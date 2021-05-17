In Bolton’s Concerns, No 10 People in the UK Say Low Vaccine Repellent | Coronavirus

In the UK, vaccine repellent remains very low despite concerns about inpatients in some areas not taking Covid-19 jab.

Ten said they had deployed thousands of additional vaccine doses to areas that reported a sharp increase in the number of cases due to the first new variant detected in India, 10 will take steps to address the increasing number of cases. Said.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday that five of the 18 patients in one of the virus’s hotspots, Bolton’s hospital, were vaccinated. Of the rest, he said the “majority” was eligible for the vaccine but had not taken it so far.

Still, both Downing Street and local parliamentarians should not draw detrimental conclusions on Mondays, especially among ethnic minority communities in the two major towns of Bolton and Blackburn, regarding sentiment against vaccination. Warned.