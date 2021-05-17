Studies have found that a diet high in fruits and vegetables helps reduce stress





Photo (c) d3sign-Getty Images A new study conducted by Edith Cowan University researchers has consistently investigated the benefits associated with eating. Fruits and vegetables..Researchers have found eating 470 grams Fruits and vegetables Every day, about £ 1 was linked to Lower stress level.. “Vegetables and fruits contain important nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, flavonoids and carotenoids, which can reduce inflammation and oxidative stress and improve mental health.” Said Researcher Simone Radavelli-Bagatini. “Inflammation and oxidative stress in the body are recognized factors that can lead to increased stress, anxiety, and depressed mood. “We found that people with high intakes of fruits and vegetables were less stressed than those with low intakes, suggesting that diet plays an important role in mental health.” She added. Improvement of diet and stress In this study, researchers analyzed data from more than 8,600 people enrolled in the Australian Diabetes, Obesity, and Lifestyle (AusDiab) study.Throughout the study, participants reported about them diet And General stress level This allowed researchers to determine what role fruits and vegetables play in long-term stress. Ultimately, researchers learned that regular intake of fruits and vegetables was associated with lower stress levels. People who ate 1 pound daily reported 10% less stress than those who ate about 0.5 pounds of fruit and vegetables per day. These findings are important for the long-term consequences associated with stress disorders. Researchers have explained that adding fruits and vegetables to consumers’ diets can be a good way to maintain healthy stress levels. “Long-term, unmanaged stress can lead to a variety of health problems, including heart disease, diabetes, depression, and anxiety, which can prevent mental health problems in the future and, in some cases, We need to find a way to mitigate it, “says Radavelli-Bagatini. “The results of this study emphasize the importance of eating a fruit- and vegetable-rich diet to minimize stress.”

