1 death in London area on Monday, 26 new COVID-19 cases

Recent development:

How is the situation in the London area?

The Middlesex London Health Unit reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 and the death of a woman in her 70s on Monday.The number of cases is small 102 additional infections were reported over the weekend..

The health unit recorded 68 recovery and 672 infections continue in the area.

The 7-day average of daily cases continues to decline to 58.

The London Health Sciences Center states that a local hospital is treating 51 patients with COVID-19, 24 of whom are receiving critical care. There are 29 patients from outside the health zone, including 10 in acute care and 19 in the ICU.

It tests positive for the virus and has less than five staff members in quarantine.

COVID-19 inside and outside the region

Southwestern public health posted 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and there was no death. In Elgin-Oxford, there are 124 ongoing cases, including 36 in Woodstock, 22 in Tillsonburg, and 16 in St. Thomas.

Huron Perth Public Health reported 12 more cases in the area. There are 87 active cases, including 24 in South Huron and 24 in Stratford.

Meanwhile, there were 2,170 additional cases across Ontario and four more died.

Health officials announced the eligibility of the COVID-19 vaccine for all people over the age of 18 a week earlier than scheduled for Tuesday. The Middlesex London Health Unit, along with priority groups, has booked vaccinations for everyone over the age of 40.