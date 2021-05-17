How to care for a child with Covid-19 symptoms?

One of the most important differences across the country when comparing the two waves of the coronavirus pandemic was the number of children infected with the virus.

To address parents’ concerns, the Union Department of Health has developed important guidelines for identifying, distinguishing, and treating children infected with Covid-19.

According to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, early detection and proper management can increase the chances of a quick recovery. He shared some guidelines and encouraged people to follow some simple guidelines for treating asymptomatic cases or cases with mild symptoms at home.

How to identify a virus in a child?

According to the Ministry of Health, asymptomatic children are usually identified during screening when other families are identified. In such cases, the child develops symptoms according to the severity assessed and requires monitoring for subsequent treatment.

Mild case

Mild children have symptoms such as sore throat and cough and do not have difficulty breathing. Some children may have gastrointestinal symptoms. They do not need investigation.

Children with asymptomatic or mild Covid-19 infections are managed with home isolation and symptomatic treatment, including children with underlying comorbidities such as congenital heart disease, chronic lung disease, chronic organ dysfunction, and obesity. I can do it. However, you should always consult your doctor.

Treatment of mild cases

For mild symptoms, you don’t have to rush to bed at the hospital. Home quarantine is ideal for treating both asymptomatic and mild Covid-19 patients, including children. You need to ensure oral fluids and a nutritious diet to maintain hydration.

Paracetamol 10 to 15 mg / kg / dose may be given for fever. This can be repeated every 4-6 hours.

Warm saline gargling-like throat soothing habits in older children and adolescents may be given for coughing.

Note: Drugs such as lopinavir, ritonavir, hydroxychloroquine, favipiravir, ivermectin, remdesivir, seaphenobir, tocilizumab, interferon B 1a, convalescent plasma infusion, and immunomodulators such as dexamethasone do not play a role.

Parents or caregivers can maintain a monitoring chart to count their respiratory rate twice or three times a day. Check chest retraction, bluish discoloration, cold limbs, urine output, pulse oximeter oxygen saturation, fluid intake, and activity levels, especially for infants. What’s more, keep your doctor updated and connected.

Medium case: Children are classified as moderate Covid-19 cases if:

Rapid breathing (age-based):

Respiratory rate less than 2 months> 60 / min

Respiratory rate less than 2-12 months> 50 / min

Respiratory rate for 1-5 years> 40 / min

Respiratory rate over 5 years> 30 / min

Note: Oxygen saturation in all these age groups is above 90%. The child may be suffering from pneumonia, which may not be clinically obvious.

processing: No lab testing is required for investigation unless indicated by the associated comorbidity.

Children with moderate Covid-19 infection should be admitted to a dedicated Covid Health Center or secondary education level medical facility to monitor clinical progress.

Always maintain a balance between water and electrolytes in your body. Encourage oral feed (feeding infants). Insufficient oral intake should initiate intravenous fluid therapy.

Children with moderate Covid-19 disease can be given paracetamol 10-15 mg / kg / dose for fever (only after consulting a doctor). Dosing can be repeated every 4-6 hours. (Temperature> 38oC, or 100.4oF).

