treatise analyze what mammals look like when they breathe using this little-understood intestinal mechanism.

Scientists send oxygen gas or liquid oxygen (perfluorocarbons) to the animal’s rectum via the EVA method. Scientists deprive animals of oxygen. Importantly, the oxygen provided during EVA helps these animals survive in these hypoxic conditions and circulate around the rectum and intestines. Ann Gas exchange —Oxygen and carbon dioxide — are generated as they normally occur during breathing. Oxygen and carbon dioxide travel between the lungs, bloodstream, and heart, supplying oxygen to the body.

Finally: With liquid oxygen, some liquid is excreted through the anus. This procedure can be a bit tedious.

Researchers have tested experiments in mice and pigs to confirm that intestinal respiration works in mammals of various sizes.

That’s why it can benefit those who fight Covid-19.

You have to try. KAREN BLEIER / AFP / Getty Images

Algae, houseflies, and four other weird foods scientists say are the future — — If you’re not interested in Jason Schreier’s chicken recipes, Reverse Reporter Sophie Putka You have some alternative foods that may be more appetizing.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge report To Nature food New food system and “Future foodIt can fuel it. They believe it could pose a growing threat to food supply chains around the world.

“Eradication of malnutrition is not a matter of fragmented development of crop and livestock efficiency, but of fundamental changes and progress in the agricultural system.” Asaf Tzachor To tell Reverse.. Tzachor is the lead author of this study and a researcher at the Center for Existence Risk Research at the University of Cambridge.

“To guarantee our food supply in the future, we must develop entirely new farming methods.”

Among these important future foods are insects, algae and seaweed. But do you eat any of them?

