UW-Madison Population Health Expert on Group Immunity and What That Means for the University of Wisconsin | WUWM 89.7 FM





The term “herd immunity” was widely used when the coronavirus pandemic began last year. High vaccination rates are the main way the United States reaches herd immunity, but this goal is realistic and how public health professionals know when a country is. Is not it. the current, More than half of American adults I have already been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once and Children 12 to 15 years old You can get the Pfizer vaccine and increase the population of people who are protected from the virus. Ajay Sethi is an associate professor of artificial health science at UW-Madison. While vaccines are the best route to herd immunity, he says vaccination rates are not the best indicator of when a population has reached its goal. “The best measure of when herd immunity is achieved is whether the COVID case rate is essentially zero or near zero, which is excluded,” says Sethi. When public health officials count the percentage of the population that needs vaccination to reach herd immunity, he says they are just predictions based on what is currently known about COVID-19. “We often consider 60-90% to be the level of vaccination required to obtain herd immunity, but 60-90% is a very wide range and it is very difficult to calculate what. It shows that it should be at that level, “he says. Sethi believes this number is close to 90% or more, but states that the true marker will continue even when the case rate reaches near zero levels. “We can’t claim to have herd immunity as long as it’s happening in a crowd of unvaccinated people,” he says. However, the term “herd immunity” does not apply only to large populations such as the United States and Wisconsin. Small communities, such as homes and groups of friends, can achieve herd immunity with 100% vaccination, says Sethi. When the vaccine was first introduced, there was concern that vaccinated individuals could still carry and spread the disease without experiencing symptoms.Seti explains it New data Vaccinated individuals have been shown to be protected not only from severe cases of COVID-19, but also from viral infection and spread. This means that you can have an indoor gathering without a mask within these small groups with herd immunity, but even large events that do not require vaccination can lead to COVID-19 infection. “We can be confident that anyone vaccinated is protected from being infected with COVID and developing severe cases of COVID. Hopefully the entire neighborhood, the postal code. You can feel that numbers, counties, entire states, and perhaps our entire country, are very protected, “he says.

