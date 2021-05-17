Pfizer provides much stronger protection when administered at intervals of several months: Study

A Research In United Kingdom University of Birmingham co-led with the public health England reported that waiting a few months between Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines provides stronger protection. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)..

Dr. Helen Parry, senior author of research in Birmingham, Said: “Pfizer’s peak antibody response after the second vaccination showed that if this was delayed 11-12 weeks, it would be very strongly enhanced in the elderly. These two schedules show that the antibody response There is a noticeable difference in that. “

The UK has a policy of delaying the second dose by up to 12 weeks in order to release the vaccine for more people. The UK announced on Sunday that more than 20 million people are currently receiving both doses. The two shots of Pfizer vaccine were intended to be given at intervals of 3-4 weeks.

The study found that administration of the antibody after 12 weeks was 3.5 times higher.

“This study further supports increasing evidence that the UK-adopted approach of delaying a second dose has actually paid off.” Said Dr. Gayatri Amirtalingham, a consultant epidemiologist for Public Health England. “Individuals not only provide additional protection against COVID-19, but also potentially longer lasting protection, so you really need to complete a second dose when it is provided to them. “

Pfizer had nothing to do with this study.

Pfizer spokeswoman Jerika Pitts told Fox News, “Pfizer has a dosing regimen outlined in a Phase III clinical trial showing that two doses at 21-day intervals result in 95% vaccine efficacy. You can only comment on the results. ” “But I am encouraged by the growing evidence from independent research and real-world data that enhances the effectiveness of Pfizer / Bio-NTech vaccines in the real world. Together with governments and public health agencies around the world, I By controlling pandemics and supporting the ongoing sharing of data, we enable healthcare professionals and organizations to make informed public health decisions for locals. “

Almost 70% of British Adults have been vaccinated at least once.

Cases of new viruses identified are well below the winter peak, but have increased over the past week. The average number of new infections in the last 7 days was about 2,200 per day, compared to the peak of about 70,000 per day in January. The recent death toll has dropped from 1,820 on January 20 to an average of just over 10 per day.

The UK has recorded about 128,000 deaths from the coronavirus, the highest number in Europe.

“Overall, these data add considerable support to the policy of delaying a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine when vaccine availability is limited and the population at risk is high. . ” Said Eleanor Riley, Professor of Immunology and Infectious Diseases, University of Edinburgh. “The long-term follow-up of this cohort will help us understand which vaccine intervals will be optimal in the future after the imminent crisis is over.”

Thousands of British pubs and restaurants opened on Monday for the first time since early January for indoor service.

Theaters, leisure facilities and museums have also been reopened as part of the latest steps to ease national regulations, raising expectations that the UK economy may soon begin to recover from the devastating effects of the pandemic. It was.

The· government Also, relaxed guidance on close personal contact – that is, people can hug friends and family who do not live together.

Public health officials are urging people to keep observing social distance.

Rapid spread of variants first discovered in India It softens optimism in the memory that British variants swept the country in December, causing Britain’s third national blockade.

Scientists officially known as B.1.617.2, the first new variant discovered in India is more contagious than the major British strains, but to that extent. Is unknown.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said variants from India were found in at least 86 regions. The largest concentration is in Bolton and Blackburn, northwest England, where military-backed health authorities are conducting surge tests and surge vaccinations.

