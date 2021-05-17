UK brace against surge in sick children after COVID lockdown weakens immunity to common viruses





According to medical experts, the blockade of COVID-19 may have increased the prevalence of respiratory viruses in children in the United Kingdom. Sun.. The· HSJ According to the model, starting this fall, there may be a 20% to 50% increase in cases of children requiring hospitalization for respiratory syncytial virus (also known as RSV). This usually causes mild cold-like symptoms and can be serious for babies. And the elderly. The expert told HSJ: “There are concerns that children this year are missing out on normal RSV virus exposure … they are usually exposed to this, but not because of the blockade.” Another expert added: About 30,000 children are hospitalized for RSV each year. Common symptoms of RSV infection usually include runny nose, loss of appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever, and wheezing. Symptoms usually appear in stages, not all at once. RSV can also cause more serious infections, such as bronchiolitis, inflammation of the small respiratory tract of the lungs, pneumonia, and lung infections. It is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under the age of one. Thanks to an efficient vaccine deployment program, the UK is finally farewell to months of strict blockade restrictions. Starting Monday, all restaurants and bars in the UK, as well as hotels, theaters and museums, can be reopened with some precautions. By relaxing the rules of social distance that have been in place since the beginning of the pandemic, the British will be able to re-embrace friends and family. This is the biggest step ever to reopen the country after the crisis has been mitigated due to the largest victims of COVID-19 reported in Europe. British health officials have vaccinated hundreds of thousands of people a day in hospitals, soccer fields and churches to vaccinate the virus, and the first variant identified in India (which appears to be more contagious). I’ve been competing to stay ahead of the curve. Country. The UK reported 2,027 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, with seven more dead within 28 days of the positive test. Reuters report. Official data also showed that 36.32 million people received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

