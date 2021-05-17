COVID-19 cases occur in Washington





Washington reported 8,685 new cases of coronavirus during the week ending Sunday, down 6.3% from the previous week. Since then, 9,271 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been reported. Washington was ranked 7th among the states with the fastest per capita spread of the coronavirus, according to a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States decreased by 18.9% from the previous week, and 232,421 cases were reported. With 2.29% of the country’s population, Washington had 3.74% of the country’s case last week. Nationally, four states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. Throughout Washington, cases decreased in 24 counties, with the highest in King, Snohomish, and Kitsap counties. Kitsap County reported 214 cases and 4 deaths last week. A week ago, 283 cases and 4 deaths were reported. Through the pandemic, 8,124 cases and 111 deaths have been reported. Mason County reported 58 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 32 cases and zero deaths. Through the pandemic, 2,739 cases and 29 deaths have been reported. >> See how your community has progressed with recent cases of coronavirus Washington ranks 13th in the state, with at least one vaccination, with 51.9% of its population vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 47.4%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. In the week ending Sunday, Washington reported an additional 446,253 vaccinations, including 177,369 initial doses. Last week, the state received 383,409 vaccinations, including 170,146 initial doses. In total, Washington reported that it administered a total dose of 6,813,377. Within Washington, the worst weekly outbreaks per capita occurred in the ferry, Grays Harbor, and Lincoln counties. Overall, King County added the newest cases, with 2,184 cases. Pierce County, 1,794 cases. Snohomish County was 784. Weekly cases increased in 13 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from last week’s pace were in Pierce, Grays Harbor and Spokane counties. In Washington, 58 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 65 people were reported dead. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 422,665 people have been coronavirus-positive and 5,622 have died from the disease in Washington State, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 32,940,778 are positive and 585,970 are dead. >> Follow coronavirus cases throughout the United States USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

