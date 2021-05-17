How military parents feel about COVID vaccines for their children

As COVID-19 vaccination became more readily available and the Pfizer vaccine was approved by the FDA for children aged 12 to 15 years, there was more debate about whether to vaccinate.

Not all military installations administer Pfizer vaccine and do not accept reservation requests from dependents under the age of 18. State-owned vaccination site We encourage reservations between the ages of 12 and 17 to ensure access to the Pfizer vaccine.

So what should military parents do when faced with the decision to vaccinate their children? Of course, the answer depends on the family.

12-year-old Emily R., who lives in California with her mother and Air Force father, said her parents had discussed her options with her. In that discussion, Emily said she was mindful of how to give COVID-19 to others.

“Whenever such a decision is made, we usually talk about it as a family,” Emily said. “But I definitely have a say on the issue.”

Emily said she received the first dose of the vaccine from a local option and felt like a flu shot.

“Of course my arm hurts a little, but it was very easy,” she said.

Numbers

As of May 12, 2021, the Pentagon reported that 29,249 military dependents, including 375 hospitalized, were infected with COVID-19. Twelve people have died among COVID’s dependents.Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been given over 3 million times Administration According to the Pentagon, no breakdown by age and dependence was available.

Children have a lower infection rate than adults and have been studied in several age groups.by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2,871,828 Infected person (number Recorded in the age range of 24 years and younger from March 1st to December 12th, 2020. Less than one-fifth (16.3%) of these cases were children aged 14 to 17 years, and only 7.9% were children aged 11 to 13 years. .. The age range of the child is consistent with the education group. That is, junior high school and high school.

Of the children confirmed to be infected, less than 0.1% of each age group died and less than 2% were hospitalized.

“Absolutely different”

Air Force spouse Mary Chatriwara living with her husband and two children Shaw Air Force Base There are no plans to vaccinate children in South Carolina.

“Never,” said Chatriwara.

There are several reasons why children aged 11 and 14 are not vaccinated, but Chatriwara said the simple answer is: Long-term effect I’m not sure.

The CDC shows that the long-term effects of the vaccine are unlikely, as most side effects occur within 6 weeks of vaccination. Vaccinated people were studied 8 weeks after the last dose and the CDC was still under surveillance, but no long-term side effects were detected. FDA Evaluation data From 2,260 participants aged 12 to 15 years in the clinical trial, the lack of long-term side effects was consistent with that of adults.

“In fact, in my recent extensive research, I’ve come to believe that few really safe vaccines are available,” she said. “Basically, there is no information about what this can bring to their bodies.”

Chatriwala says her child’s pediatrician does not recommend them to be vaccinated.

“Young people have a much lower risk of getting sick and even less risk of permanent or serious effects, so the risk of allowing the experiment is not worth it,” she said.

“We are doing it as soon as possible”

army The spouse and veteran Helen Paglio’s family support the vaccine. She, her husband, and their older children (19, 19, 17) are fully vaccinated. Her 16-year-old, 14-year-old, and 12-year-old young children are ready to go. And when her 10-year-old qualifies, he will be in the first row.

James, the youngest of Paglios, had a kidney transplant seven years ago. Paglio wants him to participate in vaccine research specific to pediatric transplant patients. This study does not provide him with a vaccine, but tracks its effectiveness.

“His doctors are familiar with epidemiology and infectious diseases. They have their own children participating in vaccine research,” Paglio said.

Eligible members of the Paglio family were vaccinated as soon as they became eligible. Other children were advised to be vaccinated by a pediatrician and a professional medical team who knew their family for 10 years after James’ diagnosis.

Paglio said she had nothing when asked about potential concerns about vaccination of her children.

“I thought the difference in medication between adults and adolescents wasn’t a problem, as the adults studied were probably of very different sizes,” she said.vaccine [using the mRNA vaccine technology] I’ve been working for decades. So the “newness” of the vaccine does not scare me. “

Paglio and her family got the vaccine from a local option because they live far away Fort meade, Maryland, where her spouse is located, to streamline the drive.

–Rebecca Alwine can be accessed at: [email protected].. Follow her on Twitter @rebecca_alwine..

